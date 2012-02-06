today's howtos
-
How To Install and Set Up WordPress with Ansible
WordPress is considered one of the best and easiest content management system (CMS) tools. It doesn’t require any coding skills and web-developing skills to get started with WordPress. There are many ways to install the WordPress CMS on a server to localhost, and some of them are easy, and others are a bit trickier. You can set up WordPress with Ansible despite the conventional method of installing WordPress and other CMS applications. Moreover, Ansible is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
-
How to Install or Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.14 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.14 is out and is famous for testing out with many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.14 kernel release has gone through seven release candidates over the last two months and benefits from the contributions of 1,650 different developers. Those that contribute to Linux kernel development include individual contributors and prominent vendors like Intel, AMD, IBM, Oracle, and Samsung.
-
How to install Shoutcast Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Shoutcast is proprietary software that is being used to stream media over the Internet, especially used in music live streaming by the radio stations on Internet. It is specially for creating or listening to Internet audio broadcasts. Shoutcast allows us to broadcast a stream of music to the remote client connected to the server.
Once Shoutcast is in your server, you can use media players like Winamp or Mixxx to connect to a streaming server and broadcast audio playlists to the Internet.
This tutorial covers installation of Shoutcast on CentOS 8.
-
How To Use Tail Command
-
How to Install Rootkit Hunter in Linux - Unixcop
rkhunter (Rootkit Hunter) is is an open-source Unix/Linux based security monitoring and analyzing tool. It is a shell script which carries out various checks on the local system to try and detect known rootkits and malware.
rkhunter is a Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits, backdoors and possible local exploits. It does this by comparing SHA-1 hashes of important files with known good ones in online databases, searching for default directories (of rootkits), wrong permissions, hidden files, suspicious strings in kernel modules, and special tests for Linux and FreeBSD. rkhunter is notable due to its inclusion in popular OS (Fedora, Debian, etc.)
The tool has been written in Bourne shell, to allow for portability. It can run on almost all UNIX-derived systems.
This article will help you with the installation and config. rkhunter.
-
Setting up Zswap in Debian 11 GNU/Linux. – BaronHK's Rants
A compressed cache, or Zswap, sitting between your physical memory and your SWAP partition can yield benefits, whether you have a lot of RAM, or very little.
In the case of a low memory system, you risk running out, swap thrashing, and either lots of unnecessary writes to an SSD (which only have so many before they’re finished) or swapping out to a hard drive, which is terribly slow.
In the case of a large memory system, well, it’s still not a good idea to run without a SWAP partition, because your needs can always be bigger than the amount of RAM available.
The OOM-KILLER (or to a lesser extent EarlyOOM) is not your friend.
If you run out of memory and there is no swap available, the OOM-KILLER (or the iron fist in a velvet glove, EarlyOOM) fires up and starts KILLING (hence the name) things that it thinks will help keep the system up. On a desktop, this could be literally anything, although it’s always more likely to be something that’s using a ton of memory.
-
How to install and configure Icinga2 and Icinga2 Web on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Icinga 2 is a free and open source monitoring tool designed to be scalable and extensible. Icinga 2 checks the availability of your network resources, notifies users of outages, and generates performance data for reporting. We can monitor large and complex environments across multiple locations using Icinga2.
We can also setup Icinga2 with high availability clusters with a distributed setup for large / complex environments.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure Icinga 2 and Icinga Web 2 on CentOS 8.
-
Further reducing write amplification to an SSD in Debian GNU/Linux. Put /tmp in RAM.
Most GNU/Linux distributions put the /tmp folder (where all sorts of temporary files the OS needs to have around for a little while go, as the name implies) on a RAM drive, using tmpfs.
Debian, it appears, doesn’t. Having /tmp mounted on an SSD in a modern computer will cause many unnecessary writes to the SSD and will contribute to the drive wearing out too quickly.
I did some investigating and the Debian Wiki gives two ways to enable /tmp on a RAM drive.
You can either edit /etc/fstab by hand, but it’s easier to screw something up if you do, or you can just let systemd handle it. Since systemd has a service for this, why not just let it do that?
Open a terminal:
sudo cp /usr/share/systemd/tmp.mount /etc/systemd/system/
sudo systemctl enable tmp.mount
After that, you can reboot and the OS should just clear the temp folder, come back up, and mount /tmp on tmpfs.
You can verify this with:
mount | grep /tmp
It should say something like:
tmpfs on /tmp type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,nr_inodes=409600)
I hate systemd.
God knows we’ve had much more trouble out of it than it was ever worth, and Debian should have known better than to bring it in. I would have much preferred Upstart.
-
How To Install Memcached on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memcached on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Memcached, the high-performance, distributed memory object caching system, is extremely useful in speeding up dynamic web applications by alleviating database load. This reduces the number of times an external data source must be read, which lowers overheads and speeds up response times. The memory caching software is a free, open-source project that anyone can use.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Memcached on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Disable Touchpad While Typing in Ubuntu (When Built-in Option Not Working) | UbuntuHandbook
While typing in my Ubuntu laptop, I was often making mistakes by tapping on touch-pad accidentally. The text cursor (aka caret) jumped to another place, and/or app window lost focus. It made me crazy since the built-in ‘disable touchpad while typing‘ option does not function in my HP laptop.
GNOME has the option to disable touchpad while typing, which is enabled out-of-the-box in current Ubuntu releases. Users may access the settings either via ‘/org/gnome/desktop/peripherals/touchpad/’ in Dconf Editor or using Gnome Tweaks tool.
-
Android Leftovers
Distros Which Adopted Flatpak in 2021
Flatpak is one standardized way for computer end-users to get applications on any GNU/Linux distro any version. With Flatpak there is Flathub, a central place on the internet where users can download applications in Flatpak format like LibreOffice, 0AD Strategy Game, and VLC Media Player. Now, there are several distros which included Flatpak out-of-the-box (called "Flatpak distro" here) so their users could simply click and install applications they want. This article is a simple, practical explanation of Flatpak for everyone especially computing beginners. Let's dive in!
How to Build A Person-Following Creepy Head for Halloween with a Raspberry Pi
Halloween is coming, and what better way to celebrate the season than by using machine learning and a Raspberry Pi to accomplish something spooky! This year I’ve built a mannequin head that uses person detection and a simple servo motor to detect when a person is walking by and turn the head to follow them. I’m using a simple styrofoam mannequin head with some coloured in eyes from the dollar store, but you’re welcome to dress it up to fit your house’s theme or use a completely different kind of head or object. As long as you can use a servo to rotate it, the result is the same.
FreeBSD-based helloSystem 0.6.0 Released. This is What's New
A new release of FreeBSD-based helloSystem 0.6.0 is here with important updates and bug fixes. We round up the release in this post.
