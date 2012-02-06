Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of October 2021 10:10:03 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install LibreNMS on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreNMS is an auto discovering PHP/MySQL-based network monitoring system that includes support for a wide range of network hardware and operating systems including Cisco, Linux, FreeBSD, Juniper, Brocade, HP, and many more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LibreNMS network monitoring system on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Add Icinga Director for Icinga2 and Icinga Web 2. - Unixcop

    What makes Icinga Director so special is the fact that it tries to target both of them at once.

    Icinga Director uses the Icinga 2 API to talk to your monitoring system. It will help you to deploy your configuration, regardless of whether you are using a single node Icinga installation or a distributed setup with multiple masters and satellites.

  • How to Delete Files and Directories in Linux from Command Line

    In this guide you will learn several ways how to quickly and easily delete files and directories in Linux using the command line.

    One of the basic file system administration tasks in Linux involves creating, modifying, and deleting different types of files and directories. Knowing some basic tools and concepts for file deletion comes in handy and can save you time.

  • How to Install Brotli on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Brotli is a data format specification for data streams compressed with a specific combination of the general-purpose LZ77lossless compression algorithm, Huffman coding and 2nd order context modelling.

    A compression algorithm developed by Google and works best for text compression. Brotli primarily used by web servers and content delivery networks to compress HTTP content, making internet websites load faster.

    Brotli is a new compression method with a better compression ratio than Gzip.

  • How to Install Go Programming Language on Debian 11

    Go is a programming language that was initially created by a team at Google as a replacement for C. They wanted to have a language where the compiler would be quick but also have easy programing and efficient production. Go can be used for many things, like networking or distributed systems programs, and has earned the name “the language of the cloud”.

    It helps people do more with just a few words, making it easier to write long sentences without wasting time on formatting. If you need to share your program with other people, you can just compile it into one file so they don't have to download anything.

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to install and configure a programming workspace with Go via command line. You can follow along if you have a working Debian 11 system. Other Debian-based Linux distributions should work in a similar way.

  • How to Install Passbolt Self-Hosted Password Manager on Debian 11

    Passbolt is a free, open-source and self-hosted password manager that allows you to store your website and other passwords securely. It is an extensible and OpenPGP based password manager and is available in both a subscription-based and community edition. It also allows you to share your login credentials with your friends.

  • Linux 101: What is the mount command and how do you use it? - TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen introduces new Linux users to the mount command and how to use it to mount an external drive to the internal file system.

»

More in Tux Machines

Hossein Nourikhah, Developer Community Architect, Sets Up a New LibreOffice Development Blog

  • Check out the new LibreOffice Development Blog!

    Here on The Document Foundation’s blog, we post about general news and activities in the LibreOffice world. But now we have a dedicated development blog, set up by Hossein Nourikhah, who recently joined us as a Developer Community Architect.

  • LibreOffice Development blog has started! - LibreOffice Development Blog

    To know more about what is going on in LibreOffice, you can refer to the main Document Foundation blog. Also, if you want to learn more about the LibreOffice design, you can refer to the LibreOffice Design Team blog. And now, we have created a new blog, dedicated to the LibreOffice development!

  • Getting Started (Video Tutorial) - LibreOffice Development Blog

    LibreOffice development starts with setting up a development environment. After that, you can do the development in your favorite IDE. In this 80 minutes presentation, you will find everything you need to know to get started with LibreOffice development; from installing dependencies using distribution tools, LODE (LibreOffice Development Environment) or manual setup to compilation itself. With this tutorial, you can build LibreOffice for yourself. Then we look at some simple tasks from LibreOffice EasyHacks. After that, you can try to get your submission merged into the LibreOffice code by submitting it to gerrit, and doing the fixes requested by the reviewers.

Debian Development Reports: Paul Wise, Raphaël Hertzog, Jonathan Carter

Lakka 3.5 Release

  • Lakka 3.5 release

    New version of Lakka has been released! We are happy to announce new and updated version of Lakka.

  • Lakka 3.5 Released, A Distribution for Creating Game Consoles

    The release of the distribution has been Lakka 3.5 published , which allows you to turn computers, set-top boxes or single-board computers into a full-fledged game console for running retro games. The project is a modification of the distribution LibreELEC kit , which was originally designed for creating home theaters. Lakka builds are generated for i386, x86_64 platforms (Intel, NVIDIA or AMD GPUs), Raspberry Pi 1-4, Orange Pi, Cubieboard, Cubieboard2, Cubietruck, Banana Pi, Hummingboard, Cubox-i, Odroid C1 / C1 + / XU3 / XU4 and etc. To install, just write the distribution to an SD card or USB drive, connect a gamepad and boot the system. Lakka is based on the RetroArch game console emulator , which provides emulation of a wide range of devices and supports advanced features such as multiplayer games, save state, enhancing the image of old games with shaders, rewinding games, hot plugging gamepads and video streaming. Emulated consoles include Atari 2600/7800 / Jaguar / Lynx, Game Boy, Mega Drive, NES, Nintendo 64 / DS, PCEngine, PSP, Sega 32X / CD, SuperNES, etc. Supports gamepads from existing game consoles including Playstation 3, Dualshock 3, 8bitdo, Nintendo Switch, XBox 1 and XBox360.

Security and Privacy Leftovers

  • Exploit ACL Based Privilege Escalation Paths in Active Directory - blackMORE Ops

    It takes a starting and ending point and will use Neo4j pathfinding algorithms to find the most efficient ACL based privilege escalation path.

  • Apple’s new VPN-like privacy service leaks users’ true IP addresses
  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache2, fig2dev, mediawiki, plib, and qemu), Fedora (chromium, curl, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, openssh, rust-addr2line, rust-backtrace, rust-cranelift-bforest, rust-cranelift-codegen, rust-cranelift-codegen-meta, rust-cranelift-codegen-shared, rust-cranelift-entity, rust-cranelift-frontend, rust-cranelift-native, rust-cranelift-wasm, rust-gimli, rust-object, rust-wasmparser, rust-wasmtime-cache, rust-wasmtime-environ, rust-wasmtime-fiber, rust-wasmtime-types, rust-wast, rust-wat, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (apache-mod_auth_openidc, c-ares, chromium-browser-stable, icu, libspf2, perl-DBI, python, and python-rsa), openSUSE (haproxy and opera), Oracle (kernel), SUSE (firefox and libvirt), and Ubuntu (python3.8).

  • Google Sponsors $1 Million to Fund Secure Open Source Program by The Linux Foundation - It's FOSS News

    Google’s love for open-source projects is definitely worth applauding. The California-based tech giant has recently announced its $1 sponsorship for the Secure Open Source (SOS) pilot program managed by the Linux Foundation. Not long ago, Google committed $100 million to support third-party foundations fixing security issues in open-source software. So, this sounds like another step in the right direction.

  • How YOU might be a threat to privacy. - Invidious

    Privacy and online anonymity are not a privilege, they're a right. But if you think of yourself as "better than" or "more deserving" of privacy than other, less technical or skilled people, then you're part of the problem.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are offline
  • Do you need a VPN at home? Here are 5 reasons you might.

    You might have heard of VPNs — virtual private networks — at some point, and chalked them up to something only “super techy” people or hackers would ever use. At this point in the evolution of online life, however, VPNs have become more mainstream, and anyone may have good reasons to use one. VPNs are beneficial for added security when you’re connected to a public wifi network, and you might also want to use a VPN at home when you’re online as well. Here are five reasons to consider using a VPN at home.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6