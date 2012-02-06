After almost two years of development, the HexChat IRC client finally released new 2.6.0 version with a number of new IRCv3 features and strikethrough formatting support. HexChat is a free open source Internet Relay Chat client that forked from XChat. It offers both command line and customizable graphical interface, allows to securely join multiple networks and talk to users privately. The app supports features such as DCC, SASL, proxies, spellcheck, alerts, logging, custom themes, Python/Perl scripts, and even transfer files.

The Raspberry Pi is an awesome little computer, whose capabilities won't stop increasing. As such, you should make sure that you have the best apps installed on it. Whether you're running Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian) some apps are unmissable. Here are the best Raspberry Pi apps you can install today.

Rusted Kernel and Torvalds' Views About It Paul E. Mc Kenney: Rusting the Linux Kernel: Compiler Writers Hate Dependencies (Address/Data) An address dependency involves a load whose return value directly or indirectly determines the address of a later load or store, which results in the earlier load being ordered before the later load or store. A data dependency involves a load whose return value directly or indirectly determine the value stored by a later store, which results in the load being ordered before the store. These are used heavily by RCU. Although they are not quite as fragile as control dependencies, compilers still do not know about them. Therefore, care is still required, as can be seen in the rcu_dereference.rst Linux-kernel coding guidelines. As with control dependencies, address and data dependencies are very low cost, so they are used heavily in the Linux kernel via rcu_dereference() and friends.

Paul E. Mc Kenney: Rusting the Linux Kernel: Compiler Writers Hate Dependencies (Control) At the assembly language level on many weakly ordered architectures, a conditional branch acts as a very weak, very cheap, but very useful memory-barrier instruction. It orders any load whose return value feeds into the condition codes before all stores that execute after the branch instruction completes, whether the branch is taken or not. ARMv8 also has a conditional-move instruction (CSEL) that provides similar ordering. Because the ordering properties of the conditional branch involve dependencies from the load to the branch and from the branch to the store, and because the branch is a control-flow instruction, this ordering is said to be due to a control dependency. Because compilers do not understand them, control dependencies are quite fragile, as documented by the many cautionary tales in the Linux kernel's memory-barriers.txt documentation (search for the "CONTROL DEPENDENCIES" heading). But they are very low cost, so they are used on a few critically important fastpaths in the Linux kernel.

Paul E. Mc Kenney: Rusting the Linux Kernel: Compiler Writers Hate Dependencies (OOTA) Out-of-thin-air (OOTA) values are a troubling theoretical problem, but thus far do not actually occur in practice. In the words of the Bard: "It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." But what is life without a little sound and fury? Besides, "mere theory" can loom large for those creating tools to analyze software. This post therefore gives a brief introduction to OOTA, and then provides some simple practical solutions, along with some difficult ones.

Paul E. Mc Kenney: Can Rust Code Own Sequence Locks? Sequence locks vaguely resemble reader-writer locks except that readers cannot block writers. If a writer runs concurrently with a reader, that reader is forced to retry its critical section. If a reader successfully completes its critical section (there were no concurrent writers), then its accesses will have been data-race free. Of course, an incessant stream of writers could starve all readers, and the Linux-kernel sequence-lock implementation provides extensions to deal with this in cases where incessant writing is a possibility. The usual approach is to instead arrange things so that writers are never incessant.

Linus Torvalds On Community, Rust and Linux's Longevity "I really love C," Torvalds said at one point. "I think C is a great language, and C is, to me, is really a way to control the hardware at a fairly low level..."

Linus Torvalds on Community, Rust and Linux’s Longevity This week saw the annual check-in with Linux creator Linus Torvalds at the Open Source Summit North America, this year held in Seattle (as well as virtually). Torvalds took the stage Tuesday in the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Seattle for the event’s traditional half-hour of questions from Dirk Hohndel, an early Linux contributor (now also the chief open source officer and vice president at VMware) in an afternoon keynote session. The ceremony opened by acknowledging a special moment in time with a birthday cake ceremoniously delivered to Torvalds to mark Linux’s 30th anniversary, drawing a round of applause from the audience. Hohndel added he was offering 30th-birthday wishes “to all of the kernel developers — it really is a community also.”