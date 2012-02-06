Distros Which Adopted Flatpak in 2021
Flatpak is one standardized way for computer end-users to get applications on any GNU/Linux distro any version. With Flatpak there is Flathub, a central place on the internet where users can download applications in Flatpak format like LibreOffice, 0AD Strategy Game, and VLC Media Player. Now, there are several distros which included Flatpak out-of-the-box (called "Flatpak distro" here) so their users could simply click and install applications they want. This article is a simple, practical explanation of Flatpak for everyone especially computing beginners. Let's dive in!
Android Leftovers
How to Build A Person-Following Creepy Head for Halloween with a Raspberry Pi
Halloween is coming, and what better way to celebrate the season than by using machine learning and a Raspberry Pi to accomplish something spooky! This year I’ve built a mannequin head that uses person detection and a simple servo motor to detect when a person is walking by and turn the head to follow them. I’m using a simple styrofoam mannequin head with some coloured in eyes from the dollar store, but you’re welcome to dress it up to fit your house’s theme or use a completely different kind of head or object. As long as you can use a servo to rotate it, the result is the same.
FreeBSD-based helloSystem 0.6.0 Released. This is What's New
A new release of FreeBSD-based helloSystem 0.6.0 is here with important updates and bug fixes. We round up the release in this post.
