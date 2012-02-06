today's howtos
Further reducing write amplification to an SSD in Debian GNU/Linux. Put /tmp in RAM. – BaronHK's Rants
In my last post, I wrote about setting up ZSwap in Debian 11, and now, apparently, I have to blog about this.
Most GNU/Linux distributions put the /tmp folder (where all sorts of temporary files the OS needs to have around for a little while go, as the name implies) on a RAM drive, using tmpfs.
Debian, it appears, doesn’t. Having /tmp mounted on an SSD in a modern computer will cause many unnecessary writes to the SSD and will contribute to the drive wearing out too quickly.
How To Install Bitwarden on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Bitwarden, the open-source password manager, makes it easy to generate and store unique passwords for any browser or device. Using Bitwarden you can easily and safely generate, store, and secure unique passwords from any location or device. It is compliant with Privacy Shield, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, SOC2, and SOC3 security standards and comes with AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Bitwarden’s open-source password manager on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How I use Vagrant with libvirt | Opensource.com
I'll admit it: I'm a fan of Linux. While I've used Slackware on workstations and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) on servers for years, I love seeing how other distributions do things. What's more, I really like to test applications and scripts I write on other distributions to ensure portability. In fact, that's one of the great advantages of Linux, as I see it: You can download a distro and test your software on it for free. You can't do that with a closed OS, at least not without either breaking an EULA or paying to play, and even then, you're often signing up to download several gigabytes just to test an application that's no more than a few hundred megabytes. But Linux is open source, so there's rarely an excuse to ignore at least the three or four main distros, except that setting up a virtual machine can take a lot of clicks and sometimes complex virtual networking. At least, that used to be the excuse until Vagrant changed the virtual machine workflow for developers.
How to Check your Linux OS Version - Cloudbooklet
Linux is a most popular open source OS used widely on many systems, servers and other machines like Raspberry Pi, etc. There are many variants out there in Linux which are known as distributions. The most common distributions are Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, Mint, CentOS, Redhat, ArcLinux and many more.
It is better to know the version of your operating system when you update or install packages or installing security patches, etc.
Some distributions like Ubuntu, Debian shows the version of the OS when you login as a welcome message. But this can be disabled manually.
How to Create a Video From Images in Linux
Before this article gives us a walkthrough on creating videos from images under a Linux operating system environment, it is important to understand the why before we engage the how.
How to Disable a User in Linux - Linux Nightly
Disabling a user account in Linux means the user can no longer login to the system. However, the account will still persist on the system, which makes it different than deleting a user account entirely.
You may need to disable a user account temporarily, or disable the login capability for a system account. In this guide, you’ll learn a few different methods of disabling a user account on Linux. You’ll also see how to re-enable the account.
How to Recover Corrupted GRUB 2 Bootloader in RHEL 8
You may need to reinstall the GRUB 2 boot loader when the system does not boot into the GRUB menu. This may be due to the installation of security patches or human error.
If the GRUB 2 boot loader corrupted on your system then you will end up with one of the following error messages.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to repair corrupted GRUB 2 Bootloader in RHEL 8 system.
How to install Blender 2.93.4 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Blender 2.93.4 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to install Odoo 13 or 14 on Docker Container - Linux Shout
There is a couple of well-known open-source business management software and Odoo is one of them. It offers ERP, CRM, ECM, project planning, and more… In this article, we learn how to install Odoo 14 and 13 on a docker container running on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa.
Odoo is free business software that covers a wide range of tasks. In addition to classic ERP functions, the environment offers CRM, E-commerce, content management, project planning, warehouse management, accounting, personnel management, portal, knowledge base, product management, human resources, marketing, and more.
How to install the latest npm on Ubuntu 20.04 - Techzim [Ed: Sadly this gives Microsoft control over your computer]
Not so long ago the only thing I needed to learn in order to create plugins for my blogs was PHP. I could farm out the JavaScript and CSS parts of development to freelancers. With the recent versions of WordPress however, more and more code is in JavaScript so I decided to learn JavaScript deeply.
How to migrate Apache to Nginx by converting VirtualHosts to Server Blocks
In this tutorial we will talk about how to migrate Apache to Nginx. Apache and Nginx are probably the most used Web servers on Linux. The former is the most ancient of the two: its development started in 1995, and it played a very important role in the World Wide Web expansion; it is still the most popular web server around. The first version of Nginx, instead, was released in 2004. Nginx is not only a web server: it can also work as a reverse proxy and a load balancer.
Both Apache and Nginx are free and open source. One of their most important functionalities is the ability to serve multiple websites/resources. Apache uses the so called “VirtualHosts” while Nginx uses “Server Blocks”. In this tutorial we see how to migrate the most common Apache VirtualHost configurations to Nginx.
Interesting way to change name of current process
Well, interesting to Linux shell script programmers anyway.
I'm running chromium as a non-root user 'chromium'. /usr/bin/chromium is a script that performs login to user 'chromium' then runs the real chromium executable.
I had the situation where clicked on the close-box top-right of the chromium window, it closed, but was unable to restart chromium. Found that some chromium processes were still running. These have to be killed. This also happens sometimes with seamonkey, leaving the user wondering why it won't start.
What I want to do in the /usr/bin/chromium script is kill all these leftover processes. Simply running "killall chromium" will also kill the current script. Utility 'ps' can be run to find these processes, then run 'kill' on each one. That's one way of doing it.
How To Use The Raspberry Pi Sense HAT
The Astro Pi project sees experiments, written by school children running on real Raspberry Pis. This might not seem very exciting until you hear where those Raspberry Pis are located, the International Space Station, in orbit high above the Earth. Launched, literally, in December 2015 via the Principia mission, Astro Pi began when UK astronaut Sir Tim Peake took two Raspberry Pi B+, Pi cameras and Sense HAT add-on boards enclosed in aluminum chassis designed to manage the Raspberry Pi thermals to the ISS. The two Astro Pi computers, affectionately named Izzy and Ed were able to measure temperatures, humidity, air pressure, orientation and acceleration forces thanks to the Sense HATs plethora of onboard sensors. These two Raspberry Pi were used in multiple experiments since 2015, but the B+ models inside were getting a bit long in the tooth.
Games: Valve, Microsoft is Censoring Free Software Again, Itch, Valheim, and More
Android Leftovers
Markets: An Open-Source App to Keep Track of Your Investments for Linux Desktop and Phones
Usually, you would log in to a service on your web browser to monitor and track the market for investment opportunities if you’re an investor/trader. But, what if you want an app for your Linux desktop and Linux phone? Considering we do have a few for Android/iOS smartphones, it should come in handy for Linux devices as well! “Markets” utilizes the data from Yahoo Finance to provide you the required information about stocks, cryptocurrencies, currencies, and more. While it is a simple desktop-focused app, it is available for Linux smartphones, and it offers a couple of valuable functionalities. Let me list the key highlights of what you can expect.
