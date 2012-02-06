today's howtos
How to Install WhatsApp on Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Nightly
WhatsApp is a free messaging application used by over a billion people worldwide. WhatsApp provides secure, reliable voice and video calls that can be made locally or internationally with a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. WhatsApp is available for multiple devices, like computers, tablets, and phones.
Though there doesn’t exist a download link for Linux on the WhatsApp website, it’s still possible to install WhatsApp on Ubuntu. In this tutorial, you’ll learn two methods of installing WhatsApp on Ubuntu.
Setting up a JMP SIP account on Asterisk
JMP offers VoIP calling via XMPP, but it's also possibly to use the VoIP using SIP.
The underlying VoIP calling functionality in JMP is provided by Bandwidth, but their old Asterisk instructions didn't quite work for me. Here's how I set it up in my Asterisk server.
How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Drivers on Debian 11 Bullseye
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Debian come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Nvidia Graphic Drivers for the series 470.xx / 465.xx / 460.xx / 390.xx and 340.xx from the Nvidia Proprietary Repository, giving you the latest in software available.
How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Graphic Drivers on Linux Mint 20
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Linux Mint come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s, which lacks the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Nvidia Graphic Drivers for the series 470.xx / 465.xx / 460.xx / 390.xx and 340.xx from the Nvidia Proprietary Repository, giving you the latest in software available.
Switch To A Directory Without Using Cd Command in Linux - OSTechNix [Ed: Old but newly-updated]
Most of the intermediate and almost all advanced users prefer CLI over GUI mode, because there are plethora of command line tricks to make things much easier and faster. Today, I'd like to share one simple tip. This simple bash trick can help you to automatically switch to a directory without using cd command. All you need to do is just enter the path of the directory in the Terminal, and you will be landed in that particular directory. This could be useful in scripting and for those who use command line a lot at work. Read on.
2 ways to Install Mysql Workbench on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
MySQL Workbench is a graphical modeling tool and development system available in a free and a commercial edition… It offers a collection of tools for working with MySQL databases. In short, it provides a Graphical user interface to easily design and edit databases, display them clearly, and administer them. Workbench can be used on computers with the Linux, macOS, or Microsoft Windows operating systems.
The software is able to extract structures from existing databases and display them clearly. In addition, MySQL Workbench converts tables from SQL Server to MySQL tables; allow developers to visually design databases and then offline and host them on a MySQL server. The Community Edition can be downloaded for free. For advanced users who need additional functions, extensions with scripting languages can be integrated into the tool.
