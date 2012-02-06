Kernel: On Linux 5.16 and Rust Creeping In
-
Linux 5.16 KVM To Land RISC-V Hypervisor Support - Phoronix
Coming with the Linux 5.16 kernel cycle will be support for RISC-V virtualization with the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM).
The RISC-V ISA recently settled on its hypervisor extension and its spec is now considered frozen. The hypervisor extension to the RISC-V instruction set is outlined here. Given that it's taken a while to freeze, there isn't yet any performant RISC-V processors out there actually implementing the complete extension and so for now and during development it's been a function of running it on simulators.
-
Paul E. Mc Kenney: Will Your Rust Code Survive the Attack of the Zombie Pointers?
Some of the previous posts in this series have been said to be quite difficult, so I figured I owed you all an easy one. And the zombie-pointer problem really does have a trivial solution, at least in the context of the Linux kernel. In other environments, all bets are off.
-
Paul E. Mc Kenney: How Much of the Kernel Can Rust Own?
Rust concurrency makes heavy use of ownership and borrowing. The purpose of this post is not to give an exposition of Rust's capabilities and limitations in this area, but rather to give a series of examples of ownership in the Linux kernel.
The first example involves Linux-kernel per-CPU variables. In some cases, such variables are protected by per-CPU locks, for example, a number of fields in the per-CPU rcu_data structure are used by the kernel threads that manage grace periods for offloaded callbacks, and these fields are protected by the ->nocb_gp_lock field in the same instance of that same structure. In other cases, access to a given per-CPU variable is permitted only by the corresponding CPU, and even then only if that CPU has disabled preemption. For example, the per-CPU rcu_data structure's ->ticks_this_gp field may be updated only from the corresponding CPU, and only when preemption is disabled. In the particular case, preemption is disabled as a side-effect of having disabled interrupts.
The second example builds on the first. In kernels built with CONFIG_RCU_NOCB_CPU=n, the per-CPU rcu_data structure's ->cblist field may be updated from the corresponding CPU, and only when preemption is disabled. However, it is also allowed from some other CPU when the corresponding CPU has been taken offline, but only from within that other CPU that is orchestrating the offlining of the corresponding CPU.
(What about kernels built with CONFIG_RCU_NOCB_CPU=y? They must also acquire a ->nocb_lock that is also contained within the per-CPU rcu_data structure.)
-
Updated Zstd Planned For Linux 5.16 With Better Performance - Phoronix
As reported on last week, an updated Zstd implementation for the Linux kernel is being re-attempted by Zstd developer Nick Terrell at Facebook. Today he sent out the latest Zstd kernel patches to provide a much newer version of the code compared to what is currently mainlined and will provide much better performance and numerous fixes.
The Zstd code currently within the Linux kernel is out-of-date and it's taken an unfortunate amount of time to get it updated. Fortunately, the new code is introducing a new kernels-style wrapper API around Zstd that should allow for these code updates to be performed smoother and more easily moving forward. In fact, the Zstd kernel code is working towards being automatically generated/derived from the upstream Zstd sources.
-
