Mousai – A Simple Tool to Identify Songs Similar to Shazam Mousai is a free and open-source application for identifying songs. If you’ve ever used Shazam or a similar app then using Mousai will not be any different for you. And even if you haven’t, its usage couldn’t be easier. Have the song that you want to identify playing in the background. Open the app and hit the listen button. Wait a couple of seconds and Mousai will return the title and artist of your selected song. It works like magic! Mousai is powered by AudD – a music recognition API. With it, you can recognize about 60 million tracks in microphone recordings, UGC, and audio files (even over the radio). And because it relies on the audd.io API to function, Mousai must log into the AudD website to get a token. Leaving this blank will give you a free trial of tokens per day.

Review: Getting started with Ansible Ansible is a Red Hat owned tool for automating system administration tasks. It is typically used in environments where an administrator wants to perform the same task, such as deploying security updates, on many computers without logging into each computer manually. Unlike many automation tools, Ansible does not require any special software to be installed on each client machine. Each client just needs the OpenSSH service to be installed on the clients and all the work and configuration is handled by one central server. There are a lot of reasons for working with Ansible and this guide is meant to get you up and running quickly. If you're like me, I have a terrible habit of not reading the fine manual. To quote the Simpsons character Renier Wolfcastle, "I was elected to lead not to read". To follow along with this tutorial here are the basics you will need...