The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Apps, Programs, and Software to Install
The Raspberry Pi is an awesome little computer, whose capabilities won't stop increasing. As such, you should make sure that you have the best apps installed on it. Whether you're running Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian) some apps are unmissable.
Here are the best Raspberry Pi apps you can install today.
HexChat IRC Client 2.16.0 Adds New IRCv3 Features, Strikethrough Formatting
After almost two years of development, the HexChat IRC client finally released new 2.6.0 version with a number of new IRCv3 features and strikethrough formatting support.
HexChat is a free open source Internet Relay Chat client that forked from XChat. It offers both command line and customizable graphical interface, allows to securely join multiple networks and talk to users privately.
The app supports features such as DCC, SASL, proxies, spellcheck, alerts, logging, custom themes, Python/Perl scripts, and even transfer files.
Rusted Kernel and Torvalds' Views About It
-
An address dependency involves a load whose return value directly or indirectly determines the address of a later load or store, which results in the earlier load being ordered before the later load or store. A data dependency involves a load whose return value directly or indirectly determine the value stored by a later store, which results in the load being ordered before the store. These are used heavily by RCU. Although they are not quite as fragile as control dependencies, compilers still do not know about them. Therefore, care is still required, as can be seen in the rcu_dereference.rst Linux-kernel coding guidelines. As with control dependencies, address and data dependencies are very low cost, so they are used heavily in the Linux kernel via rcu_dereference() and friends.
-
At the assembly language level on many weakly ordered architectures, a conditional branch acts as a very weak, very cheap, but very useful memory-barrier instruction. It orders any load whose return value feeds into the condition codes before all stores that execute after the branch instruction completes, whether the branch is taken or not. ARMv8 also has a conditional-move instruction (CSEL) that provides similar ordering.
Because the ordering properties of the conditional branch involve dependencies from the load to the branch and from the branch to the store, and because the branch is a control-flow instruction, this ordering is said to be due to a control dependency.
Because compilers do not understand them, control dependencies are quite fragile, as documented by the many cautionary tales in the Linux kernel's memory-barriers.txt documentation (search for the "CONTROL DEPENDENCIES" heading). But they are very low cost, so they are used on a few critically important fastpaths in the Linux kernel.
-
Out-of-thin-air (OOTA) values are a troubling theoretical problem, but thus far do not actually occur in practice. In the words of the Bard: "It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing."
But what is life without a little sound and fury? Besides, "mere theory" can loom large for those creating tools to analyze software. This post therefore gives a brief introduction to OOTA, and then provides some simple practical solutions, along with some difficult ones.
-
Sequence locks vaguely resemble reader-writer locks except that readers cannot block writers. If a writer runs concurrently with a reader, that reader is forced to retry its critical section. If a reader successfully completes its critical section (there were no concurrent writers), then its accesses will have been data-race free. Of course, an incessant stream of writers could starve all readers, and the Linux-kernel sequence-lock implementation provides extensions to deal with this in cases where incessant writing is a possibility. The usual approach is to instead arrange things so that writers are never incessant.
-
"I really love C," Torvalds said at one point. "I think C is a great language, and C is, to me, is really a way to control the hardware at a fairly low level..."
-
This week saw the annual check-in with Linux creator Linus Torvalds at the Open Source Summit North America, this year held in Seattle (as well as virtually).
Torvalds took the stage Tuesday in the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Seattle for the event’s traditional half-hour of questions from Dirk Hohndel, an early Linux contributor (now also the chief open source officer and vice president at VMware) in an afternoon keynote session.
The ceremony opened by acknowledging a special moment in time with a birthday cake ceremoniously delivered to Torvalds to mark Linux’s 30th anniversary, drawing a round of applause from the audience. Hohndel added he was offering 30th-birthday wishes “to all of the kernel developers — it really is a community also.”
today's leftovers
-
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant shows off the pros and cons in an in-depth review of Kdenlive, an open source video editing solution. In this video Gardiner discusses the pros and cons of this libre software. We hope you find this series useful and informative, and we hope to do similar projects like this in the future so if you have ideas for topics you’d like us to cover, please let us know!
-
Debian 11 is bringing in the latest LTS Linux kernel very soon.
This morning, I noticed that Linux 5.10.70 was available in Debian 11’s proposed updates and installed it over 5.10.46. A quick line count shows roughly ~2,200 bugs fixed all around the kernel tree between the two releases.
Nothing out of the ordinary. Wifi, bluetooth, file system, graphics adapter, power management bugs zapped. Many HP laptop owners get better audio and hotkey support. Many, many other small improvements.
Some Intel Wifi problems, in particular, should be smoothed out, although at least one of them was functionally pointless. “Inclusive language”. Blacklist = Blocklist, Whitelist = Allowlist, Master = Primary, Slave = Peripheral. Woke crap that doesn’t really fix anything in the driver.
-
A while back, IBM bought Red Hat and now exercises complete control over Fedora. They really are just a GNOME distribution, and it’s quite apparent that nobody there really cares if KDE works properly or not.
As a guy who uses GNOME, I do want to point out that KDE isn’t bad software, but many distributions don’t do it justice, and the last time I even bothered trying Fedora with KDE, it was so hopelessly broken that it’s essentially not even worth downloading anymore.
For example, they kicked out the one person left who did care, over bullshit “Code of Conduct” violations. He hurt the “feelings” of corporations, for example. That would be Kevin Kofler.
Then they essentially turned it over to people who use Microsoft Edge and Windows 10 as their main systems. I know this because Fedora-KDE’s official rooms on Matrix dot org expose what browser and OS the person is logged into, and the top two Fedora-KDE people with mod hats and activity in the Fedora build system, primarily use Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Safari on a Mac.
-
The Open Mainframe Project recently announced record growth in contributions--with more than 105.31 million lines of code written and more than 9,600 commits submitted by Open Mainframe Project communities so far this year. This is 100% more code than last year with an increased number of active participants in the 20 project and working groups. These numbers will only increase as Open Mainframe continues to be the cornerstone of governance and innovation for modernizing the mainframe and its path to IoT, Cloud and Edge Computing.
-
Nick Rufflio had magic on his mind when he created this interactive ‘Goblet of Fire’ project, inspired by the fourth Harry Potter book of the same name. It’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico and does more than just replicate the classic goblet.
The best Raspberry Pi projects have a functional purpose and this project doubles as a chip dip bowl for parties. Dipping your chip in the bowl will cause the goblet to play audio as if the chip dipping has been recognized as an entry for the TriWizard Tournament.
-
WooCommerce is celebrating 10 years since WooThemes launched the first iteration of the WooCommerce plugin. Paul Maiorana, WooCommerce’s current CEO, covered a few high highlights of the plugin’s rising popularity over the years in his anniversary post. After 16 months in the wild, WooCommerce had been downloaded 500,000 times and passed the 1 million downloads milestone just 137 days later. In 2014, the night before the very first WooConf, the plugin celebrated passing 5 million downloads. It was acquired by Automattic in 2015 in a deal rumored to be more than $20 million.
WooCommerce’s anniversary post, which glossed over its checkered origin story, reignited some of the controversy surrounding the Jigoshop fork. While the post mentions that WooThemes hired two Jigoshop developers “to create a dedicated eCommerce plugin called WooCommerce,” it neglected to mention that the initial version was actually a fork of Jigoshop. WooThemes had convinced Mike Jolley and Jay Koster to fork the work they had done for their previous employer, Jigowatt, after failing to make a deal with the Jigowatt team.
