Python 3.10.0
-
Python 3.10.0 is available
On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0. Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.
-
Python 3.10 is Here, Brings Some Great New Features and Improvements
Python 3.10 sports powerful pattern matching features, better error reporting, and more. Here’s what’s new.
Python is a powerful multipurpose programming language. This means it’s designed to be used in a range of applications, including data science, software and web development, automation, and generally getting stuff done.
According to the TIOBE index for September 2021, which ranks programming languages based on their popularity, has Python ranked in the number 2 slot. It only needs to bridge 0.16% to displace C from the first place.
Python 3.10 was released yesterday, so let’s take a quick look over all the important changes.
-
Python 3.10.0 released
Version 3.10.0 of the Python language has been released. There are a lot of significant changes in this release, including the much-discussed structural pattern-matching feature. See this article for an overview of what's in 3.10.
-
Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements - Phoronix
Python 3.10 is out as the latest major update for this widely-used programming language's official implementation.
Python 3.10 brings support for parameter specification variables, precise line numbers for debugging and other tools, explicit type aliases, structural pattern matching, optional EncodingWarning, writing union types as X | Y, and a variety of other changes. we are also seeing some small performance improvements with Python 3.10 compared to prior versions of Python.
-
Python 3.10.0 is available
On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0.
Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.
-
Python 3.10.0
Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 580 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python 3.10.0
Games Leftovers
Android Leftovers
5 Best Free and Open Source PHP Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Here’s some of the main ones...
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
23 hours 39 sec ago
23 hours 39 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago