MX Linux 21 Release Candidate Readied for Public Testing with Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox Flavors
Coming exactly one month after the second beta release, MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is here with some small changes, numerous bug fixes and updated translations, as well as updated components and latest security patches from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories.
MX Linux 21 Release Candidate adds “thick” variants of the xfwm4 mx-comfort themes in the Xfce flagship edition, and adds new mx-comfort color schemes as part of the MX global themes to the KDE Plasma edition, which also received various improvements to the default settings.
GNU/Linux Devices and Hacking on Hardware
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a keyboard PC with most of the features of Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, with one of the exceptions being the lack of AV port. But you can now add a 3.5mm audio jack to the Raspberry Pi 400 through the DACBerry 400 S expansion board that connects to the 40-pin GPIO header.
It’s a neater way than using a cheap USB audio dongle with microphone and headphone jacks, as it takes less space, and does not occupy any of the USB ports from the Raspberry Pi 400, and it does not prevent you from using the GPIO header. It’s also better suited for headphones with both microphone input and analog stereo audio output into a single jack, and probably comes with better audio quality than the low-cost USB dongles.
On Kickstarter: Globalscale’s $159 “Mochabin” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A72 Marvell 7040 with up to 8GB DDR4, 10GbE and 1GbE SFP, 4x GbE, WAN/PoE, 2x M.2, and an enclosure. A $199 model adds WiFi 6.
Globalscale Technologies has announced a more powerful follow-on to its EspressoBin networking board. The Mochabin advances to a 1.4GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A72 Marvell Armada 7040, compared to the earlier quad -A53 Armada 3720, and offers more Ethernet ports including a 10GbE port. The Ubuntu or OpenWrt driven board is supported by the same EspressoBin.net community, and supports a variety of firewall, networking, SDWAN, and NAS applications.
We launched the powerful Portenta H7 last year. The more targeted Portenta H7 Lite just a few weeks ago. And we’re back (already!), with another new product that fills the gap between the previous two versions.
It’s known as Portenta H7 Lite Connected, but we like to call it “the best of both worlds.”
The Portenta H7 Lite Connected is powerful, with integrated wireless connectivity, yet remains cost-optimized. You could think of it as the H7 with only one secure element and no high-resolution video interface. Or if you prefer, the H7 Lite with the ability to connect.
The Flipper Zero hacker tool is a multipurpose hacker tool that aims to make the world of hardware hacking more accessible with a slick design, wide array of capabilities, and a fantastic looking UI. They are struggling with manufacturing delays like everyone else right now, but there’s a silver lining: the team’s updates are genuinely informative and in-depth. The latest update is all about RFID and NFC, and how the Flipper Zero can interact with a variety of contactless protocols.
When they first came to market, many detractors thought that smart watches would be a flop or that there wouldn’t be much use for them. Over the past few years, though, their sales continue to increase as people find more and more niche uses for them that weren’t previously considered. The one downside to most of these watches is unsurprisingly their lack of openness and hackability, but with some willpower and small circuit components there are a few options available for those of us who like to truly own our technology.
today's howtos
In a Linux operating system environment, a process is defined as a program in execution or one that is already running. A program only becomes a process when it starts running/executing. This program execution trail that translates to a process is associated with inputs and outputs.
Available system resources/services are often utilized by the processes as mandatory inputs to achieve a targeted system objective (output). A PID or Process ID uniquely identifies each process on your operating system.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install Firefox browser 93 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Linux Mint 20.1, and RockyLinux.
Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation and generally utilized by thousands and thousands of individuals in their daily actions.
Arrays are a type of data structure that is used to store values of a certain type. You can also think array as a variable but a variable can only store one value where an array can store multiple values within it. The concept of the array is not only bound to bash. Any programming language you work with will have arrays in it but with implementation differences.
This morning I was deploying one of the site on our network to Netlify using the usual command:
netlify deploy --prod
But after the CDN diffing files I got the following error message
RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded
This simple tutorial explains how to search files and folders on Ubuntu. This uses Files, the default file manager on Ubuntu also known as Nautilus.
elementary OS 6 Updates for September, 2021
We’re back with your monthly report on updates to elementary OS 6! It was another incredibly eventful month as we continued fixing reported issues and focused in especially on improvements to AppCenter and Online Accounts apps like Mail. But before we get to all the goodies, we’re proud to report that OS 6 has been downloaded from our website over 137,000 times—and as always, that’s not including downloads from third parties or direct downloads via torrent that bypass our download page.
