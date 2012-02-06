today's leftovers
How To Install Printers On Linux - Invidious
The good news is that on the vast majority of Linux distributions, installing a printer is as easy as plugging it in. But what about minimal Linux distros like Arch Linux? What programs do you need to install? How do you get your printer drivers?
Self Documenting Code Is Just A Meme - Invidious
I've talked frequently about self documenting code and how I don't particularly like the concept but today I thought I'd explain why I think and where concepts of self documenting code can actually provide some value.
Maintaina Horde switches to openSUSE LEAP – ralf-lang.de
Our Horde docker images have switched over from Tumbleweed to openSUSE LEAP once again.
Recently our container build CI job in github.com broke down unexpectedly. An investigation showed that Tumbleweed’s core libraries, especially libc, were too new for the CI’s build system, based on Ubuntu LTS.
This is the second time we abandoned the Tumbleweed basis for Horde docker containers. OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 uses a relatively old, but well-maintained, set of base libraries. Both Leap and Tumbleweed deliver PHP 7.4 as a basis for Horde. In both systems, we skip the packaged composer version for a static pick which we will update from time to time. We may switch over to packaged composer if we feel confident.
Firefox on Unix is moving away from X11-based remote control
The specific change has the title "Use DBus remote when Firefox is built with --enable-dbus", and is apparently to fix bug 1724242, "Background update applied when mixing X11/Wayland and opening remote link". The broad outline of the problem (which has been an issue for years) is that a Firefox running on Wayland must use D-Bus remote control, but if an X program running in XWayland then tries to start Firefox (for example to open a URL), the new Firefox may (only) try to find a running Firefox via the X mechanism and then fail, with various consequences. The Mozilla solution is to only use D-Bus remote control and basically drop X11 remote control.
Adding Let’s Encrypt’s new root and intermediate certificates to Mozilla applications
Let’s Encrypt did, in fact, implement a new root and intermediate certificates some time ago, but after the built-in certificate stores in the Mozilla applications shipped with all versions of ArcaOS 5.0 to date (5.0 through 5.0.6) were configured. Thus, these new certificates were not included in those builds, and as a result, the new root certificate is indeed unknown.
2021 Chaos Communication Congress Cancelled | Hackaday
With mass vaccination programmes and careful application of public health measures it almost feels for some of us as though the pandemic is under control. Any thoughts of it being over are illusory though, and if further reminders were needed we have the news that once more this year’s Chaos Communication Congress has been cancelled due to the safety of its attendees and the extra precautions that its organizers would have to undertake.
This event in Leipzig between Christmas and New Year is probably the largest of the European gatherings in our community, and its loss will be a great disappointment. Last year’s cancelled event was replaced by a remote one, we’ll see whether they repeat that feat in 2021. If so, we’ll be there, virtually.
Fast, Parallel Database Tests
Here are some of the different strategies you can use to write tests that read or write data from a database, and the benefits and drawbacks of each. I'm usually writing Go code, so the examples here are for Go, but the notes should generalize to any language that runs tests against Postgres, MySQL, or any other database.
Responsive Qml layout with scrollbars
In this article I'll show you how to make a responsive layout in Qt / QML that automatically adjusts the amount of columns and rows based on the window dimensions, including scrollbars for when the content does not fit inside the window. This also works if you have a portrait and landscape orientation of your application, since the screen or window dimensions will be different across those two builds. I also explain how the dynamic resizing works with an explanation of property bindings in QML and as a bonus this works on mobile (Android/iOS) as well.
Open Source Changed Linux Otherwise It Was Done: Linus Torvalds
Torvalds also added that as far as he is concerned, Linux is done for the past 29 years. Every other feature that has been added later is about what other people needed, wanted or were interested in. Many developers would relate to this. You work on a project and think that it has reached a ‘done’ state. If the project does not get enough traction, you lose interest to work on it and move to something ‘new and exciting’. The real motivation to continue the project comes from the users and the recognition. When asked about what they should be doing for the 50th anniversary of Linux, Torvalds said that he doesn’t see himself doing kernel programming at the age of 70. Then he also chipped in that he didn’t imagine himself doing kernel programming at the age of 50 as well and yet he is doing that at present.
