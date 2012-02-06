today's howtos
How To Install LibreNMS on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreNMS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreNMS is an auto discovering PHP/MySQL-based network monitoring system that includes support for a wide range of network hardware and operating systems including Cisco, Linux, FreeBSD, Juniper, Brocade, HP, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of LibreNMS network monitoring system on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to Add Icinga Director for Icinga2 and Icinga Web 2. - Unixcop
What makes Icinga Director so special is the fact that it tries to target both of them at once.
Icinga Director uses the Icinga 2 API to talk to your monitoring system. It will help you to deploy your configuration, regardless of whether you are using a single node Icinga installation or a distributed setup with multiple masters and satellites.
How to Delete Files and Directories in Linux from Command Line
In this guide you will learn several ways how to quickly and easily delete files and directories in Linux using the command line.
One of the basic file system administration tasks in Linux involves creating, modifying, and deleting different types of files and directories. Knowing some basic tools and concepts for file deletion comes in handy and can save you time.
How to Install Brotli on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Brotli is a data format specification for data streams compressed with a specific combination of the general-purpose LZ77lossless compression algorithm, Huffman coding and 2nd order context modelling.
A compression algorithm developed by Google and works best for text compression. Brotli primarily used by web servers and content delivery networks to compress HTTP content, making internet websites load faster.
Brotli is a new compression method with a better compression ratio than Gzip.
How to Install Go Programming Language on Debian 11
Go is a programming language that was initially created by a team at Google as a replacement for C. They wanted to have a language where the compiler would be quick but also have easy programing and efficient production. Go can be used for many things, like networking or distributed systems programs, and has earned the name “the language of the cloud”.
It helps people do more with just a few words, making it easier to write long sentences without wasting time on formatting. If you need to share your program with other people, you can just compile it into one file so they don't have to download anything.
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to install and configure a programming workspace with Go via command line. You can follow along if you have a working Debian 11 system. Other Debian-based Linux distributions should work in a similar way.
How to Install Passbolt Self-Hosted Password Manager on Debian 11
Passbolt is a free, open-source and self-hosted password manager that allows you to store your website and other passwords securely. It is an extensible and OpenPGP based password manager and is available in both a subscription-based and community edition. It also allows you to share your login credentials with your friends.
Linux 101: What is the mount command and how do you use it? - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen introduces new Linux users to the mount command and how to use it to mount an external drive to the internal file system.
