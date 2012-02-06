Audiocasts/Shows: Security, This Week in Linux, WordPress Briefing, Q4OS 4.6, LearnLinuxTV, Linux in the Ham Shack
-
Josh and Kurt talk about recent events around Apple and Microsoft disclosing security vulnerabilities. Microsoft usually does a good job, but Apple has a long history of not having a great bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure policy. None of this is simple, but hopefully you’ll have some fun and learn a bit about the whole vulnerability disclosure process.
-
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got news for the Steam Deck, Steam Next Fest, Steam Proton. Then we’ve got KDE news for KDE Plasma 5.23, Plasma 5.24, Kdenlive, Kalendar & more. Then we’ll take a look at some Distro news with Alma Linux, Q4OS 4.6 and a bunch of Fedora news such as Fedora 35 Beta, Fedora Kinoite & Nest with Fedora. Later in the show, we’ll talk about PipeWire and why it’s awesome as well as the latest release of OBS Studio and some updates for Flatpak. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
In episode 17 of the WordPress Briefing, Josepha Haden Chomphosy reflects on her WordCamp US keynote and digs into how participating in open source projects can help you learn 21st Century Skills.
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Q4OS 4.6 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
I'm so happy to let you guys know about a very special development with LearnLinuxTV, that it's going to be my only job going forward. It's been a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it's here and I'm very excited!
-
Hello and welcome to the 433rd installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss several topics including RaDAR, communicating across the Atlantic in the early days of radio, taxing open-source satellites, open source and Azure, the latest release of WSJT-X and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1
-
After a year and a half lull in development has been , the published release of the desktop environment Lumina 1.6.1 , developed after the termination of TrueOS development within the project Trident (Void Linux desktop distribution). The environment components are written using the Qt5 library (without using QML). Lumina takes a classic approach to organizing user environments. It includes a desktop, an application bar, a session manager, an application menu, a system for configuring environment settings, a task manager, a system tray, a virtual desktop system. The project code is written in C ++ and is distributed under the BSD license.
Fluxbox is used as a window manager. The project is also developing its own file manager Insight, which has such capabilities as support for tabs for working with multiple directories at the same time, accumulation of links to selected directories in the bookmarks section, the presence of a built-in multimedia player and a photo viewer with support for slideshows, tools for managing ZFS snapshots, support for connecting external plug-in handlers.
-
The Lumina Desktop Environment as the BSD-3 licensed desktop originally spearheaded for TrueOS/PC-BSD but found supported as well by other BSDs and Linux distributions is out with a rare new release.
Lumina Desktop 1.6 as the last major release came back in January 2020 while this weekend brought Lumina Desktop 1.6.1. Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is a very minor update with various bug fixes plus also incorporating downstream theme work to the desktop.
GNOME 42 Desktop Slated for Release on March 23rd, 2022, Comes with Dark Style Preference
The GNOME devs have recently published the release schedule for the GNOME 42 desktop environment, which is slated for release next year on March 23rd. It will be the second major update in the GNOME 4x series and development slowly kicked off this month.
GNOME 42 will stick to the same routine as in the GNOME 40 and GNOME 41 development cycles, which means that public testers will be able to take the Alpha, Beta, and Release Candidate (RC) milestones for a test drive on their personal computers. Here’s the official GNOME 42 release schedule.
Intel Tiger Lake Performance Looking Even Better With Ubuntu 21.10
It's been one year now since Intel launched Tiger Lake mobile processors and since then we've been running routine benchmarks of the Core i7 1165G7 on Linux. Tiger Lake at launch was performing well under Linux but its performance has continued evolving nicely since on Linux, especially as it pertains to the Xe Graphics with the open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. With Ubuntu 21.10 due out later this month, there is another performance boost to enjoy.
For those with Intel Tiger Lake notebooks contemplating the move to the non-LTS Ubuntu 21.10, there are more performance improvements to note. Similar to Ubuntu 21.10 boosting performance on the AMD/Radeon side, the Intel performance has also matured nicely over the past six months on Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 54 min ago