How To Use The Raspberry Pi Sense HAT The Astro Pi project sees experiments, written by school children running on real Raspberry Pis. This might not seem very exciting until you hear where those Raspberry Pis are located, the International Space Station, in orbit high above the Earth. Launched, literally, in December 2015 via the Principia mission, Astro Pi began when UK astronaut Sir Tim Peake took two Raspberry Pi B+, Pi cameras and Sense HAT add-on boards enclosed in aluminum chassis designed to manage the Raspberry Pi thermals to the ISS. The two Astro Pi computers, affectionately named Izzy and Ed were able to measure temperatures, humidity, air pressure, orientation and acceleration forces thanks to the Sense HATs plethora of onboard sensors. These two Raspberry Pi were used in multiple experiments since 2015, but the B+ models inside were getting a bit long in the tooth.

Games: Valve, Microsoft is Censoring Free Software Again, Itch, Valheim, and More Valve cancels Dota 2 live audience and refunds ticket sales for The International 2021 | GamingOnLinux Seems like Valve can't catch a break with The International 2021 thanks to COVID-19. After having to move venues, they've now cancelled and refunded all live tickets. This is a pretty big blow to the biggest esports event of the year, with it having the biggest prize-pool ever for a single event at $40,018,195.

GTA III & Vice City reverse-engineered code taken down on GitHub again by Take-Two DMCA The saga continues for the GTA III and Vice City code that was reverse engineered and available on GitHub, as it has now been taken down once again from a DMCA request. For the second time the code repository on GitHub is no more, with it linking to the public DMCA notice that shows Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP acting for Take-Two Interactive Software. It requested a take down of all repositories (including forks) of the code and brings up the recent lawsuit filed against the developers involved in the code

How To Install and Get Started with Itch on Ubuntu Linux Gaming on Linux has been a bit complex. Since most game developers don’t release versions for Linux, however, using the Stream might have solved a bit of that issue. True gamers always love to play the independent video game that is not developed by professionals, but they are playing to the fun. If you have been an old-school gamer and had been using the Itch desktop client on your other operating systems for a while, you can now install and use the Itch tool on your Ubuntu machines as well and enjoy the full Itch.io experience. After you install the Itch tool, you can browse games, update games, and play right there in the application. Itch allows you to pay for the games and play your desired paid games without any hassle.

Valheim adds a Jack-o-turnip and tweaks melee weapons to use less Stamina | GamingOnLinux Following on from the big Hearth & Home update Iron Gate has tweaked Valheim once more, along with adding a new spooky themed item to build. This follows on from the update released on September 17 which once again rebalanced HP / Stamina on most foods along with some bug fixes. Today though it's a bit of a bigger patch enabling you to build the Halloween themed Jack-o-turnip for a limited time. There's plenty more though like melee weapons use less stamina and the Fulings have become more menacing, since they have some new battle tactics.

Recruit witches, train them up and battle in the upcoming Stardander | GamingOnLinux Stardander is the next title from Fancy Fish Games who previously developed Aground and I Can't Escape: Darkness that will see you run a school for witches. Blending together elements from strategic RPGs and Visual Novels, it will see you run Stardander School for Witches. During your time as head you will accept witches into your school, train them up, guide them through turn-based battles and support them through navigate magical school life.

Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory levels up with a new ET: Legacy release | GamingOnLinux Based upon the source code release of the classic multiplayer shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, the ET: Legacy project continues maturing on modern platforms with ET: Legacy 2.78 out now. This is easily the best and suggested way to actually play Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory now, as ET: Legacy comes with a ton of improvements over the original while keeping the gameplay intact. This release is part of their effort to speed up development and they said version 2.78 had a focus on "improving the competitive side of things" along with other general fixes.