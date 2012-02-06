Lumina Desktop 1.6.1
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Release
After a year and a half lull in development has been , the published release of the desktop environment Lumina 1.6.1 , developed after the termination of TrueOS development within the project Trident (Void Linux desktop distribution). The environment components are written using the Qt5 library (without using QML). Lumina takes a classic approach to organizing user environments. It includes a desktop, an application bar, a session manager, an application menu, a system for configuring environment settings, a task manager, a system tray, a virtual desktop system. The project code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the BSD license.
Fluxbox is used as a window manager. The project is also developing its own file manager Insight, which has such capabilities as support for tabs for working with multiple directories at the same time, accumulation of links to selected directories in the bookmarks section, the presence of a built-in multimedia player and a photo viewer with support for slideshows, tools for managing ZFS snapshots, support for connecting external plug-in handlers.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Released With Theme Improvements While Bigger Improvements Planned - Phoronix
The Lumina Desktop Environment as the BSD-3 licensed desktop originally spearheaded for TrueOS/PC-BSD but found supported as well by other BSDs and Linux distributions is out with a rare new release.
Lumina Desktop 1.6 as the last major release came back in January 2020 while this weekend brought Lumina Desktop 1.6.1. Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is a very minor update with various bug fixes plus also incorporating downstream theme work to the desktop.
