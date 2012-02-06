MySQL vs MariaDB: What Are the Main Differences Between Them
An in-depth comparison of MariaDB vs MySQL based on license model, popularity, features, performance, and support.
MySQL and MariaDB are relational database management systems (RDBMS) best known for their mutual compatibility and their identical command and query syntaxes. In fact, MariaDB is a free and open source fork of MySQL that inherited many of that database’s characteristics.
The MariaDB and MySQL database management systems have a lot in common, which can make it difficult to choose when you need to decide on a database solution for your needs.
But before we get into an in-depth analysis on the topic MySQL vs MariaDB, let’s start at the very beginning.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 279 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 32 sec ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 50 min ago