Pop!_OS Is Coming To Raspberry Pi, And We Cannot Be More Excited!
Raspberry Pi’s are solid devices for DIY projects, and they’ve gotten pretty powerful and capable over the years. The latest iterations — Raspberry Pi 4 and 400 offer 8GB RAM variants sufficient to run heavy distributions like Ubuntu and other ARM Linux distributions.
However, there aren’t a lot of good Desktop distributions for Raspberry Pi apart from Ubuntu and Ubuntu MATE. So, we have some good news for the people who’re done with the same and Canonical’s Snap BS! An ARM variant of Pop!_OS will be available soon.
