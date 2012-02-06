today's leftovers
MochaBin-5G SBC offers 10GbE, WiFi 6, 5G for $159 and up (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
Globalscale Technologies has a follow-up to their low-cost ESPRESSOBin SBC based on Marvell Armada 3700LP SoC. The MochaBin-5G SBC is powered by a Marvell Armada 7040 quad-core Cortex-A72 processor, and offers 10GbE networking for as little as $159, with as well as optional WiFi 6 and 5G connectivity.
The single board computer is equipped with 16GB eMMC flash, up to 8GB DDR4, and plenty of high-speed interface with multiple Ethernet ports, USB 3.0 ports, M.2 socket for SATA and Cellular, and a mini PCIe for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Discover the Top 16 New Games to Play on Linux With Proton Since September 2021 - Boiling Steam
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since September 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks:
Hot Wheels Unleashed: Reliving My 8-Year-Old Self - Boiling Steam
I remember being at the toy store as a kid, tugging on my Dad’s sleeve and begging him to get me a Hot Wheels set. Every quarter when I got my report card from school, I was that giddy child that always looked forward to seeing what my grades were. The better they were, the more money my Dad gave me to treat myself. Some kits were too expensive for him. Others he was willing to get, even though it might not have been as nice as the other.
I’d eagerly take that set of tracks home and, with the help of some of my older brothers, we put it together. I remember one track that I constructed that, even though it was simple in design, it had one of those accelerator things where the car starts. Once the toy car touched it, it would go flying with great speed, enough that it could go around an upside-down loop without falling. That car would loop around the track, hit the accelerator, and just keep going until the accelerator was turned off. It was fascinating to see that as a child.
There was another kit that I had, which I think was a car wash thingy? As well as some other kits that unfortunately have escaped my memory. Even without a track kit, getting the cars themselves were a blast; I’d take a few out to the back deck of the house and ride those along the railing with great enthusiasm. It’s kind of a shame that I never kept any of this stuff as I grew up. It would have been nice to relive the nostalgia.
HandBrake 1.4.2
HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
The Advanced Research Consortium Joins the Open Library Foundation as Project Member
ARC provides BigDIVA as a free service for searching open-access materials. Institutional subscriptions to BigDIVA are available and allow institutions to enable searches of open-access material along with proprietary databases to which they subscribe.
Wings, scripts and medical tips: Meet India’s Wikimedians of the year - Hindustan Times
Three Indians have been awarded by the foundation that runs Wikipedia, for their contributions to its open-source platforms. One winner created a toolkit for Indian language scripts, another runs a virtual butterfly project, and a doctor has received honourable mention for busting myths about health.
A simple HTML table for comma separated variable files. | Adam Young’s Web Log
Enough of us are looking at the cluster that I want an easy to read snapshot of the node state. So, I convert the csv output of the openstack command into a simple HTML table.
Yes, there are many other better ways to do this.
This one steps over the line for a simple tool. Ideally, it would just perform the csv to table part, with no style or HTML body. But, for my purposes, it makes it much easier to visualize if I get some formatting.
Select only the Jades
Some custom jq for RegEx selection of OpenStack Ironic baremetal nodes. Our Server types show up in their names. I want to be able to build lists of only the Mt. Jade Servers, which have names that look like this...
[Krita artist Revoy] Torreya
A concept-art of Torreya, who appears on episode 35 of Pepper&Carrot. I was a bit sad with her ceremony clothes, not really well adapted to riding a dragon. So, here is more work to update her character design for episode 36. I made this artwork while testing the Gaomon M10K 2018. I finished the video editing this evening, release of the video is planed for within the next 48h.
[KDE] I've Done My Website - And It's 3D! - Kockatoo Tube
Openwashing and LF ('Kind' and 'Gentle' Monopolisation)
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Massive new features: a new week view, KCommandBar, and more — Kalendar devlog 17
Up until now, Kalendar has allowed you to view your events on a day-by-day basis through both the month view and the schedule view. This week, we are introducing the week view, which gives you a more detailed perspective of your incidences. Another big new feature: we have reimplemented the KCommandBar in QML. What does this mean? Well, those of you who are power users will be able to leverage the same Command Bar you have enjoyed using in other KDE apps in Kalendar too. Lastly, we have some improvements for the month view on mobile that should make it far better to view your incidences.
