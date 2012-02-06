SCS Software have begun expanding what's possible with the newly introduced Convoy Mode multiplayer in both their truck sims Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Now available in Open Beta for owners is the 1.42 update, which adds it the "very loud request" of mod support to Convoy. Not an easy task since everything needs to match between players and online support is difficult at the best of times for developers to get right. Speaking on their blog they mentioned the challenge of "profile recovery when a crucial MOD is removed or changed, and visualizing what MODs are missing from the Steam Workshop when players join a server that contains modifications".

Only a few days ago Proton Experimental saw an update to pull in NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 12 and as of today's update this has expanded to DirectX 11 titles too. It's still currently disabled by default with you needing to make a small adjustment to turn it on. This can be added to individual games by setting PROTON_HIDE_NVIDIA_GPU=0 PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% in the launch options. Or you can try PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% with "dxgi.nvapiHack = False" in a DXVK config file. There's also an update to newer DXVK that includes the latest development work and you should find that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is now playable with it. The Proton changelog can be found here.

pgCluu is a Perl program used to perform a full audit of a PostgreSQL Cluster performances. It is divided in two parts, a collector used to grab statistics on the PostgreSQL server using psql and sar, a reports builder that will generate all HTML and charts output.

today's leftovers Can Radio Benefit From An Open Source Society? - Radio Ink There is no question that competition yields better products in a marketplace. In fact I can make you the argument that we have lost many of those fierce battles of the past that are part of historical lore in the radio business. You just don’t see stations going head to head in a market like they used to. It clearly exists today but consolidation in the marketplace has watered it down. But I think the radio industry can benefit from some of the traits of an open source society. What is open source? Open source is computer source code that is freely available for others to make modification and improvements before eventually going to market for redistribution. This is a common practice used by other industries that inherently advances improvement and innovation.

CodeSee launches codebase onboarding portal for open source developers | InfoWorld CodeSee, a maker of tools that help developers to visualize and understand large codebases, has unveiled OSS Port, a community website that aims to connect potential contributors with open source projects, and ease the process of onboarding. CodeSee says it is addressing a situation in which developers spend more time trying to understand code than write it. With OSS Port, maintainers of software projects can provide best practices, guidance, and interactive visual walkthroughs of their codebases using CodeSee Maps, a technology now in beta for visualizing codebases and mapping their flow of execution.

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Fig [Ed: This wrongly insinuates that Microsoft pioneered such a feature; it's just copying other people's work] Completion specs are defined in a declarative schema that specifies ‘subcommands,’ ‘options’ and ‘arguments.’ Suggestions are generated from information in the spec or can be generated dynamically by running shell commands or reading local files. Fig’s completions are all open source and powered by contributions from the community. It supports completion specs for public CLI tools, and now supports building completions for a team’s internal CLI.

In PuTTY, Scripted Passwords are Exposed Passwords [Ed: This is mostly for Windows; if you have SSH keys on Windows (private keys), Microsoft and the NSA have them too , so it's not acceptable for anyone to be using SSH on Windows] PuTTY is one of the oldest and most popular SSH clients, originally for Windows, but now available on several platforms. It has won corporate support and endorsement, and is prepared and bundled within several third-party repositories. Unfortunately, the 0.74 stable PuTTY release does not safely guard plain-text passwords provided to it via the -pw command line option for the psftp, pscp, and plink utilities as the documentation clearly warns. There is evidence within the source code that the authors are aware of the problem, but the exposure is confirmed on Microsoft Windows, Oracle Linux, and the package prepared by the OpenBSD project.

[Cr]ackers May Have Had Access to Billions of Texts for Years, Global Telecom Company Admits Syniverse, which provides services to carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, said the hack began in May 2016 but the company wasn't aware of it till May 2021.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in September 2021 [Ed: Last month BSDs were completely absent from this list (it was all GNU/Linux), but this month it's back] In September 2021, New York Internet (NYI) had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 61ms. NYI has appeared in the top 10 table seven times in 2021 so far. Customers can choose from a range of cloud, colocation, bare metal and managed solutions. Bigstep, CWCS Managed Hosting and Dinahosting appear in second, third and fourth places. Bigstep came close to NYI in average connection time, averaging 63ms. CWCS and Dinahosting both followed, averaging 66ms and 73ms respectively. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. CWCS provides dedicated servers along with cloud services, as well as domain registration and VPS hosting. CWCS has data centres across the UK, as well as North America. Dinahosting provides cloud hosting and domain registration services, with data centres located at Interxion and Global Switch, in Madrid.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are offline