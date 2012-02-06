"Browser monoculture" is often bemoaned as a threat to the web. According to Statscounter, which tracks browser use, over 70 per cent of the market is made up of people using Google Chrome or another browser based on the underlying Chromium project. What web advocates worry about when they say this is bad is that Google can effectively determine the future of the web by determining which features to support and which not to. That's a lot of power for a single company that also has an effective monopoly on search and advertising. What would happen if Chrome decided to break fundamental features of the web and didn't even feel the need to tell anyone? Well, we can answer that question because that's what Chrome did. Earlier this year Chrome developers decided that the browser should no longer support JavaScript dialogs and alert windows when they're called by third-party iframes.

Microsoft has inadvertently re-heated the web browser wars with the company’s anti-competitive changes to Windows 11. It made it more difficult to change the default web browser and has expanded the use of links that force-opens Edge instead of the default browser. The latter issue is something I addressed in 2017 with the release of EdgeDeflector. Instead of using regular https: links, Microsoft began switching out links in the Windows shell and its apps with microsoft-edge: links. Only its Edge browser recognized these links, so it would open regardless of your default browser setting. I created EdgeDeflector to also recognizes them and rewrites them to regular https: links that would then open in your default web browser.

In September 2021, New York Internet (NYI) had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 61ms. NYI has appeared in the top 10 table seven times in 2021 so far. Customers can choose from a range of cloud, colocation, bare metal and managed solutions. Bigstep, CWCS Managed Hosting and Dinahosting appear in second, third and fourth places. Bigstep came close to NYI in average connection time, averaging 63ms. CWCS and Dinahosting both followed, averaging 66ms and 73ms respectively. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. CWCS provides dedicated servers along with cloud services, as well as domain registration and VPS hosting. CWCS has data centres across the UK, as well as North America. Dinahosting provides cloud hosting and domain registration services, with data centres located at Interxion and Global Switch, in Madrid.

Syniverse, which provides services to carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, said the hack began in May 2016 but the company wasn't aware of it till May 2021.

PuTTY is one of the oldest and most popular SSH clients, originally for Windows, but now available on several platforms. It has won corporate support and endorsement, and is prepared and bundled within several third-party repositories. Unfortunately, the 0.74 stable PuTTY release does not safely guard plain-text passwords provided to it via the -pw command line option for the psftp, pscp, and plink utilities as the documentation clearly warns. There is evidence within the source code that the authors are aware of the problem, but the exposure is confirmed on Microsoft Windows, Oracle Linux, and the package prepared by the OpenBSD project.

Completion specs are defined in a declarative schema that specifies ‘subcommands,’ ‘options’ and ‘arguments.’ Suggestions are generated from information in the spec or can be generated dynamically by running shell commands or reading local files. Fig’s completions are all open source and powered by contributions from the community. It supports completion specs for public CLI tools, and now supports building completions for a team’s internal CLI.

CodeSee, a maker of tools that help developers to visualize and understand large codebases, has unveiled OSS Port, a community website that aims to connect potential contributors with open source projects, and ease the process of onboarding. CodeSee says it is addressing a situation in which developers spend more time trying to understand code than write it. With OSS Port, maintainers of software projects can provide best practices, guidance, and interactive visual walkthroughs of their codebases using CodeSee Maps, a technology now in beta for visualizing codebases and mapping their flow of execution.

There is no question that competition yields better products in a marketplace. In fact I can make you the argument that we have lost many of those fierce battles of the past that are part of historical lore in the radio business. You just don’t see stations going head to head in a market like they used to. It clearly exists today but consolidation in the marketplace has watered it down. But I think the radio industry can benefit from some of the traits of an open source society. What is open source? Open source is computer source code that is freely available for others to make modification and improvements before eventually going to market for redistribution. This is a common practice used by other industries that inherently advances improvement and innovation.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers DevSecOps tools, culture and misconceptions: Advice from Red Hatters DevSecOps is an approach to software development and deployment that takes full advantage of the agility and responsiveness of DevOps, but also makes security a shared responsibility that is integrated into the full life cycle of your apps. As with most things, of course, there are some challenges to overcome when implementing DevSecOps in an organization. Effective DevSecOps requires more than new tools and mindsets, it involves cultural changes (and leadership buy-in) as well. In an episode of the "In The Clouds" Red Hat Streaming series, Chris Short had Kirsten Newcomer on to talk about DevSecOps, discussing tools, culture and misconceptions. Here we’ve distilled that discussion into a Q&A in which Kirsten gives some tips and recommendations towards successfully implementing DevSecOps in your organization.

Launching a DevOps to DevSecOps transformation | Opensource.com Widespread adoption of DevSecOps is inevitable. Security and delivery velocity are unrealistic expectations as part of a waterfall software development life cycle (SDLC). Businesses and government agencies are under constant pressure to deliver new features and functionality to their customers, constituents, and employees. Recent high-profile software supply chain breaches and President Biden's Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity also increases the urgency for businesses and governments to move to DevSecOps. All of that means, sooner or later, your enterprise will need to integrate security with its DevOps process. Historically, cybersecurity teams focused on app security only at the end of a long, laborious waterfall SDLC, after scanning and remediating security issues. This model has shown cracks with age. Customer and market demands for new features, security, and compliance are at the top of executives' minds. Digital transformation efforts aimed at adjusting to the new world of work during and after the pandemic have made software security a higher priority. A DevOps process that makes security an afterthought is out of step with software users and consumers. What's needed is a DevOps-to-DevSecOps transformation. Fortunately, cloud computing in the commercial and public sectors, combined with the influence of open source software (OSS), now gives development teams the tools, processes, and frameworks to deliver software at higher velocity while maintaining quality and security.

Set up self-healing services with systemd | Enable Sysadmin It's a fact of life. Systems, software, and services fail. Keeping users happy and the pager quiet is always at the front of every sysadmin's mind. Therefore, knowing how to handle service failure quickly, efficiently, and (ideally) automatically is a hallmark of a capable (and well-rested) sysadmin. This article walks you through a few ways systemd can help you mitigate failure in your services.

500 servers patched in four hours: Learn how we helped customers with automation, security and containerization We just wrapped up AnsibleFest 2021, which included customer spotlight sessions showcasing some of the ways Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform can help organizations scale and increase collaboration. Is automation your organization’s focus area right now? Or is it security, application development or infrastructure modernization? Many of our customers find that it might not just be one platform or service, but a combination of technology solutions and services within Red Hat’s portfolio that could help address their needs.

3 hot digital transformation skills in 2022 The race for qualified talent is on. As your digital transformation journey continues, your new hires must have the skills necessary to integrate into a growing and changing organization. Tech giants with the resources to offer competitive salaries and hardy benefits packages make it more difficult for smaller organizations to recruit and retain excellent candidates. Core technical competencies are necessary to ensure your candidates’ success, but be mindful that an aptitude for learning is equally important for employee growth. By focusing your hiring efforts on education and other soft skills (understanding employees can gain technical experiences on the job), you ensure that you are hiring malleable candidates with strong foundational skills.

Open source IT jobs in 2021: 15 statistics That’s the takeaway for IT job hunters from the 2021 Open Source Jobs Report, conducted by The Linux Foundation and edX. Virtually every employer (97 percent) included in their survey said that hiring open source talent is a current priority; 92 percent of them said it’s difficult to find that talent. That’s a challenge for hiring managers, but it puts qualified IT pros in a strong position if you’re looking for your next opportunity.