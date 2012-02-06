Firefox 93 Is Now Available for Download, Finally Enables AVIF Support by Default
Finally, after numerous delays, support for the next-generation AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec, is now enabled by default. It was supposed to land in Firefox 86 first, but it’s finally here in the Firefox 93 release.
AVIF support in Firefox was in development for more than four years. The new feature landed since Firefox 86, but it wasn’t enabled by default until now due to various bugs and regressions. Firefox 93 is the first release of the popular web browser to enable it by default to help you save even more bandwidth.
