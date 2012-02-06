Language Selection

Tuesday 5th of October 2021 01:58:24 AM Filed under
Android
  • Android Developers Blog: Android 12 is live in AOSP!

    Today we’re pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year.

    As always, thank you for your feedback during Android 12 Beta! More than 225,000 of you tested our early releases on Pixel and devices from our partners, and you sent us nearly 50,000 issue reports to help improve the quality of the release. We also appreciate the many articles, discussions, surveys, and in-person meetings where you voiced your thoughts, as well as the work you’ve done to make your apps compatible in time for today’s release. Your support and contributions are what make Android such a great platform for everyone.

  • Android 12 Now Available From The Android Open-Source Project - Phoronix

    Google announced today that Android 12 is now officially available from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

    The Android 12 sources have been pushed out to AOSP in officially releasing this newest version of Android. Android 12 features a new user-interface with redesigned widgets and other graphical enhancements, more efficient system performance, more responsive notifications, faster machine learning performance, various privacy enhancements, AVIF image support, a variety of new developer APIs, and many other enhancements throughout the mobile stack.

  • Google releases Android 12 source code (coming soon to Pixel phones) - Liliputing

    After months of developers previews and beta tests, Google Android 12 is ready to go… sort of. Google is now pushing the source code for Android 12 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which means we’ll likely start to see phone makers and custom ROM builders update to Android 12 soon.

    But if you have a Google Pixel smartphone you’ll still have to wait a little while for an Android 12 over-the-air-update to arrive. Google says it’ll start rolling out for Pixel devices “in the next few weeks.”

Software: New Release of pgCluu, PostgreSQL Weekly News, and a Look at FLB Music

Games: Proton/NVIDIA DLSS, Euro Truck Sim 2 and American Truck Sim, and More

  • Proton Experimental expands NVIDIA DLSS support on Linux to DirectX 11 titles | GamingOnLinux

    Only a few days ago Proton Experimental saw an update to pull in NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 12 and as of today's update this has expanded to DirectX 11 titles too. It's still currently disabled by default with you needing to make a small adjustment to turn it on. This can be added to individual games by setting PROTON_HIDE_NVIDIA_GPU=0 PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% in the launch options. Or you can try PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 %command% with "dxgi.nvapiHack = False" in a DXVK config file. There's also an update to newer DXVK that includes the latest development work and you should find that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is now playable with it. The Proton changelog can be found here.

  • Euro Truck Sim 2 and American Truck Sim get expanded multiplayer with mod support | GamingOnLinux

    SCS Software have begun expanding what's possible with the newly introduced Convoy Mode multiplayer in both their truck sims Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Now available in Open Beta for owners is the 1.42 update, which adds it the "very loud request" of mod support to Convoy. Not an easy task since everything needs to match between players and online support is difficult at the best of times for developers to get right. Speaking on their blog they mentioned the challenge of "profile recovery when a crucial MOD is removed or changed, and visualizing what MODs are missing from the Steam Workshop when players join a server that contains modifications".

  • Live - Linux vs Windows 11 Gaming Benchmarks - The Tale of the tape... - Invidious

today's leftovers

  • Can Radio Benefit From An Open Source Society? - Radio Ink

    There is no question that competition yields better products in a marketplace. In fact I can make you the argument that we have lost many of those fierce battles of the past that are part of historical lore in the radio business. You just don’t see stations going head to head in a market like they used to. It clearly exists today but consolidation in the marketplace has watered it down. But I think the radio industry can benefit from some of the traits of an open source society. What is open source? Open source is computer source code that is freely available for others to make modification and improvements before eventually going to market for redistribution. This is a common practice used by other industries that inherently advances improvement and innovation.

  • CodeSee launches codebase onboarding portal for open source developers | InfoWorld

    CodeSee, a maker of tools that help developers to visualize and understand large codebases, has unveiled OSS Port, a community website that aims to connect potential contributors with open source projects, and ease the process of onboarding. CodeSee says it is addressing a situation in which developers spend more time trying to understand code than write it. With OSS Port, maintainers of software projects can provide best practices, guidance, and interactive visual walkthroughs of their codebases using CodeSee Maps, a technology now in beta for visualizing codebases and mapping their flow of execution.

  • SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Fig [Ed: This wrongly insinuates that Microsoft pioneered such a feature; it's just copying other people's work]

    Completion specs are defined in a declarative schema that specifies ‘subcommands,’ ‘options’ and ‘arguments.’ Suggestions are generated from information in the spec or can be generated dynamically by running shell commands or reading local files. Fig’s completions are all open source and powered by contributions from the community. It supports completion specs for public CLI tools, and now supports building completions for a team’s internal CLI.

  • In PuTTY, Scripted Passwords are Exposed Passwords [Ed: This is mostly for Windows; if you have SSH keys on Windows (private keys), Microsoft and the NSA have them too , so it's not acceptable for anyone to be using SSH on Windows]

    PuTTY is one of the oldest and most popular SSH clients, originally for Windows, but now available on several platforms. It has won corporate support and endorsement, and is prepared and bundled within several third-party repositories. Unfortunately, the 0.74 stable PuTTY release does not safely guard plain-text passwords provided to it via the -pw command line option for the psftp, pscp, and plink utilities as the documentation clearly warns. There is evidence within the source code that the authors are aware of the problem, but the exposure is confirmed on Microsoft Windows, Oracle Linux, and the package prepared by the OpenBSD project.

  • [Cr]ackers May Have Had Access to Billions of Texts for Years, Global Telecom Company Admits

    Syniverse, which provides services to carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, said the hack began in May 2016 but the company wasn't aware of it till May 2021.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in September 2021 [Ed: Last month BSDs were completely absent from this list (it was all GNU/Linux), but this month it's back]

    In September 2021, New York Internet (NYI) had the most reliable hosting company site: it responded to all of Netcraft’s requests, with an average connection time of 61ms. NYI has appeared in the top 10 table seven times in 2021 so far. Customers can choose from a range of cloud, colocation, bare metal and managed solutions. Bigstep, CWCS Managed Hosting and Dinahosting appear in second, third and fourth places. Bigstep came close to NYI in average connection time, averaging 63ms. CWCS and Dinahosting both followed, averaging 66ms and 73ms respectively. Bigstep’s bare metal cloud hosting provides the flexibility of cloud hosting without the associated overhead and performance reductions of virtualization. The bare metal offerings are available in data centres in the UK and Romania. CWCS provides dedicated servers along with cloud services, as well as domain registration and VPS hosting. CWCS has data centres across the UK, as well as North America. Dinahosting provides cloud hosting and domain registration services, with data centres located at Interxion and Global Switch, in Madrid.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are offline

Web Browsers Monopolisation

  • Brave and Firefox to intercept links that force-open in Microsoft Edge

    Microsoft has inadvertently re-heated the web browser wars with the company’s anti-competitive changes to Windows 11. It made it more difficult to change the default web browser and has expanded the use of links that force-opens Edge instead of the default browser. The latter issue is something I addressed in 2017 with the release of EdgeDeflector. Instead of using regular https: links, Microsoft began switching out links in the Windows shell and its apps with microsoft-edge: links. Only its Edge browser recognized these links, so it would open regardless of your default browser setting. I created EdgeDeflector to also recognizes them and rewrites them to regular https: links that would then open in your default web browser.

  • What if Chrome broke features of the web and Google forgot to tell anyone? Oh wait, that's exactly what happened

    "Browser monoculture" is often bemoaned as a threat to the web. According to Statscounter, which tracks browser use, over 70 per cent of the market is made up of people using Google Chrome or another browser based on the underlying Chromium project. What web advocates worry about when they say this is bad is that Google can effectively determine the future of the web by determining which features to support and which not to. That's a lot of power for a single company that also has an effective monopoly on search and advertising. What would happen if Chrome decided to break fundamental features of the web and didn't even feel the need to tell anyone? Well, we can answer that question because that's what Chrome did. Earlier this year Chrome developers decided that the browser should no longer support JavaScript dialogs and alert windows when they're called by third-party iframes.

