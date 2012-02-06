Raspberry Pi and Arduino Leftovers
mediakit: Digitize education with Raspberry Pi with less than €100
The mediakit project is an open-source project that utilize Raspberry Pi for education.
It was released a few years ago (2019), with many interesting features. The distribution is not based on any operating system, and hence, the project stopped because there wasn't enough support to continue and time constrain. They kept everything online for public use.
It Seems Pop OS Linux Will Soon be Available on Raspberry Pi and Other ARM Devices
There was a time when only lightweight operating systems were available for ARM devices like Raspberry Pi. Why? Because earlier ARM devices had low end hardware with limited RAM and CPU.
It all changed when Raspberry Pi 4 targeted desktop users with its 8 GB variant and doubled down on it with the introduction of Raspberry Pi 400.
30-second blood analysis with Raspberry Pi
The Graffomat is a giant plotter that automates graffiti art | Arduino Blog
An Arduino Nano was selected as the brains of the operation, and it works by reading in data packets that contain positions or commands. If a movement is needed, the Nano outputs PWM pulses to either the X or Y axis H-bridge motor driver and rotates the drill until the target coordinate is reached. There is also a way to control the machine over the Internet in real-time using a Node.js web server to receive commands and forward them to the Graffomat.
Proprietary Software, Censorship (Again) by Microsoft's Proprietary GitHub, and Monopoly-Led 'Security'
Bumping the Store Prices for Krita 5.0
We started selling Krita in the Steam Store in 2014. In 2017, the Windows Store followed, then in 2021 the Epic Store. With the recent improvements on macOS, we intend to put Krita in the macOS store as well (though not in the ipadOS store!) and we want to put the macOS version of Krita in the Epic and Steam stores. Originally, we were planning to make every new major version a new purchase, but with Krita 3 being quickly replaced by Krita 4, that didn’t seem fair. Krita 5 will still be an automatic upgrade for everyone who has once bought Krita in any of the stores.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
