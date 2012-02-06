today's leftovers
-
AMD SEV-SNP Development Continues Towards The Linux Kernel - Phoronix
Since the launch of AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors earlier this year there has been support for SEV-SNP as the latest evolution of Secure Encrypted Virtualization. The mainline Linux kernel still isn't yet supporting SEV Secure Nested Paging from the upstream kernel, but the out-of-tree patches continue to be available for those interested and development work continues in getting that code ready for mainline as well as ironing out other features.
-
Videonetics joins Red Hat partner connect program as independent software vendor (ISV)
Videonetics, the world’s first AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) development company, announced that it has joined the Red Hat Partner Connect Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift in India and South Asia.
-
More on Open Source Experience
Open Source Experience aims to bring the entire open source ecosystem together for two dynamic days. “Entire” really means entire: From communities like Mageia to all sorts of companies, from students to experts, from journalists to politicians, from investors to researchers and inventors and much more, it is for anyone with a dedication to open source. Note that it is not just about open-source software, but also about open source hardware and network solutions, consultancy, training, cloud, data centres, security, AI, IoT, etc, more than can be mentioned.
Many interested people will visit the event, and certainly not only from France. The event will be hybrid: physical meetings on the 9th and 10th of November 2021 and a digital event platform, so (international) visitors who would otherwise be unable to attend can participate. At least one of the speakers happens to be a Mageia contributor and board member in his free time, Bruno Cornec. He will give two talks, one about an alternative for REST, the other about how (and how not) to open source a project.
-
Realtek wireless firmwares imported!
Thanks to Realtek for this change which lets us put the firmware .h file into our tree, this means Realtek wireless will work without requiring a firmware download (which is difficult over a non-working Realtek network
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 1 October 2021
Welcome October --we've closed September with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community's activities...
-
Replacing academic journals
Replacement goal. Any solution needs to not only solve the current problems but also be capable of preventing the takeover by the corporations. Technically, there is broad agreement on the goal for a modern scholarly digital infrastructure: it needs to replace traditional journals with a decentralized, resilient, evolvable network that is interconnected by open standards under the governance of the scholarly community. It needs to replace the monopolies connected to the journals with a genuine, functioning and well-regulated market. In this new market, substitutable service providers compete and innovate according to the conditions of the scholarly community, avoiding another vendor lock-in.
-
Academic capture
Björn Brembs and colleagues have just revealed a much darker side to this story in apreprint on Zenodo. In it, they describe what we could describe as the incipient capture of all academia by the same four publishing giants that are dominating the publishing conundrum described above. In it, they describe the shift of profits by these companies from publishing towards data. We know that Elsevier owns Scopus and so are able to drive the listing of all of their own journals therein, and ensure that they attain maximum benefit from inflation of metrics. But did you know that the new academic database on the block, Dimensions, is owned by publishing supergroup SpringerNature?
-
TenFourFox Development: TenFourFox FPR32 SPR5 available (the last official build)
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 5 "32.5" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). Aside from the announced change with .inetloc and .webloc handling, this release also updates the ATSUI font blacklist and includes the usual security updates. It will go live Monday evening Pacific as usual assuming no issues.
-
Upgrade to Latest Linux Kernel on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux 8
The Linux kernel is the core component of a Linux operating system. It is the interface between the computer’s hardware and the processes of a computer.
Linux Kernel needs to be updated periodically to improve security, bugs fix to problems, better hardware compatibility, improve speed, and new functionality.
Each Linux distribution comes with a stable version of Linux Kernel. This version may not be the latest one. The Linux Kernel Organization distributes the Linux kernel via The Linux Kernel Archives for free of charge.
-
Tomcat and Tomee Clustering Automation | RoseHosting
Tomcat is an open-source web server and servlet container developed by the Apache Software Foundation, it was initially known as Jakarta Tomcat or Tomcat. If you want to deploy and execute Java applications that are written in Java technologies including Java Servlet, Java Server Pages (JSP), etc, then you require Tomcat. TomEE is built on top of Tomcat. It is the Java Enterprise Edition of Apache Tomcat (Tomcat + Java EE = TomEE).
-
Proprietary Software, Censorship (Again) by Microsoft's Proprietary GitHub, and Monopoly-Led 'Security'
Bumping the Store Prices for Krita 5.0
We started selling Krita in the Steam Store in 2014. In 2017, the Windows Store followed, then in 2021 the Epic Store. With the recent improvements on macOS, we intend to put Krita in the macOS store as well (though not in the ipadOS store!) and we want to put the macOS version of Krita in the Epic and Steam stores. Originally, we were planning to make every new major version a new purchase, but with Krita 3 being quickly replaced by Krita 4, that didn’t seem fair. Krita 5 will still be an automatic upgrade for everyone who has once bought Krita in any of the stores.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
