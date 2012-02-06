In June, Nvidia announced the support for DLSS in Linux via Steam Proton and a beta driver for Vulkan-based games. DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling. It utilizes deep learning algorithms powered by Tensor cores found in RTX GPUs to upscale images inside games. This results in clearer and sharper images along with higher framerates.

Valve has now released the latest Halloween themed event for the still popular free shooter Team Fortress 2. Scream Fortress XIII brings with it plenty of new goodies! This event brings with it 6 new community maps with Farmageddon, Sinthetic, Los Muertos, Erebus, Terror, and Graveyard. To access it there's a new Special Events category in Casual. All users who login during this event will get a Soul Gargoyle if you don't already have one, which gives you access to track the special event missions and more.

inXile Entertainment has released the final expansion for Wasteland 3 with Cult of the Holy Detonation "Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation—a nuclear explosion held in stasis. Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation's energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honour their god and you’re going to have to muscle your way to the altar."

Games could end up being the largest entertainment category over the long haul, Andy Jassy, the chief executive officer, said Tuesday at a technology conference. It’s a bold pronouncement for a company with almost a decade of failures in gaming and one that just renewed its commitment to the movie business in the form of an $8.45 billion acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

A long time ago in Fedora, I ran into a bug in Wine’s packaging and it seems the bug is still a problem today in WineHQ’s official packages for Debian. I reported this issue to them in the Bugzilla a long time ago, and they told me to report it to Fedora, I reported it to Fedora, Fedora closed it for inactivity, and then it turns out WineHQ has the same packaging problem themselves. Sadly, even when the fix is trivial, I’ve gotten used to being ignored because the developers don’t have it happening to them or something. Some Bethesda video games running in Wine use MP3 for their in-game music, and Fallout New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion certainly do.

When you install a new operating system on your computer, the DHCP server assigns you a dynamic IP address. However, you may need to set up a static IP address on your machine in various situations, such as when you are hosting a web server, or any service requires an IP address rather than a domain name, or in a case where you are about to grant someone remote access to your system. Whatever the reason is, you should know how to set up a static IP address on your system. In this post, you will learn how to set up static IP on Debian 11 using two different methods. So, let’s start!

Root user or as we commonly say super user (privileged user) is the most dangerous user in our environment because of its powerful capabilities and authority, in fact there is no rule applied on the root user because simply it can neglect or delete any rule. And as a result, experts advise not to log in as the root user to avoid any potential attacks that may happen and exploit the system, and of course with these privileges the harm will be inevitable. One would ask, how can we use the commands that would need a certain privilege that exceeds the normal user?! It`s a good legit question, and the answer is we grant the user to run commands with the root privileged via the sudo command by adding the user to wheel group.

There are several reasons why a Linux user will give in to the urge of concatenating or joining several mp3 files into a single audio file. On one hand, you could be dealing with a single project presentation that exists in different audio files. On the other hand, you might be dealing with a single mp3 audio file that has multiple audio distortions in-between its track. Therefore, the best move here will be to strip out the bad audio sections leaving behind several segments of the good audio section that need to be joined into a single audio file.

Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc. JDK 17 (JDK 17) has brought forward new language enhancements, updates to the libraries, support for new Apple computers, removals and deprecations of legacy features, and work to ensure Java code written today will continue working without change in future JDK versions. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Java 17 (JDK 17) on openSUSE 15 Leap.

Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users. However, as you would know, after installing Linux Mint, only Mozilla Firefox is packaged with the distribution but luckily, installing Google Chrome on Linux Mint is a straightforward task. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Google Chrome on Pop!_OS 20.04.

When installing Rocky Linux, the user account that was created during the initial setup has sudo rights. However, there may be a need to add additional sudo users or to remove the access. This is a straightforward process with a few commands. In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on any Rocky Linux system.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yay AUR Helper on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Yay (Yet another Yogurt), is an AUR helper that allows users to install and manage packages on a Manjaro system. During installation, it automates the installation of software packages from PKGBUILDS. Yay replaces Aurman and Yaourt which have long been discontinued. Since its release, Yay has proven to be a remarkable helper and a perfect alternative to the native Pacman package manager. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Yay AUR Helper on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Perl (Practical Extraction and Reporting Language) is a very popular and powerful language for String Handling and String Processing. It has very robust modules available to interact with other programming languages on various platforms. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Perl programming language on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Cacti is an open-source web-based network monitoring and graphing tool written in PHP. It was designed as a front-end application for data logging using RRDtool. Cacti uses the SNMP protocol to monitor devices such as routers, servers, and switches. It displays information such as network bandwidth utilization and CPU load in a graph format. It’s essential in monitoring and ensuring IT infrastructure is functioning as desired.

Today we are looking at how to install Audacity 3.0.5 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

Certificate Authority (CA) is an entity responsible for issuing digital certificates to make communication secure. Its acts as a trusted third party to the owner of the certificate and the party relying upon the certificate. Certificate Authority entity could be either public or private. Public CAs are commonly used to verify the identity of websites and private CAs are used for generating certificates for a Client-to-Site VPN, users, internal servers, or individual programs and services within your infrastructure such as local web servers. In this tutorial, we learn how to create a private certificate authority (CA) on Ubuntu 20.04. Here we are using easy-rsa CLI utility to build and manage the CA Server.

If you’re a user that recently switched from Windows or macOS to Linux then Linux Mint Ulyana Desktop is the best option for you as it provides its users with new features and user-friendly GUI. If you’re already familiar with Linux and have used Ubuntu 20.04 in the past then this one is similar to it but with some extra and better features. Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” offers three different desktop looks to its users which are Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce, out of which the most preferred and favorite of users is Cinnamon. But if you’re looking for a lightweight version you should definitely go for Xfce.

Foxit PDF Reader is a free multi-platform PDF reader for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The PDF reader is a small, fast, and feature-rich PDF Reader to view, annotate, form-fill, and sign PDF documents. PDF Reader easily integrates with popular ECMs and cloud storage. At the end of the tutorial, you will know how to install Foxit PDF Reader on Rocky Linux 8.

Unfortunately, somehow this has also led to websites being increasingly written in and depending on JavaScript (JS). Entire JavaScript frameworks have risen (almost too many to count nowadays) and become incredibly popular. I wish I were joking, but it's even fairly common to write HTML (or even CSS) inside JavaScript. Even one of the more sane JS driven frameworks, Svelte, tends to save all the HTML and CSS (well, if the CSS is written inline in the HTML anyway) inside the JavaScript bundles. When coupled with it's sister project, Sapper, which allows you to actually generate a static website, this is especially awkward as you have both static pages AND a copy of all the HTML and CSS in the .js bundle files as well. Hello bloat.

This is a good thing. The web has become increasingly bloated for various reasons, and along with that we've also seen increasingly complex websites/apps that put ever increasing load on the server, in terms of those that dwell sorely server-side. With static generated websites being back in vogue since, I dunno, 2016 or so, we've seen more and more pure HTML and CSS being deployed that only do (or connect to) server stuff when they have to, instead of the server itself being responsible for spitting out the HTML and CSS. A healthy bit of Separation of Concerns, if you will.

Lagrange ALSO has the ability to use any Gemini page containing links as a bookmark source. This is very handy, and this will allow us to create a (albeit crude) way to sync bookmarks between our devices.

Thankfully it also has the option to save bookmarks to a simple bookmarks.gmi file (press CTRL+S while on the bookmarks page). Try it, it's easy and we'll need it for our next steps further on.

Lagrange is a superb browser for the Gemini protocol; just a lovely piece of software that's comfortable and in line with the protocol it's built to be used with, is very good on resources. If only our web browsers could be this nice and light at the same time!

There was someone running around trying to do some work on a Linux box. They had picked up some time_t value from the logs - that is, the number of seconds since January 1, 1970 at midnight UTC that is typically thought of as "Unix time". Right now, it's about 1.6 billion, and will hit 1.7 billion in November 2023. They wanted to turn it back into a human-readable date.

In the old days, this was to spot and deal with malware, but today, in theory, we could use this to deal with all of the things that want to phone home to snoop on us. Unfortunately, I believe there is a problem with this nice vision, what I will call the problem of "why".

Open Hardware/Modding Growing Raspberry Pi’s presence in Africa

Birdsong analyser/Bat detector I waited for evening time, when I knew bats would be flying at the back of the house, and took the gadget outside. I set it to drop the pitch by 4 octaves and therefore stretch time by a factor of 16. And it worked! I could hear descending chirps of pipistrelle bats as they flitted around the garden - and the stereo image made it possible to locate them by sound before seeing them. Echoes from buildings were stretched out too - I imagine it must be much closer to how the bats perceive their audio world. So, I hooked the gadget up to my Zoom H1 recorder, and grabbed a 10-minute sample when the bats were reasonably active. I processed it a bit in Audacity - snipped out the silences, and filtered and de-noised it. Here is the result: [...]

Shiner ESB, an Apple Network Server prototype, and what it did at Netscape/MCom After all that, and with the incomplete information at hand, best guess says this machine was at Netscape/Mosaic from 1995 or so to about 1999 where it performed at least a solidly documented several months of test work. That's not a bad run for an old beast that by then was no longer being supported by Apple at all.