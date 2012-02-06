Security Leftovers
-
Google Allocates $ 1 Million to Work to Improve the Security of Open Source Software [Ed: More of a corporate PR stunt from a company that spies on everybody and puts back doors in things]
Google introduced the Secure Open Source (SOS) initiative, which will provide bonuses for work related to hardening critical open source software. A million dollars have been allocated for the first payments, but if the initiative is recognized as successful, the investment in the project will continue.
-
Google stakes new Secure Open Source rewards program for developers with $1M seed money
As part of Google's recently announced $10 billion commitment to cybersecurity defense, the company announced Friday the sponsorship for the Secure Open Source (SOS) Rewards pilot program run by the Linux Foundation.
-
Exclusive Interview with CrowdSec CEO Philippe Humeau
With the widespread adoption of cloud and container infrastructure, protecting servers, services, containers and virtual machines exposed on the Internet with a reliable, intelligent intrusion prevention system is more important than ever. Cloud-native environments foster rapid growth and innovation, but also introduce an element of added complexity, along with new security challenges.
Recently, LinuxSecurity researchers had the opportunity to speak with CrowdSec CEO Philippe Humeau about modern cyber risk, CrowdSec’s unique and advantageous community-powered approach to intrusion prevention with an extremely accurate IP reputation system, what users can expect from the latest CrowdSec release, what the future holds for CrowdSec, and more! We’re excited to share key insights and highlights from this exclusive interview with our readers to help them better understand the modern cyber threat landscape and how they can bolster their intrusion prevention strategy to prevent attacks.
-
Virtual Panel: DevSecOps and Shifting Security Left [Ed: Will more buzzwords and cargo cults make us safer?]
-
Thank you, SonarSource - openSUSE admin - openSUSE Project Management Tool
There are times, when keeping your system up-to date does not help you against vulnerabilities. During these times, you want to have your servers and applications hardened as good as possible - including good Apparmor profiles. But even then, something bad can easily happen - and it's very good to see that others take care. Especially if these others are professionals, that take care for you, even if you did not ask them directly.
Tuesday, 2021-08-31, was such a day for our openSUSE infrastructure status page: SonarSource reported to us a pre-auth remote code execution at the https://status.opensuse.org/api/v1/incidents endpoint.
SonarSource, equally driven by studying and understanding real-world vulnerabilities, is trying to help the open-source community to secure their projects. They disclosed vulnerabilities in the open-source status page software Cachet - and informed us directly - that our running version is vulnerable to CVE-2021-39165. Turned out that the Cachet upstream project is meanwhile seen as dead - at least it went out of support by their original maintainers since a while. It went into this unsupported state unnoticed by us - and potentially also unnoticed by many others. A problem, that many other, dead open source projects sadly share.
-
