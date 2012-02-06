TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop Updated with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Graphics
Launched earlier this year in May, the 6th generation TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is TUXEDO Computers’ first-ever device to feature a 16:10 Omnia display with a 2880×1800 pixels (3K) resolution.
Powered by 11th generation “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i7-1165G7 and i7-11370H processors with 4 cores, 8 threads and up to 4.8 GHz clock speeds, the Linux laptop shipped only with integrated Iris Xe Graphics, but now users can buy the device with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU too.
