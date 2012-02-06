Security and Privacy Leftovers
-
Exploit ACL Based Privilege Escalation Paths in Active Directory - blackMORE Ops
It takes a starting and ending point and will use Neo4j pathfinding algorithms to find the most efficient ACL based privilege escalation path.
-
Apple’s new VPN-like privacy service leaks users’ true IP addresses
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache2, fig2dev, mediawiki, plib, and qemu), Fedora (chromium, curl, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, openssh, rust-addr2line, rust-backtrace, rust-cranelift-bforest, rust-cranelift-codegen, rust-cranelift-codegen-meta, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, rust-cranelift-frontend, rust-cranelift-native, rust-cranelift-wasm, rust-gimli, rust-object, rust-wasmparser, rust-wasmtime-cache, rust-wasmtime-environ, rust-wasmtime-fiber, rust-wasmtime-types, rust-wast, rust-wat, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (apache-mod_auth_openidc, c-ares, chromium-browser-stable, icu, libspf2, perl-DBI, python, and python-rsa), openSUSE (haproxy and opera), Oracle (kernel), SUSE (firefox and libvirt), and Ubuntu (python3.8).
-
Google Sponsors $1 Million to Fund Secure Open Source Program by The Linux Foundation - It's FOSS News
Google’s love for open-source projects is definitely worth applauding. The California-based tech giant has recently announced its $1 sponsorship for the Secure Open Source (SOS) pilot program managed by the Linux Foundation.
Not long ago, Google committed $100 million to support third-party foundations fixing security issues in open-source software. So, this sounds like another step in the right direction.
-
How YOU might be a threat to privacy. - Invidious
Privacy and online anonymity are not a privilege, they're a right. But if you think of yourself as "better than" or "more deserving" of privacy than other, less technical or skilled people, then you're part of the problem.
-
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are offline
-
Do you need a VPN at home? Here are 5 reasons you might.
You might have heard of VPNs — virtual private networks — at some point, and chalked them up to something only “super techy” people or hackers would ever use. At this point in the evolution of online life, however, VPNs have become more mainstream, and anyone may have good reasons to use one. VPNs are beneficial for added security when you’re connected to a public wifi network, and you might also want to use a VPN at home when you’re online as well. Here are five reasons to consider using a VPN at home.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 280 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Security, This Week in Linux, WordPress Briefing, Q4OS 4.6, LearnLinuxTV, Linux in the Ham Shack
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1
GNOME 42 Desktop Slated for Release on March 23rd, 2022, Comes with Dark Style Preference
The GNOME devs have recently published the release schedule for the GNOME 42 desktop environment, which is slated for release next year on March 23rd. It will be the second major update in the GNOME 4x series and development slowly kicked off this month. GNOME 42 will stick to the same routine as in the GNOME 40 and GNOME 41 development cycles, which means that public testers will be able to take the Alpha, Beta, and Release Candidate (RC) milestones for a test drive on their personal computers. Here’s the official GNOME 42 release schedule.
Intel Tiger Lake Performance Looking Even Better With Ubuntu 21.10
It's been one year now since Intel launched Tiger Lake mobile processors and since then we've been running routine benchmarks of the Core i7 1165G7 on Linux. Tiger Lake at launch was performing well under Linux but its performance has continued evolving nicely since on Linux, especially as it pertains to the Xe Graphics with the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. With Ubuntu 21.10 due out later this month, there is another performance boost to enjoy. For those with Intel Tiger Lake notebooks contemplating the move to the non-LTS Ubuntu 21.10, there are more performance improvements to note. Similar to Ubuntu 21.10 boosting performance on the AMD/Radeon side, the Intel performance has also matured nicely over the past six months on Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 54 min ago