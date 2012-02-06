Ubuntu 21.10 is upon us, and it's small changes for major improvements
The official release of Ubuntu 21.10 is Oct. 14. This is a non-LTS release, so it won't gain nearly the attention the LTS releases will receive. That's a shame because although 21.10 (Impish Indri) might not at first blush include major changes, it does finally bring to Ubuntu one big shift that should make users very happy.
That shift comes in the way of GNOME 40. Yes, this iteration of the GNOME desktop has been out for some time, and many other distributions have been shipping with G40 for some time. So, GNOME 40 is old news within the Linux community. I've covered GNOME 40 a bit more in-depth in "GNOME 40 takes a few bold steps to improve the desktop."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 38 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
22 hours 7 min ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago