How to create a shared folder in VirtualBox - TechRepublic
VirtualBox is a great tool for creating, running, and managing virtual machines. It's free, it's flexible, and it's powerful. If you use this tool in your data center, you might find the need to create a shared folder between a host and a guest. In fact, this is a solid way to share a folder with multiple guests or use it as a way to expand the available storage for your virtual machines.
No matter how you use these shared folders, you have to know how to create them first. Let me show you how to do so in VirtualBox 6.1.
-
How to Create a Cold Storage Crypto Wallet with a USB Memory Stick
-
How to Sync Two Web Servers in Linux Automatically
As you graduate from a Linux enthusiast to a Linux administrator/superuser in a production/server environment, you start to see the sense in working with more than one web server.
Right now, you might not see the logic in having two similar web servers running at the same time but there will come a time when having an extra server environment creates an ideal backup plan for your primary server.
-
How to Install and Configure Git in Debian 11 - Unixcop
Today we will learn how to configure Git with Debian 11. Consider a scenario where multiple developers are working on the same project. How to keep control of a different version of their work? Git is the answer! it’s one of the most famous version control of today.
Git was originally developed by Linus in 2005. Git is designed for such developers who just need nothing but a straightforward version control system.
What is a version control system? Well, you can assume it as a centralized repo. Where are developers can work on the same project or on a module/part of the project? Without affecting other team member’s work they can keep contributing.
Developers can keep their work intact in form of branches. In branches, developers can develop, stage, and commit their codes.
-
How to use head command - Unixcop
-
How to install MongoDB 5.0 Server on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
MongoDB is a database based on a non-relational document model. As a so-called NoSQL database (NoSQL = Not-only-SQL) it differs fundamentally from conventional relational databases such as Oracle, MySQL, or the Microsoft SQL Server. The name MongoDB is derived from the English word “humongous”, which roughly means “gigantic”.
-
How to Scan Open Ports with Nmap – TecAdmin
Nmap (Network Mapper) is the most popular discovery tool used by Network Administrators for security auditing and mapping their network. This core tool is furthermore used for finding live hosts, OS detection, performing port scanning, and version detection.
In order to detect various available hosts on the network, the services they’re offering, the version of operating system they’re running, and the type of firewall they are using, nmap uses the raw IP address. Whenever we’re having connectivity issues of network or firewall configuration, the first thing we check is which ports are open.
There are several commands available to check open ports and scan them on your system, but nmap is the most used command for this purpose. In this article, we’ll discuss how to scan all open ports with nmap on your Linux system.
-
How to Install and Configure Apache Cassandra on Linux System
The Apache Cassandra is a widely used cross-platform NoSQL database for handling big data and live data. Many tech giants use the apache Cassandra database as a not conventional relational database engine; instead, it’s a wide column store, database engine. The Apache Cassandra tool is available for Linux, Windows, and Mac. In the benchmark, the speed of apache Cassandra is higher and trustworthy. If you own a large amount of data, you can surely use apache Cassandra for data security.
Moreover, it also allows a distributed method of sharing and handling data. The Cassandra cloud and DB engine can help you to build your own server. Handling data scalability, Hadoop MapReduce, and other features have made the apache Cassandra a giant tool for data management.
-
How to Install Zoom Client on Ubuntu 20.04
Zoom is a communications technology platform that provides videotelephony and real-time online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will know how to install Zoom on your Ubuntu 20.04 desktop.
-
How to Install PHP ImageMagick (IMAGICK) on Debian 11 Bullseye
Imagick is a PHP extension to create and modify images using the ImageMagick library. Those unfamiliar with the ImageMagick software are open-source, free software that can convert, read, write, and process raster images. Currently, the PHP extension only supports PHP 5.4, 5.5, 5.6, 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, and 7.4. Currently, no PHP 8.0 or 8.1 support exists at this current time.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PHP ImageMagick (IMAGICK) on Debian 11 Bullseye.
-
How to Install Debian 11 (Bullseye) Step by Step Guide
Hello, friends. How to install an operating system is always a task that we must know to perform our work in a better way. So, in this post, I will show you how to install Debian 11. The process will be done in a virtual machine and it will be guided.
Debian 11 is the latest version of this popular operating system that pretends to be universal. That is to say, that is so robust in a desktop as in server, and thanks to the great number of available packages we will not lack anything more.
-
How to Get Discord for Linux - TechnoChops
Are you also tired of locking up yourself inside your house away from any activity and people are known as ‘Quarantine period’? In these challenging times when people were unable to meet each other and were missing all these gatherings, Discord has played its magic and succeed in winning everyone’s hearts. This famous online communication app helped people stay connected with their fellows and friends through text messages, voice chats, and video chats.
In short, it is very rightly said that Discord had made its name popular very early, especially in the last decades when people were surviving this deadly coronavirus pandemic. It was introduced to people in 2015, primarily for gamers, but its versatility made it an all-rounder platform that helped everyone from different communities. This online app has also gained the trust of many other outsources and clients with its excellent services. So, now we will discuss how to get Discord for Linux.
-
How To Install ProFTPD on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ProFTPD on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ProFTPd is an open-source FTP server application that allows you to set up your own FTP servers on a Linux system. It stands out for being highly configurable and for having great documentation available for all users.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ProFTPD on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Apache NetBeans on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache NetBeans on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, The NetBeans (also known as Apache Netbeans) is an integrated development environment (IDE) for all Java application development. So, Apache NetBeans provides editors, wizards, and templates to help you create applications in Java, PHP, and many other languages. Apache NetBeans is available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Solaris.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Apache NetBeans on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Get The Number Of Bytes In A String In JavaScript - linuxwebdevelopment.com
Getting the number of bytes in a JavaScript string can be very useful.
For example, at the time of this article being written, 01 October 2021, Twitter limits posts to 280 bytes. If you use just Latin characters, numbers, or other ASCII characters in a Twitter post, then the number of characters would be equal to the number of bytes since each ASCII character is made with 1 byte.
But in other languages, or other non-ASCII characters like emojis, the character would likely be made with more than 1 byte.
Essentially there are 2 steps to getting the number of bytes in a string in JavaScript.
1. Convert the string into a Blob object.
-
