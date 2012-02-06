Programming Leftovers
A Lasting Legacy: Thoughts on COBOL
Today, COBOL is usually either the butt of cruel jokes or a mythical concept in programmer lore, the story usually being that a COBOL guru is rushed in by a massive corporation to write a few lines of program code in exchange for tremendous amounts of money, saving the world from a bug that's just been waiting to happen since some time in 1967. Unlike many other old languages like Assembler, LISP, C, BASIC and Pascal, COBOL seems to stand for itself in discussions about software development. To many developers, it's an afterthought - so much so that when Jonathan Blow cooks up doomsday scenarios, it's a fictional lack of C programmers that threatens civilization rather than most IT professionals' complete disinterest in COBOL - the language that runs both their bank accounts and their airline bookings to Very Important Conferences.
Why is that, exactly?
Introduction to Recurrent Neural Networks
Recurrent Neural Networks, This is a follow-up to one of our previous posts, which you can read here if you missed it.
Let’s look into Recurrent Neural Networks and the different types of issues that they may handle. RNN is a deep learning technique that attempts to overcome the difficulty of modeling sequential data.
GCC 12 Compiler Squaring Away Its AVX-512 FP16 Support - Phoronix
In recent weeks the AVX-512 FP16 support has been landing within the GNU Compiler Collection codebase for next year's GCC 12 release.
This summer Intel posted public documentation around AVX-512 FP16 that allows for full-speed handling of FP16 values compared to the existing AVX-512 support for larger data types. Intel is adding AVX-512 FP16 to future Xeon processors (seemingly with Sapphire Rapids) to help with machine learning workloads and other cases where half-precision floating point numbers are sufficient and this will allow for greater performance.
Learn Python Functions – TecAdmin
While programming we often perform the same task repeatedly, such as performing the addition of numbers or printing the same statement with different inputs. These are general examples, but for these would you rather write the same code 10 times or just once?
That’s the purpose of functions, they’re pieces of code only defined once for a particular task and come with reusable functionality so that users can call them whenever they want to perform a task. This makes your program understandable and debugging easier.
Sometimes functions require some input and sometimes they may or may not return some value, but all of these vary from function to function and the task assigned to that specific function. In Python, functions are essential parts that may be user-defined or built-in. In this article, we’ll discuss functions in Python, types of functions, how to define them along examples for your better understanding.
Proprietary Software, Censorship (Again) by Microsoft's Proprietary GitHub, and Monopoly-Led 'Security'
Bumping the Store Prices for Krita 5.0
We started selling Krita in the Steam Store in 2014. In 2017, the Windows Store followed, then in 2021 the Epic Store. With the recent improvements on macOS, we intend to put Krita in the macOS store as well (though not in the ipadOS store!) and we want to put the macOS version of Krita in the Epic and Steam stores. Originally, we were planning to make every new major version a new purchase, but with Krita 3 being quickly replaced by Krita 4, that didn’t seem fair. Krita 5 will still be an automatic upgrade for everyone who has once bought Krita in any of the stores.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
