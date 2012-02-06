Lakka 3.5 Release
Lakka 3.5 release
New version of Lakka has been released!
We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka.
Lakka 3.5 Released, A Distribution for Creating Game Consoles
The release of the distribution has been Lakka 3.5 published , which allows you to turn computers, set-top boxes or single-board computers into a full-fledged game console for running retro games. The project is a modification of the distribution LibreELEC kit , which was originally designed for creating home theaters. Lakka builds are generated for i386, x86_64 platforms (Intel, NVIDIA or AMD GPUs), Raspberry Pi 1-4, Orange Pi, Cubieboard, Cubieboard2, Cubietruck, Banana Pi, Hummingboard, Cubox-i, Odroid C1 / C1 + / XU3 / XU4 and etc. To install, just write the distribution to an SD card or USB drive, connect a gamepad and boot the system.
Lakka is based on the RetroArch game console emulator , which provides emulation of a wide range of devices and supports advanced features such as multiplayer games, save state, enhancing the image of old games with shaders, rewinding games, hot plugging gamepads and video streaming. Emulated consoles include Atari 2600/7800 / Jaguar / Lynx, Game Boy, Mega Drive, NES, Nintendo 64 / DS, PCEngine, PSP, Sega 32X / CD, SuperNES, etc. Supports gamepads from existing game consoles including Playstation 3, Dualshock 3, 8bitdo, Nintendo Switch, XBox 1 and XBox360.
