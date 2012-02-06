Most GNU/Linux distributions put the /tmp folder (where all sorts of temporary files the OS needs to have around for a little while go, as the name implies) on a RAM drive, using tmpfs. Debian, it appears, doesn’t. Having /tmp mounted on an SSD in a modern computer will cause many unnecessary writes to the SSD and will contribute to the drive wearing out too quickly. I did some investigating and the Debian Wiki gives two ways to enable /tmp on a RAM drive. You can either edit /etc/fstab by hand, but it’s easier to screw something up if you do, or you can just let systemd handle it. Since systemd has a service for this, why not just let it do that? Open a terminal: sudo cp /usr/share/systemd/tmp.mount /etc/systemd/system/ sudo systemctl enable tmp.mount After that, you can reboot and the OS should just clear the temp folder, come back up, and mount /tmp on tmpfs. You can verify this with: mount | grep /tmp It should say something like: tmpfs on /tmp type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,nr_inodes=409600) I hate systemd. God knows we’ve had much more trouble out of it than it was ever worth, and Debian should have known better than to bring it in. I would have much preferred Upstart.