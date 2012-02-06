today's howtos
-
How to install elgg on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Elgg is an award-winning open source social networking engine that provides a robust framework on which to build all kinds of social environments, from a campus wide social network for your university, school or college or an internal collaborative platform for your organization through to a brand-building communications tool for your company and its clients.
-
Debian 11: Solved Apt insisting that I “must” have a web browser, de-bloating my Debian install in the process. Bonus: Debian GNOME Live Installer doesn’t install a print system, but I can fix it! – BaronHK's Rants
So, a few days ago, I wrote that I was perplexed to find Apt screaming that I must have a web browser installed (even if it’s not the one I want), and today I think I figured out why.
It turns out that Debian installs all the things when it comes to internationalization, non-English spell checking, non-English Firefox internationalization DEB packages, and LibreOffice help packs, and then you end up in dependency hell due to that sometimes.
-
10 Ways to Use the top Command in Linux
The top command in Linux gives useful statistics about system resources. We can use it to view CPU and memory usage alongside process information of running services. You can also find zombie processes using top. So, mastering the top command is a must for Linux admins.
The following section provides a simple overview of the top command and shows how to use top in real-world scenarios.
-
How To Install Discord on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Discord is the easiest way to talk over voice, video, and text. It was originally intended for gamers but these days, it is considered a Slack alternative even for team and community communication. Discord runs natively on all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Discord on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 11 - Integrated Firewall - Invidious
-
How to do replacements based on multiple field values
In a previous BASHing data post I explained how to normalise entries in a field based on the entry in another field. The same command-line method can be used to repair entries based on entries in several other fields in the same record. An example will make it a lot easier to see what this is all about and why this method is so useful.
-
Google, FSFE & Child labor
FSFE, one of Google's mouthpieces in the free software world, has announced a dubious competition called Youth Hacking 4 Freedom. The target audience is between 14 and 18 years of age. Participants compete by working for free. There are numerous cases where people completed work for Google Summer of Code and they were not paid yet the rules for YH4F are even worse and the victims are younger. Google Code-In was a similar program targetting teenagers between 13 and 17 years. Google gave the child laborers t-shirts and certificates in lieu of payment. It looks like ethical concerns may have been a factor in Google's decision to mothball the Google Code-In last year. Yet a program that is even more demanding has appeared in a Google proxy organization, the FSFE. A recent news story gives various examples of Google trying to obfuscate controversial employment practices. Child labor crosses a red line.
Life's better together when you avoid Windows 11
October 5 marks the official release of Windows 11, a new version of the operating system that doesn't do anything at all to counteract Windows' long history of depriving users of freedom and digital autonomy. While we might have been encouraged by Microsoft's vague, aspirational slogans about community and togetherness, Windows 11 takes important steps in the wrong direction when it comes to user freedom. Microsoft claims that "life's better together" in their advertising for this latest Windows version, but when it comes to technology, there is no surer way of keeping users divided and powerless than nonfree software. Developing nonfree software is an inherently antisocial act, for it is intentionally choosing to create an unjust power structure, in which a developer knowingly keeps users powerless and dependent by withholding information. Increasingly, this involves not only withholding the source code itself, but even basic information on how the software works: what it's really doing, what it's collecting, and how often it's snitching on users. "Snitching" may sound dramatic, but Windows 11 will now require a Microsoft account to be connected to every user account, granting them the ability to correlate user behavior with one's personal identity. Even those who think they have nothing to hide should be wary of sharing potentially all of their computing activity with any company, much less one with a track record of abuse like Microsoft.
Qubes OS Intro on the Librem 14
With Qubes OS now fully supported on the Librem 14 and Librem Mini, we thought it was time for a rundown of how containerization in Qubes OS makes it perhaps the most secure software design to date. Your data can be kept safe and locked away from most dangers by being in a separate VM. This video will show you how Qubes OS can bring extra security to your Librem 14 or Mini. Want to learn more? Check out what Kyle Rankin has to say on the subject or dig into the docs. Want Qubes OS? Select it at checkout when you buy a Librem 14, Mini or download the Librem 14 OEM installer here.
RHEL Clones: CentOS Latest and AlmaLinux Foundation
