Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and Xubuntu 21.10 Beta Screencast
Late Night Linux – Episode 145
Why one of us is probably switching to Xfce, and why Graham couldn’t use a proper Linux phone full-time. Plus your feedback about sandboxed apps, Vivaldi in Manjaro, and why we don’t talk about Fedora very often.
Destination Linux 246: Linus Tech Tips Linux Challenge & Malware Found In WSL
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss the Linux Challenge that the hosts of the WAN Show from Linus Tech Tips are doing. We’ll give our thoughts on this news and offer a helping hand to the WAN Show team. Then we’re going to discuss security concerns as Malware seems to be popping up in WSL. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Xubuntu 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Xubuntu 21.10 Beta.
Xubuntu 21.10 Beta
Today we are looking at Xubuntu 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1.3GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
