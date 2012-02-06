Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Markets: An Open-Source App to Keep Track of Your Investments for Linux Desktop and Phones

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 4th of October 2021 12:51:41 PM Filed under
Software

Usually, you would log in to a service on your web browser to monitor and track the market for investment opportunities if you’re an investor/trader.

But, what if you want an app for your Linux desktop and Linux phone? Considering we do have a few for Android/iOS smartphones, it should come in handy for Linux devices as well!

“Markets” utilizes the data from Yahoo Finance to provide you the required information about stocks, cryptocurrencies, currencies, and more.

While it is a simple desktop-focused app, it is available for Linux smartphones, and it offers a couple of valuable functionalities. Let me list the key highlights of what you can expect.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Mousai – A Simple Tool to Identify Songs Similar to Shazam

Mousai is a free and open-source application for identifying songs. If you’ve ever used Shazam or a similar app then using Mousai will not be any different for you. And even if you haven’t, its usage couldn’t be easier. Have the song that you want to identify playing in the background. Open the app and hit the listen button. Wait a couple of seconds and Mousai will return the title and artist of your selected song. It works like magic! Mousai is powered by AudD – a music recognition API. With it, you can recognize about 60 million tracks in microphone recordings, UGC, and audio files (even over the radio). And because it relies on the audd.io API to function, Mousai must log into the AudD website to get a token. Leaving this blank will give you a free trial of tokens per day. Read more

Review: Getting started with Ansible

Ansible is a Red Hat owned tool for automating system administration tasks. It is typically used in environments where an administrator wants to perform the same task, such as deploying security updates, on many computers without logging into each computer manually. Unlike many automation tools, Ansible does not require any special software to be installed on each client machine. Each client just needs the OpenSSH service to be installed on the clients and all the work and configuration is handled by one central server. There are a lot of reasons for working with Ansible and this guide is meant to get you up and running quickly. If you're like me, I have a terrible habit of not reading the fine manual. To quote the Simpsons character Renier Wolfcastle, "I was elected to lead not to read". To follow along with this tutorial here are the basics you will need... Read more

Top 10+ Linux video editors to edit videos with ease

There is a lot of great video editing software available for Linux. A few of them have the free version that you can try a hand on as well. But, more importantly, the online video editor that you may find features rich too. Video-based marketing is the new trend and shall remain the best in the future too. With most people inclined to short and crisp videos, selecting the right software for creating a dynamic video for business and entertainment purposes becomes inevitable. With various OS available these days, the one that we principally rely on is Linux too. Read more

Pop!_OS Is Coming To Raspberry Pi, And We Cannot Be More Excited!

Raspberry Pi’s are solid devices for DIY projects, and they’ve gotten pretty powerful and capable over the years. The latest iterations — Raspberry Pi 4 and 400 offer 8GB RAM variants sufficient to run heavy distributions like Ubuntu and other ARM Linux distributions. However, there aren’t a lot of good Desktop distributions for Raspberry Pi apart from Ubuntu and Ubuntu MATE. So, we have some good news for the people who’re done with the same and Canonical’s Snap BS! An ARM variant of Pop!_OS will be available soon. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6