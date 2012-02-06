Hossein Nourikhah, Developer Community Architect, Sets Up a New LibreOffice Development Blog
Here on The Document Foundation’s blog, we post about general news and activities in the LibreOffice world. But now we have a dedicated development blog, set up by Hossein Nourikhah, who recently joined us as a Developer Community Architect.
To know more about what is going on in LibreOffice, you can refer to the main Document Foundation blog. Also, if you want to learn more about the LibreOffice design, you can refer to the LibreOffice Design Team blog. And now, we have created a new blog, dedicated to the LibreOffice development!
LibreOffice development starts with setting up a development environment. After that, you can do the development in your favorite IDE. In this 80 minutes presentation, you will find everything you need to know to get started with LibreOffice development; from installing dependencies using distribution tools, LODE (LibreOffice Development Environment) or manual setup to compilation itself.
With this tutorial, you can build LibreOffice for yourself. Then we look at some simple tasks from LibreOffice EasyHacks. After that, you can try to get your submission merged into the LibreOffice code by submitting it to gerrit, and doing the fixes requested by the reviewers.
Debian Development Reports: Paul Wise, Raphaël Hertzog, Jonathan Carter
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
Like each month, have a look at the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering.
Here’s a bunch of uploads for September. Mostly catching up with a few things after the Bullseye release.
Lakka 3.5 Release
New version of Lakka has been released!
We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka.
The release of the distribution has been Lakka 3.5 published , which allows you to turn computers, set-top boxes or single-board computers into a full-fledged game console for running retro games. The project is a modification of the distribution LibreELEC kit , which was originally designed for creating home theaters. Lakka builds are generated for i386, x86_64 platforms (Intel, NVIDIA or AMD GPUs), Raspberry Pi 1-4, Orange Pi, Cubieboard, Cubieboard2, Cubietruck, Banana Pi, Hummingboard, Cubox-i, Odroid C1 / C1 + / XU3 / XU4 and etc. To install, just write the distribution to an SD card or USB drive, connect a gamepad and boot the system.
Lakka is based on the RetroArch game console emulator , which provides emulation of a wide range of devices and supports advanced features such as multiplayer games, save state, enhancing the image of old games with shaders, rewinding games, hot plugging gamepads and video streaming. Emulated consoles include Atari 2600/7800 / Jaguar / Lynx, Game Boy, Mega Drive, NES, Nintendo 64 / DS, PCEngine, PSP, Sega 32X / CD, SuperNES, etc. Supports gamepads from existing game consoles including Playstation 3, Dualshock 3, 8bitdo, Nintendo Switch, XBox 1 and XBox360.
Security and Privacy Leftovers
It takes a starting and ending point and will use Neo4j pathfinding algorithms to find the most efficient ACL based privilege escalation path.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache2, fig2dev, mediawiki, plib, and qemu), Fedora (chromium, curl, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, openssh, rust-addr2line, rust-backtrace, rust-cranelift-bforest, rust-cranelift-codegen, rust-cranelift-codegen-meta, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, rust-cranelift-frontend, rust-cranelift-native, rust-cranelift-wasm, rust-gimli, rust-object, rust-wasmparser, rust-wasmtime-cache, rust-wasmtime-environ, rust-wasmtime-fiber, rust-wasmtime-types, rust-wast, rust-wat, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (apache-mod_auth_openidc, c-ares, chromium-browser-stable, icu, libspf2, perl-DBI, python, and python-rsa), openSUSE (haproxy and opera), Oracle (kernel), SUSE (firefox and libvirt), and Ubuntu (python3.8).
Google’s love for open-source projects is definitely worth applauding. The California-based tech giant has recently announced its $1 sponsorship for the Secure Open Source (SOS) pilot program managed by the Linux Foundation.
Not long ago, Google committed $100 million to support third-party foundations fixing security issues in open-source software. So, this sounds like another step in the right direction.
Privacy and online anonymity are not a privilege, they're a right. But if you think of yourself as "better than" or "more deserving" of privacy than other, less technical or skilled people, then you're part of the problem.
You might have heard of VPNs — virtual private networks — at some point, and chalked them up to something only “super techy” people or hackers would ever use. At this point in the evolution of online life, however, VPNs have become more mainstream, and anyone may have good reasons to use one. VPNs are beneficial for added security when you’re connected to a public wifi network, and you might also want to use a VPN at home when you’re online as well. Here are five reasons to consider using a VPN at home.
