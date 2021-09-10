IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
4 steps to make DevSecOps adoption a team effort
Perhaps your organization is already experimenting with DevOps tools or considering how to move towards DevOps. Maybe you're still relying on ad hoc processes. Then suddenly your C-suite or auditors raise the need to standardize on a secure and agile development process. Enter DevSecOps.
To mitigate the challenges that come with DevSecOps adoption, you'll need to make it a team effort. Here's what you need to do.
4 new videos about working and leading openly
Last month, Open Organization community members took to the airwaves (or maybe the fiber optics?) to discuss some of the ways open principles are changing how we work, manage, and lead. Here's what we shared on OpenOrgTV.
Designing efficient file operations at cloud scale
Accessing and operating on data is one of the most time-consuming aspects of computing. Developers can improve efficiency by looking for ways to avoid the overhead required by standard file operations. To illustrate the possibilities, I will report on a couple of interesting cases where I designed cloud-scale services that dynamically construct files for users to consume.
The first application was an incremental backup and restore application, and the second was part of a new OpenShift installation service that creates personalized ISO files of Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS (RHEL CoreOS). Both applications went through similar iterations, starting with a naive implementation and gradually improving its efficiency. I will focus on the ISO design first and briefly discuss the backup and restore application at the end.
Printf-style debugging using GDB, Part 1 | Red Hat Developer
Programmers often debug software by adding print statements to source code. Knowing that a certain point in the program has been reached can be immensely helpful. It's also useful to print values of variables at various points during program execution. An obvious drawback of this technique is the need to change source code, both to add the print statements and later to remove or disable them after the bug has been fixed. Adding new code can potentially introduce new bugs, and if you've added many print statements, you might forget to remove some of them when cleaning up after debugging.
You can use the popular GNU Project Debugger (GDB) to perform the same style of debugging for various programming languages, especially C and C++, without changing source files. This article is the first of a series describing how to use GDB to add print statements to your C and C++ code. We'll start with some basics and move through more advanced ways to call program-defined functions that display data.
Taking action against climate change – Developers drive worldwide Call for Code movement [Ed: IBM is greenwashing again because it has a very negative image]
The climate crisis has become one of the most pressing issues of our time, so critical the United Nations’ Secretary-General labeled it as “code red for humanity” in response to a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. With the report predicting dramatically rising temperatures and sea levels, and more frequent drought and fire weather over the next 20 years, change and collaboration are needed to make both an immediate and lasting difference.
Because of this urgency and consistent with IBM’s long commitment to environmental leadership, this year’s Call for Code Global Challenge invited the world’s software developers and innovators to come together to combat climate change with open source-powered technology. In particular, participants were asked to address the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and through them help to halt and reverse the impact of climate change.
After months of work by teams around the world and much deliberation by our distinguished judges, we’re excited to announce the regional finalists for the global competition. Our judges have identified the top solutions from Asia Pacific; Europe; Greater China; India; Latin America; the Middle East and Africa; and, North America. Congratulations to these teams, and thank you all for your time, dedication, and ingenuity!
Get podman up and running on Windows using Linux [Ed: IBM is so desperate to spread its vendor lock-in that it is shilling Microsoft's attack on GNU/Linux, WSL/2. This isn't helping at all; well, it helps Microsoft and IBM.]
Hybrid work: 9 ways to encourage healthy team conflict | The Enterprisers Project
That’s as true in working situations as it is in our personal lives. When you’re talking about relationships within a hybrid work team, with some employees working remotely and others in the office, maintaining good relations can be even trickier.
“When everyone isn’t in the same room, or office for that matter, it can be easier for communication to break down,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, executive coach and founder of Shaping Success. “Hence, having a mixture of in-office and remote workers can create increased miscommunication and conflict avoidance opportunities.”
5 must-read Harvard Business Review articles | The Enterprisers Project
Each month, through our partnership with Harvard Business Review, we refresh our resource library with five new HBR articles we believe CIOs and IT leaders will value highly. Check out the curated pieces below, available to readers through the end of the month.
Using RHEL System Roles to automate the implementation of RHEL Session Recording
It can be a challenging and time-consuming process to determine the root cause of a security incident. Because of this, Red Hat introduced the ability to record terminal sessions in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.
This functionality, called session recordings, allows you to audit what users have done from the terminal. Recordings can be easily viewed from the command line or from the web console, and not only can you increase their playback speed, but also search for keywords and jump easily to relevant portions of the recording.
The session recording functionality is provided by the tlog package.
If you would like to implement session recording across your environment, you can either implement it manually or use the tlog RHEL System Role to automate its installation and configuration across your RHEL environment.
In community we trust: Open source software and supply chain security
In the United States and around the globe, businesses and organizations have experienced a number of high-profile and costly security attacks over the past few years. And the sobering truth is, the attacks are not going to stop.
According to Forrester’s report--"The State of Application Security 2021"--30% of external breaches were caused by software vulnerabilities. But as SolarWinds showed, not only are your internal operations disrupted by a breach, but your customers’ lives can be severely disrupted as a result. Even entire supply chains.
Which is why our collective work on security is so important right now.
Red Hat’s Dr. Mark Little elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat's head of Application Services engineering, Mark Little, Ph.D., has been named a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the U.K.’s national academy of engineering.
Fellowship with the Academy is an honor given to individuals in the U.K. whose work has helped to advance and enrich the field of engineering through research, policy formation, education and entrepreneurship. According to the Academy, these individuals serve as innovation leaders and inspiring role models with remarkable achievements in business or academia.
Mark has earned the respect of colleagues throughout the technology industry, not only as a brilliant technologist, but also as a visionary leader. Over the course of his career, he has received 100 patents, published 60 papers, and co-authored four books. As vice president of Engineering at Red Hat, he has been involved in numerous initiatives, driving the technology strategy for a broad portfolio of software tools used by enterprise organizations to create, integrate and automate critical business applications.
MX Linux 21 Release Candidate Readied for Public Testing with Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox Flavors
Coming exactly one month after the second beta release, MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is here with some small changes, numerous bug fixes and updated translations, as well as updated components and latest security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories. MX Linux 21 Release Candidate adds “thick” variants of the xfwm4 mx-comfort themes in the Xfce flagship edition, and adds new mx-comfort color schemes as part of the MX global themes to the KDE Plasma edition, which also received various improvements to the default settings.
GNU/Linux Devices and Hacking on Hardware
today's howtos
elementary OS 6 Updates for September, 2021
We’re back with your monthly report on updates to elementary OS 6! It was another incredibly eventful month as we continued fixing reported issues and focused in especially on improvements to AppCenter and Online Accounts apps like Mail. But before we get to all the goodies, we’re proud to report that OS 6 has been downloaded from our website over 137,000 times—and as always, that’s not including downloads from third parties or direct downloads via torrent that bypass our download page.
