Games: Valve, Microsoft is Censoring Free Software Again, Itch, Valheim, and More

  • Valve cancels Dota 2 live audience and refunds ticket sales for The International 2021 | GamingOnLinux

    Seems like Valve can't catch a break with The International 2021 thanks to COVID-19. After having to move venues, they've now cancelled and refunded all live tickets. This is a pretty big blow to the biggest esports event of the year, with it having the biggest prize-pool ever for a single event at $40,018,195.

  • GTA III & Vice City reverse-engineered code taken down on GitHub again by Take-Two DMCA

    The saga continues for the GTA III and Vice City code that was reverse engineered and available on GitHub, as it has now been taken down once again from a DMCA request.

    For the second time the code repository on GitHub is no more, with it linking to the public DMCA notice that shows Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP acting for Take-Two Interactive Software. It requested a take down of all repositories (including forks) of the code and brings up the recent lawsuit filed against the developers involved in the code

  • How To Install and Get Started with Itch on Ubuntu Linux

    Gaming on Linux has been a bit complex. Since most game developers don’t release versions for Linux, however, using the Stream might have solved a bit of that issue. True gamers always love to play the independent video game that is not developed by professionals, but they are playing to the fun. If you have been an old-school gamer and had been using the Itch desktop client on your other operating systems for a while, you can now install and use the Itch tool on your Ubuntu machines as well and enjoy the full Itch.io experience.

    After you install the Itch tool, you can browse games, update games, and play right there in the application. Itch allows you to pay for the games and play your desired paid games without any hassle.

  • Valheim adds a Jack-o-turnip and tweaks melee weapons to use less Stamina | GamingOnLinux

    Following on from the big Hearth & Home update Iron Gate has tweaked Valheim once more, along with adding a new spooky themed item to build.

    This follows on from the update released on September 17 which once again rebalanced HP / Stamina on most foods along with some bug fixes. Today though it's a bit of a bigger patch enabling you to build the Halloween themed Jack-o-turnip for a limited time. There's plenty more though like melee weapons use less stamina and the Fulings have become more menacing, since they have some new battle tactics.

  • Recruit witches, train them up and battle in the upcoming Stardander | GamingOnLinux

    Stardander is the next title from Fancy Fish Games who previously developed Aground and I Can't Escape: Darkness that will see you run a school for witches. Blending together elements from strategic RPGs and Visual Novels, it will see you run Stardander School for Witches.

    During your time as head you will accept witches into your school, train them up, guide them through turn-based battles and support them through navigate magical school life.

  • Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory levels up with a new ET: Legacy release | GamingOnLinux

    Based upon the source code release of the classic multiplayer shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, the ET: Legacy project continues maturing on modern platforms with ET: Legacy 2.78 out now. This is easily the best and suggested way to actually play Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory now, as ET: Legacy comes with a ton of improvements over the original while keeping the gameplay intact.

    This release is part of their effort to speed up development and they said version 2.78 had a focus on "improving the competitive side of things" along with other general fixes.

Firefox 93 Is Now Available for Download, Finally Enables AVIF Support by Default

Finally, after numerous delays, support for the next-generation AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec, is now enabled by default. It was supposed to land in Firefox 86 first, but it’s finally here in the Firefox 93 release. AVIF support in Firefox was in development for more than four years. The new feature landed since Firefox 86, but it wasn’t enabled by default until now due to various bugs and regressions. Firefox 93 is the first release of the popular web browser to enable it by default to help you save even more bandwidth. Read more

Mousai – A Simple Tool to Identify Songs Similar to Shazam

Mousai is a free and open-source application for identifying songs. If you’ve ever used Shazam or a similar app then using Mousai will not be any different for you. And even if you haven’t, its usage couldn’t be easier. Have the song that you want to identify playing in the background. Open the app and hit the listen button. Wait a couple of seconds and Mousai will return the title and artist of your selected song. It works like magic! Mousai is powered by AudD – a music recognition API. With it, you can recognize about 60 million tracks in microphone recordings, UGC, and audio files (even over the radio). And because it relies on the audd.io API to function, Mousai must log into the AudD website to get a token. Leaving this blank will give you a free trial of tokens per day. Read more

Review: Getting started with Ansible

Ansible is a Red Hat owned tool for automating system administration tasks. It is typically used in environments where an administrator wants to perform the same task, such as deploying security updates, on many computers without logging into each computer manually. Unlike many automation tools, Ansible does not require any special software to be installed on each client machine. Each client just needs the OpenSSH service to be installed on the clients and all the work and configuration is handled by one central server. There are a lot of reasons for working with Ansible and this guide is meant to get you up and running quickly. If you're like me, I have a terrible habit of not reading the fine manual. To quote the Simpsons character Renier Wolfcastle, "I was elected to lead not to read". To follow along with this tutorial here are the basics you will need... Read more

Top 10+ Linux video editors to edit videos with ease

There is a lot of great video editing software available for Linux. A few of them have the free version that you can try a hand on as well. But, more importantly, the online video editor that you may find features rich too. Video-based marketing is the new trend and shall remain the best in the future too. With most people inclined to short and crisp videos, selecting the right software for creating a dynamic video for business and entertainment purposes becomes inevitable. With various OS available these days, the one that we principally rely on is Linux too. Read more

