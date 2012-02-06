Most GNU/Linux distributions put the /tmp folder (where all sorts of temporary files the OS needs to have around for a little while go, as the name implies) on a RAM drive, using tmpfs.

Debian, it appears, doesn’t. Having /tmp mounted on an SSD in a modern computer will cause many unnecessary writes to the SSD and will contribute to the drive wearing out too quickly.

I did some investigating and the Debian Wiki gives two ways to enable /tmp on a RAM drive.

You can either edit /etc/fstab by hand, but it’s easier to screw something up if you do, or you can just let systemd handle it. Since systemd has a service for this, why not just let it do that?

Open a terminal:

sudo cp /usr/share/systemd/tmp.mount /etc/systemd/system/

sudo systemctl enable tmp.mount

After that, you can reboot and the OS should just clear the temp folder, come back up, and mount /tmp on tmpfs.

You can verify this with:

mount | grep /tmp

It should say something like:

tmpfs on /tmp type tmpfs (rw,nosuid,nodev,nr_inodes=409600)

I hate systemd.

God knows we’ve had much more trouble out of it than it was ever worth, and Debian should have known better than to bring it in. I would have much preferred Upstart.