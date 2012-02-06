automake-1.16.5 released [stable]
This is to announce automake-1.16.5, a stable release.
Thanks to Karl for doing all the real work.
See the NEWS below for a brief summary.
There have been 18 commits by 6 people in the 10 weeks since 1.16.4.
See the NEWS below for a brief summary.
Thanks to everyone who has contributed!
The following people contributed changes to this release:
Akim Demaille (1)
Dimitri Papadopoulos (1)
Jan Engelhardt (1)
Jim Meyering (6)
Karl Berry (8)
Nick Bowler (1)
Jim [on behalf of the automake maintainers]
==================================================================
Here is the GNU automake home page:
http://gnu.org/s/automake/
Here are the compressed sources:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz (1.6MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz (2.3MB)
Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz.sig
Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.xz
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/automake/automake-1.16.5.tar.gz
Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:
8B1YzW2dd/vcqetLvV6tGYgij9tz1veiAfX41rEYtGk automake-1.16.5.tar.xz
B70krQimS8FyUM4J7FbpIdY0OQOUPpnM9ju/BwXjRgU automake-1.16.5.tar.gz
Each SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the
hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to.
[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:
gpg --verify automake-1.16.5.tar.xz.sig
If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:
gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 7FD9FCCB000BEEEE
and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
Please report bugs and problems to <bug-automake@gnu.org>,
and send general comments and feedback to <automake@gnu.org>.
==================================================================
NEWS
* Bugs fixed
- PYTHON_PREFIX and PYTHON_EXEC_PREFIX are now set according to
Python's sys.* values only if the new configure option
--with-python-sys-prefix is specified. Otherwise, GNU default values
are used, as in the past. (The change in 1.16.3 was too incompatible.)
- consistently depend on install-libLTLIBRARIES.
* Distribution
- use const for yyerror declaration in bison/yacc tests.
Linux 5.15-rc4
-
This release continues to look pretty normal after the initial
hiccups. At least going purely by number of commits, we're right smack
dab in the middle of the normal range for this time in the release
cycle, and the diffstat looks fairly normal too. A bit less
driver-heavy than usual, perhaps, but nothing big, and nothing that
makes me go "that's strange".
One thing standing out in the diffs might be the m68k 'set_fs()'
removal - not really a regression fix, but it has been pending for a
while, and it turned out that the problems attributed to it were due
to an entirely unrelated m68k signal handling issue. So with that
fixed, we could get rid of set_fs from another architecture. There's a
few more architectures I'd like to see it removed from, but all the
actively maintained ones have already removed it, so on the whole
set_fs really is a thing of the past, only used by legacy
architectures.
Anyway, about a third of the diff is drivers (net, sound, rdma, gpu),
with the rest being a mix of arch updates (the m68k set_fs stuff and
some kvm patches), tooling (mostly selftest updates), filesystem code
and core networking.
The appended shortlog gives you more details, but if you really want
to dig into it, go for the git tree.
Go test,
Linus
-
Linus Torvalds has declared Linux 5.15-rc4 as the latest weekly release candidate of the maturing Linux 5.15 codebase.
-
The 5.15-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
The October 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the October 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the October 2021 issue:
* Customize Your Next Google Search
* Inkscape Tutorial: Common Inkscape Mistakes
* Short Topix: Epik Data Breach Impacts Millions, Customers & Non-Customers Alike
* The Road Towards A Free Ebook Reader
* Repo Review: Bookworm
* Recording Audio Easily On PCLinuxOS
* PCLinuxOS Bonus Recipe Corner: Brown Sugar Meatloaf
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (6.9 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-10.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (5.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (3.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202110mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
today's leftovers
-
Globalscale Technologies has a follow-up to their low-cost ESPRESSOBin SBC based on Marvell Armada 3700LP SoC. The MochaBin-5G SBC is powered by a Marvell Armada 7040 quad-core Cortex-A72 processor, and offers 10GbE networking for as little as $159, with as well as optional WiFi 6 and 5G connectivity.
The single board computer is equipped with 16GB eMMC flash, up to 8GB DDR4, and plenty of high-speed interface with multiple Ethernet ports, USB 3.0 ports, M.2 socket for SATA and Cellular, and a mini PCIe for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
-
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since September 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks:
-
I remember being at the toy store as a kid, tugging on my Dad’s sleeve and begging him to get me a Hot Wheels set. Every quarter when I got my report card from school, I was that giddy child that always looked forward to seeing what my grades were. The better they were, the more money my Dad gave me to treat myself. Some kits were too expensive for him. Others he was willing to get, even though it might not have been as nice as the other.
I’d eagerly take that set of tracks home and, with the help of some of my older brothers, we put it together. I remember one track that I constructed that, even though it was simple in design, it had one of those accelerator things where the car starts. Once the toy car touched it, it would go flying with great speed, enough that it could go around an upside-down loop without falling. That car would loop around the track, hit the accelerator, and just keep going until the accelerator was turned off. It was fascinating to see that as a child.
There was another kit that I had, which I think was a car wash thingy? As well as some other kits that unfortunately have escaped my memory. Even without a track kit, getting the cars themselves were a blast; I’d take a few out to the back deck of the house and ride those along the railing with great enthusiasm. It’s kind of a shame that I never kept any of this stuff as I grew up. It would have been nice to relive the nostalgia.
-
HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
-
ARC provides BigDIVA as a free service for searching open-access materials. Institutional subscriptions to BigDIVA are available and allow institutions to enable searches of open-access material along with proprietary databases to which they subscribe.
-
Three Indians have been awarded by the foundation that runs Wikipedia, for their contributions to its open-source platforms. One winner created a toolkit for Indian language scripts, another runs a virtual butterfly project, and a doctor has received honourable mention for busting myths about health.
-
Enough of us are looking at the cluster that I want an easy to read snapshot of the node state. So, I convert the csv output of the openstack command into a simple HTML table.
Yes, there are many other better ways to do this.
This one steps over the line for a simple tool. Ideally, it would just perform the csv to table part, with no style or HTML body. But, for my purposes, it makes it much easier to visualize if I get some formatting.
-
Some custom jq for RegEx selection of OpenStack Ironic baremetal nodes. Our Server types show up in their names. I want to be able to build lists of only the Mt. Jade Servers, which have names that look like this...
-
A concept-art of Torreya, who appears on episode 35 of Pepper&Carrot. I was a bit sad with her ceremony clothes, not really well adapted to riding a dragon. So, here is more work to update her character design for episode 36. I made this artwork while testing the Gaomon M10K 2018. I finished the video editing this evening, release of the video is planed for within the next 48h.
Recent comments
15 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 25 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago