IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of October 2021 07:30:46 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • 4 steps to make DevSecOps adoption a team effort

    Perhaps your organization is already experimenting with DevOps tools or considering how to move towards DevOps. Maybe you're still relying on ad hoc processes. Then suddenly your C-suite or auditors raise the need to standardize on a secure and agile development process. Enter DevSecOps.

    To mitigate the challenges that come with DevSecOps adoption, you'll need to make it a team effort. Here's what you need to do.

  • 4 new videos about working and leading openly

    Last month, Open Organization community members took to the airwaves (or maybe the fiber optics?) to discuss some of the ways open principles are changing how we work, manage, and lead. Here's what we shared on OpenOrgTV.

  • Designing efficient file operations at cloud scale

    Accessing and operating on data is one of the most time-consuming aspects of computing. Developers can improve efficiency by looking for ways to avoid the overhead required by standard file operations. To illustrate the possibilities, I will report on a couple of interesting cases where I designed cloud-scale services that dynamically construct files for users to consume.

    The first application was an incremental backup and restore application, and the second was part of a new OpenShift installation service that creates personalized ISO files of Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHEL CoreOS). Both applications went through similar iterations, starting with a naive implementation and gradually improving its efficiency. I will focus on the ISO design first and briefly discuss the backup and restore application at the end.

  • Printf-style debugging using GDB, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer

    Programmers often debug software by adding print statements to source code. Knowing that a certain point in the program has been reached can be immensely helpful. It's also useful to print values of variables at various points during program execution. An obvious drawback of this technique is the need to change source code, both to add the print statements and later to remove or disable them after the bug has been fixed. Adding new code can potentially introduce new bugs, and if you've added many print statements, you might forget to remove some of them when cleaning up after debugging.

    You can use the popular GNU Project Debugger (GDB) to perform the same style of debugging for various programming languages, especially C and C++, without changing source files. This article is the first of a series describing how to use GDB to add print statements to your C and C++ code. We'll start with some basics and move through more advanced ways to call program-defined functions that display data.

  • Taking action against climate change – Developers drive worldwide Call for Code movement [Ed: IBM is greenwashing again because it has a very negative image]

    The climate crisis has become one of the most pressing issues of our time, so critical the United Nations’ Secretary-General labeled it as “code red for humanity” in response to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. With the report predicting dramatically rising temperatures and sea levels, and more frequent drought and fire weather over the next 20 years, change and collaboration are needed to make both an immediate and lasting difference.

    Because of this urgency and consistent with IBM’s long commitment to environmental leadership, this year’s Call for Code Global Challenge invited the world’s software developers and innovators to come together to combat climate change with open source-powered technology. In particular, participants were asked to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and through them help to halt and reverse the impact of climate change.

    After months of work by teams around the world and much deliberation by our distinguished judges, we’re excited to announce the regional finalists for the global competition. Our judges have identified the top solutions from Asia Pacific; Europe; Greater China; India; Latin America; the Middle East and Africa; and, North America. Congratulations to these teams, and thank you all for your time, dedication, and ingenuity!

  • Get podman up and running on Windows using Linux [Ed: IBM is so desperate to spread its vendor lock-in that it is shilling Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux, WSL/2. This isn't helping at all; well, it helps Microsoft and IBM.]
  • Hybrid work: 9 ways to encourage healthy team conflict | The Enterprisers Project

    That’s as true in working situations as it is in our personal lives. When you’re talking about relationships within a hybrid work team, with some employees working remotely and others in the office, maintaining good relations can be even trickier.

    “When everyone isn’t in the same room, or office for that matter, it can be easier for communication to break down,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, executive coach and founder of Shaping Success. “Hence, having a mixture of in-office and remote workers can create increased miscommunication and conflict avoidance opportunities.”

  • 5 must-read Harvard Business Review articles | The Enterprisers Project

    Each month, through our partnership with Harvard Business Review, we refresh our resource library with five new HBR articles we believe CIOs and IT leaders will value highly. Check out the curated pieces below, available to readers through the end of the month.

  • Using RHEL System Roles to automate the implementation of RHEL Session Recording

    It can be a challenging and time-consuming process to determine the root cause of a security incident. Because of this, Red Hat introduced the ability to record terminal sessions in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.

    This functionality, called session recordings, allows you to audit what users have done from the terminal. Recordings can be easily viewed from the command line or from the web console, and not only can you increase their playback speed, but also search for keywords and jump easily to relevant portions of the recording.

    The session recording functionality is provided by the tlog package.

    If you would like to implement session recording across your environment, you can either implement it manually or use the tlog RHEL System Role to automate its installation and configuration across your RHEL environment.

  • In community we trust: Open source software and supply chain security

    In the United States and around the globe, businesses and organizations have experienced a number of high-profile and costly security attacks over the past few years. And the sobering truth is, the attacks are not going to stop.

    According to Forrester’s report--"The State of Application Security 2021"--30% of external breaches were caused by software vulnerabilities. But as SolarWinds showed, not only are your internal operations disrupted by a breach, but your customers’ lives can be severely disrupted as a result. Even entire supply chains.

    Which is why our collective work on security is so important right now.

  • Red Hat’s Dr. Mark Little elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

    We are pleased to announce that Red Hat's head of Application Services engineering, Mark Little, Ph.D., has been named a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the U.K.’s national academy of engineering.

    Fellowship with the Academy is an honor given to individuals in the U.K. whose work has helped to advance and enrich the field of engineering through research, policy formation, education and entrepreneurship. According to the Academy, these individuals serve as innovation leaders and inspiring role models with remarkable achievements in business or academia.

    Mark has earned the respect of colleagues throughout the technology industry, not only as a brilliant technologist, but also as a visionary leader. Over the course of his career, he has received 100 patents, published 60 papers, and co-authored four books. As vice president of Engineering at Red Hat, he has been involved in numerous initiatives, driving the technology strategy for a broad portfolio of software tools used by enterprise organizations to create, integrate and automate critical business applications.

MX Linux 21 Release Candidate Readied for Public Testing with Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox Flavors

Coming exactly one month after the second beta release, MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is here with some small changes, numerous bug fixes and updated translations, as well as updated components and latest security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories. MX Linux 21 Release Candidate adds “thick” variants of the xfwm4 mx-comfort themes in the Xfce flagship edition, and adds new mx-comfort color schemes as part of the MX global themes to the KDE Plasma edition, which also received various improvements to the default settings. Read more

GNU/Linux Devices and Hacking on Hardware

  • Add an audio jack to Raspberry Pi 400 with the DACBerry 400 - CNX Software

    The Raspberry Pi 400 is a keyboard PC with most of the features of Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, with one of the exceptions being the lack of AV port. But you can now add a 3.5mm audio jack to the Raspberry Pi 400 through the DACBerry 400 S expansion board that connects to the 40-pin GPIO header. It’s a neater way than using a cheap USB audio dongle with microphone and headphone jacks, as it takes less space, and does not occupy any of the USB ports from the Raspberry Pi 400, and it does not prevent you from using the GPIO header. It’s also better suited for headphones with both microphone input and analog stereo audio output into a single jack, and probably comes with better audio quality than the low-cost USB dongles.

  • Marvell 7040 based networking SBC features 10GbE port, 5G, and WiFi 6

    On Kickstarter: Globalscale’s $159 “Mochabin” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A72 Marvell 7040 with up to 8GB DDR4, 10GbE and 1GbE SFP, 4x GbE, WAN/PoE, 2x M.2, and an enclosure. A $199 model adds WiFi 6. Globalscale Technologies has announced a more powerful follow-on to its EspressoBin networking board. The Mochabin advances to a 1.4GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A72 Marvell Armada 7040, compared to the earlier quad -A53 Armada 3720, and offers more Ethernet ports including a 10GbE port. The Ubuntu or OpenWrt driven board is supported by the same EspressoBin.net community, and supports a variety of firewall, networking, SDWAN, and NAS applications.

  • Portenta H7 Lite Connected hits another sweet spot for pro users

    We launched the powerful Portenta H7 last year. The more targeted Portenta H7 Lite just a few weeks ago. And we’re back (already!), with another new product that fills the gap between the previous two versions. It’s known as Portenta H7 Lite Connected, but we like to call it “the best of both worlds.” The Portenta H7 Lite Connected is powerful, with integrated wireless connectivity, yet remains cost-optimized. You could think of it as the H7 with only one secure element and no high-resolution video interface. Or if you prefer, the H7 Lite with the ability to connect.

  • What’s On Your Bank Card? Hacker Tool Teaches All About NFC And RFID | Hackaday

    The Flipper Zero hacker tool is a multipurpose hacker tool that aims to make the world of hardware hacking more accessible with a slick design, wide array of capabilities, and a fantastic looking UI. They are struggling with manufacturing delays like everyone else right now, but there’s a silver lining: the team’s updates are genuinely informative and in-depth. The latest update is all about RFID and NFC, and how the Flipper Zero can interact with a variety of contactless protocols.

  • Hackable Smart Watch Is Also Open Source | Hackaday

    When they first came to market, many detractors thought that smart watches would be a flop or that there wouldn’t be much use for them. Over the past few years, though, their sales continue to increase as people find more and more niche uses for them that weren’t previously considered. The one downside to most of these watches is unsurprisingly their lack of openness and hackability, but with some willpower and small circuit components there are a few options available for those of us who like to truly own our technology.

today's howtos

elementary OS 6 Updates for September, 2021

We’re back with your monthly report on updates to elementary OS 6! It was another incredibly eventful month as we continued fixing reported issues and focused in especially on improvements to AppCenter and Online Accounts apps like Mail. But before we get to all the goodies, we’re proud to report that OS 6 has been downloaded from our website over 137,000 times—and as always, that’s not including downloads from third parties or direct downloads via torrent that bypass our download page. Read more

