Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 3rd of October 2021 07:40:47 PM

Up until now, Kalendar has allowed you to view your events on a day-by-day basis through both the month view and the schedule view. This week, we are introducing the week view, which gives you a more detailed perspective of your incidences.

Another big new feature: we have reimplemented the KCommandBar in QML. What does this mean? Well, those of you who are power users will be able to leverage the same Command Bar you have enjoyed using in other KDE apps in Kalendar too.

Lastly, we have some improvements for the month view on mobile that should make it far better to view your incidences.