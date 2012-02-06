Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of October 2021 04:03:45 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Micron's HSE Storage Engine 2.0 Debuts - No Longer Relies On Linux Kernel Modifications - Phoronix

    In April 2020 there was the somewhat surprising announcement of Micron announcing their own open-source storage engine designed for SSDs and persistent memory. The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine (HSE) has been redesigned and on Monday debuted in v2.0 form with some fundamental changes.

    HSE was started to exploit the performance potential of speedy solid-state drives and persistent memory. The original design of HSE incorporated a Micron-developed Media Pool "MPool" for the Linux kernel to handle object storage. This MPool bypassed conventional file-systems in the name of lower overhead but added further complexity to that storage engine.

  • Facebook Is Down

    Facebook — along with Instagram and WhatsApp — went down globally today. Basically, someone deleted their BGP records, which made their DNS fall apart.

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cryptopp), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and sqlite), openSUSE (rabbitmq-server), Red Hat (kernel and samba), SUSE (glibc and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (containerd, docker.io, imlib2, ledgersmb, mercurial, mongodb, and node-bl).

  • How to use automation to take control of your operations

    You are a system administrator on an operations team that works using agile methodologies following a framework based on scrum, kanban, or even scrumban. Your team takes care of a constantly evolving environment. On top of the daily support tickets, there are deliverables to stakeholders that must be completed according to deadlines. The workload is demanding, and the backlog is only getting longer.

    This situation creates a high-pressure environment where tasks that deliver immediate value to stakeholders are considered top priority and given the most attention. Tasks that do not provide immediate value are given a lower priority. Unfortunately, it is all too common for developing automation tools and frameworks to fall into the low-priority basket, so your team continues to do things manually. If some of this sounds familiar, you are not alone.

»

More in Tux Machines

Python 3.10.0

  • Python 3.10.0 is available

    On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0. Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

  • Python 3.10 is Here, Brings Some Great New Features and Improvements

    Python 3.10 sports powerful pattern matching features, better error reporting, and more. Here’s what’s new. Python is a powerful multipurpose programming language. This means it’s designed to be used in a range of applications, including data science, software and web development, automation, and generally getting stuff done. According to the TIOBE index for September 2021, which ranks programming languages based on their popularity, has Python ranked in the number 2 slot. It only needs to bridge 0.16% to displace C from the first place. Python 3.10 was released yesterday, so let’s take a quick look over all the important changes.

  • Python 3.10.0 released

    Version 3.10.0 of the Python language has been released. There are a lot of significant changes in this release, including the much-discussed structural pattern-matching feature. See this article for an overview of what's in 3.10.

  • Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements - Phoronix

    Python 3.10 is out as the latest major update for this widely-used programming language's official implementation. Python 3.10 brings support for parameter specification variables, precise line numbers for debugging and other tools, explicit type aliases, structural pattern matching, optional EncodingWarning, writing union types as X | Y, and a variety of other changes. we are also seeing some small performance improvements with Python 3.10 compared to prior versions of Python.

  • Python 3.10.0 is available

    On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0. Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

  • Python 3.10.0

    Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

Games Leftovers

  • Bugvasion is a quirky comedy Tower Defense game out now for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Aliens have come to the Earth but they’re tiny so they’ve brainwashed various bugs to invade your home, so it’s time to step up and build some towers. Note: the developer sent over a key. This is the first game from developer Full Screen Games that originally released back in February, however they’ve ported it to Linux just recently with it releasing a native build back in late September.

  • Hexteria cleverly mixes together a tile-based puzzle game with a competitive strategy game | GamingOnLinux

    Turn tiles, spread across the board and hopefully capture all of the tiles before your opponent does. Hexteria is a game of tactics and constant thinking plus it’s rather good. Note: copy provided via our Steam Curator. A very simple concept, all you do is take it in turns to rotate a hexagonal tile with an arrow on it, the direction the arrow points will spread your colour to other linked tiles. All you have to do is take over all the tiles coloured in by your opponent. It can be surprisingly difficult because even though each match has the board set, the way it plays out can be different each time, it all depends on the first couple rotations which really gives it the unique feel.

  • Pawnbarian masterfully blends Chess-like rules with a puzzle-roguelike | GamingOnLinux

    Pawnbarian is a dungeon crawling roguelike but not one you've played before. It's turn-based and tile-based but your movement is based on the rules of various Chess pieces you have in cards.

Android Leftovers

5 Best Free and Open Source PHP Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Here’s some of the main ones... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6