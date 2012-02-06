Android Leftovers
Leaks Reveal Lenovo's Plans to Make an Android Gaming Handheld
YouTube Studio for Android adds option to change currency - 9to5Google
How to Avoid FluBot Malware on Your Android
Best Android smartphones for vlogging in India | Business Insider India
October 2021 Android security patch here for Pixels - Android Authority
Android TV 11 update for Nvidia Shield TV spotted in beta
Oppo starts Color OS 12 global launch, reveals ho-hum update policy
Android 12 review: it’s mostly about the looks - The Verge
Google releases Android 12 source code (coming soon to Pixel phones) - Liliputing
Android 12 Update: These will be the first Realme smartphones to get Android 12 update - Times of India
OnePlus Android 12 list: These devices will be updated - 9to5Google
Android 12 source code pushed to AOSP - CNX Software
Proprietary Software, Censorship (Again) by Microsoft's Proprietary GitHub, and Monopoly-Led 'Security'
Bumping the Store Prices for Krita 5.0
We started selling Krita in the Steam Store in 2014. In 2017, the Windows Store followed, then in 2021 the Epic Store. With the recent improvements on macOS, we intend to put Krita in the macOS store as well (though not in the ipadOS store!) and we want to put the macOS version of Krita in the Epic and Steam stores. Originally, we were planning to make every new major version a new purchase, but with Krita 3 being quickly replaced by Krita 4, that didn’t seem fair. Krita 5 will still be an automatic upgrade for everyone who has once bought Krita in any of the stores.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
