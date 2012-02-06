Radeon Software 21.30 PRO vs. Mesa 21.3-devel + Linux 5.15 Gaming Performance
For those wondering how AMD's latest-generation Radeon RX 6000 series is competing now between the Linux driver options of AMD's official Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 "PRO" driver stack and the latest upstream, fully open-source driver components from Mesa and the mainline Linux kernel, here is a fresh comparison.
Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 remains the latest public release of AMD's packaged Linux driver with the benchmarking for this article being of their "PRO" driver stack option that includes their proprietary Vulkan and OpenGL driver components. On the pure upstream open-source side the tests were carried out using Mesa 21.3-devel Git as of testing time paired with the Linux 5.15 Git kernel for showing what the current potential is on the open-source OpenGL RadeonSI and Vulkan RADV drivers.
