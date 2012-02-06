Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of October 2021 09:33:55 AM Filed under
Development
  • A Lasting Legacy: Thoughts on COBOL

    Today, COBOL is usually either the butt of cruel jokes or a mythical concept in programmer lore, the story usually being that a COBOL guru is rushed in by a massive corporation to write a few lines of program code in exchange for tremendous amounts of money, saving the world from a bug that's just been waiting to happen since some time in 1967. Unlike many other old languages like Assembler, LISP, C, BASIC and Pascal, COBOL seems to stand for itself in discussions about software development. To many developers, it's an afterthought - so much so that when Jonathan Blow cooks up doomsday scenarios, it's a fictional lack of C programmers that threatens civilization rather than most IT professionals' complete disinterest in COBOL - the language that runs both their bank accounts and their airline bookings to Very Important Conferences.

    Why is that, exactly?

  • Introduction to Recurrent Neural Networks

    Recurrent Neural Networks, This is a follow-up to one of our previous posts, which you can read here if you missed it.

    Let’s look into Recurrent Neural Networks and the different types of issues that they may handle. RNN is a deep learning technique that attempts to overcome the difficulty of modeling sequential data.

  • GCC 12 Compiler Squaring Away Its AVX-512 FP16 Support - Phoronix

    In recent weeks the AVX-512 FP16 support has been landing within the GNU Compiler Collection codebase for next year's GCC 12 release.

    This summer Intel posted public documentation around AVX-512 FP16 that allows for full-speed handling of FP16 values compared to the existing AVX-512 support for larger data types. Intel is adding AVX-512 FP16 to future Xeon processors (seemingly with Sapphire Rapids) to help with machine learning workloads and other cases where half-precision floating point numbers are sufficient and this will allow for greater performance.

  • Learn Python Functions – TecAdmin

    While programming we often perform the same task repeatedly, such as performing the addition of numbers or printing the same statement with different inputs. These are general examples, but for these would you rather write the same code 10 times or just once?

    That’s the purpose of functions, they’re pieces of code only defined once for a particular task and come with reusable functionality so that users can call them whenever they want to perform a task. This makes your program understandable and debugging easier.

    Sometimes functions require some input and sometimes they may or may not return some value, but all of these vary from function to function and the task assigned to that specific function. In Python, functions are essential parts that may be user-defined or built-in. In this article, we’ll discuss functions in Python, types of functions, how to define them along examples for your better understanding.

»

More in Tux Machines

Proprietary Software, Censorship (Again) by Microsoft's Proprietary GitHub, and Monopoly-Led 'Security'

  • Cloud [cracking]: India now 2nd most targeted nation after US [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The most targeted sectors by ransomware in Q2 of 2021 were the government, followed by telecom, energy, and media and communications.

    Spam showed the highest increase of reported incidents -- 250 per cent -- from Q1 to Q2 2021, followed by Malicious Script with 125 per cent and Malware with 47 per cent.

  • The case of the insecure printer

    The latest way to make sure the vendor calls the shots is to insist that printers won't print a page unless they have internet connectivity and are linked to an "HP Smart" account. According to HP, you must connect your HP LaserJet M209dwe, MFP M234dwe, M234sdne, and M234sdwe printers to an HP Smart account before they'll work. (I expect other printers will soon face the same annoying requirement.)

    I'm not happy about this. And it's not just because I'm sure this will monitor my ink or my laserjet cartridge. I'm ticked off because this is a major security hole in my network. I do not want an unauthorized connection to printers in my network reporting who knows what to HP.

  • Github Removes GTA Fan Projects re3 & reVC Following New Take-Two DMCA Notice

    After Take-Two Interactive sent a legal letter to Github referencing a copyright infringement lawsuit against the people behind the popular re3 and reVC Grand Theft Auto fan projects, Github has now removed the repositories for a second time. Take-Two has also demanded the removal of many project forks and wants Github to take action under its repeat infringer policy.

  • Google commits $1M to new Linux Foundation open source security rewards program | VentureBeat

    Google has announced that it’s sponsoring a new open source security program hosted by the Linux Foundation. The Secure Open Source (SOS) Rewards pilot program provides financial incentives for developers working on security around critical open source projects. Open source software plays a key role in many essential infrastructure and national security systems, but recent data suggests “upstream” attacks on open source software have increased in the past year as bad actors seek new ways to infiltrate the software supply chain. Moreover, countless organizations — from government agencies to hospitals and corporations — have been hit by targeted software supply chain attacks, leading U.S. President Biden to issue an executive order outlining measures to combat them.

  • Google’s New Spyware in Chrome 94

    Google’s at it again. A few weeks ago when Google released Chrome 94 for desktop and Android, a new “feature” added by Alphabet all but slipped under the radar. The feature takes the form of a new API the company is calling Idle Detection. It’s not a feature added to benefit users, but is another way for website owners to keep tabs on you. Google says the feature is primarily designed for collaborative multi-user applications such as online games, meetings, and chat boxes. “The Idle Detection API notifies developers when a user is idle, indicating such things as lack of interaction with the keyboard, mouse, screen, activation of a screensaver, locking of the screen, or moving to a different screen. A developer-defined threshold triggers the notification,” the company said on a web page devoted to all of the gee-whiz stuff that’s included in its ad serving platform web browser.

Bumping the Store Prices for Krita 5.0

We started selling Krita in the Steam Store in 2014. In 2017, the Windows Store followed, then in 2021 the Epic Store. With the recent improvements on macOS, we intend to put Krita in the macOS store as well (though not in the ipadOS store!) and we want to put the macOS version of Krita in the Epic and Steam stores. Originally, we were planning to make every new major version a new purchase, but with Krita 3 being quickly replaced by Krita 4, that didn’t seem fair. Krita 5 will still be an automatic upgrade for everyone who has once bought Krita in any of the stores. Read more

Android Leftovers

10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]

There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6