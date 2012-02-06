Canonical launches Ubuntu Frame, the foundation for embedded displays
Canonical announces the release of Ubuntu Frame, a solution that allows developers to easily build and deploy graphical applications for interactive kiosks, digital signage solutions, or any other products that require a graphical output. With Ubuntu Frame, developers no longer need to integrate and maintain partial solutions such as DRM, KMS, input protocols or security policies to power and secure their displays. This means less code to manage, less opportunities for bugs and vulnerabilities in untried code, and more time for developing the content of the display.
“Ubuntu Frame makes it easier for our customers to create customizable, reliable, and more secure smart retail and digital signage solutions while leveraging the power of Lenovo ThinkEdge platforms,” said Blake Kerrigan, GM Edge Computing, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.
