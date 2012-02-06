automake-1.16.5 released [stable] This is to announce automake-1.16.5, a stable release. Thanks to Karl for doing all the real work. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. There have been 18 commits by 6 people in the 10 weeks since 1.16.4. See the NEWS below for a brief summary. Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release: Akim Demaille (1) Dimitri Papadopoulos (1) Jan Engelhardt (1) Jim Meyering (6) Karl Berry (8) Nick Bowler (1) Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers] ================================================================== Here is the GNU automake home page: http://gnu.org/s/automake/ Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz (1.6MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz (2.3MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 8B1YzW2dd/vcqetLvV6tGYgij9tz1veiAfX41rEYtGk automake-1.16.5.tar.xz B70krQimS8FyUM4J7FbpIdY0OQOUPpnM9ju/BwXjRgU automake-1.16.5.tar.gz Each SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>, and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>. ================================================================== NEWS * Bugs fixed - PYTHON_PREFIX and PYTHON_EXEC_PREFIX are now set according to Python's sys.* values only if the new configure option --with-python-sys-prefix is specified. Otherwise, GNU default values are used, as in the past. (The change in 1.16.3 was too incompatible.) - consistently depend on install-libLTLIBRARIES. * Distribution - use const for yyerror declaration in bison/yacc tests.

Linux 5.15-rc4 Linux 5.15-rc4 This release continues to look pretty normal after the initial hiccups. At least going purely by number of commits, we're right smack dab in the middle of the normal range for this time in the release cycle, and the diffstat looks fairly normal too. A bit less driver-heavy than usual, perhaps, but nothing big, and nothing that makes me go "that's strange". One thing standing out in the diffs might be the m68k 'set_fs()' removal - not really a regression fix, but it has been pending for a while, and it turned out that the problems attributed to it were due to an entirely unrelated m68k signal handling issue. So with that fixed, we could get rid of set_fs from another architecture. There's a few more architectures I'd like to see it removed from, but all the actively maintained ones have already removed it, so on the whole set_fs really is a thing of the past, only used by legacy architectures. Anyway, about a third of the diff is drivers (net, sound, rdma, gpu), with the rest being a mix of arch updates (the m68k set_fs stuff and some kvm patches), tooling (mostly selftest updates), filesystem code and core networking. The appended shortlog gives you more details, but if you really want to dig into it, go for the git tree. Go test, Linus

