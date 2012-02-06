Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Beta is now available
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 Beta is full of improvements, new features and is easier for RHEL users to access and test out. This release brings live kernel patching to the web console, a number of system roles and management enhancements, and removes the requirement to explicitly ask for beta access.
A number of the new features and enhancements in this release are a direct response to customer requests. This release continues the 6-month release cadence Red Hat announced at the beginning of the RHEL 8 cycle, providing users with a predictable and reliable release schedule.
