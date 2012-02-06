Canonical launches Ubuntu Frame, the foundation for embedded displays
Canonical announces the release of Ubuntu Frame, a solution that allows developers to easily build and deploy graphical applications for interactive kiosks, digital signage solutions, or any other products that require a graphical output. With Ubuntu Frame, developers no longer need to integrate and maintain partial solutions such as DRM, KMS, input protocols or security policies to power and secure their displays. This means less code to manage, less opportunities for bugs and vulnerabilities in untried code, and more time for developing the content of the display.
“Ubuntu Frame makes it easier for our customers to create customizable, reliable, and more secure smart retail and digital signage solutions while leveraging the power of Lenovo ThinkEdge platforms,” said Blake Kerrigan, GM Edge Computing, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group.
Radeon Software 21.30 PRO vs. Mesa 21.3-devel + Linux 5.15 Gaming Performance
For those wondering how AMD's latest-generation Radeon RX 6000 series is competing now between the Linux driver options of AMD's official Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 "PRO" driver stack and the latest upstream, fully open-source driver components from Mesa and the mainline Linux kernel, here is a fresh comparison.
Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 remains the latest public release of AMD's packaged Linux driver with the benchmarking for this article being of their "PRO" driver stack option that includes their proprietary Vulkan and OpenGL driver components. On the pure upstream open-source side the tests were carried out using Mesa 21.3-devel Git as of testing time paired with the Linux 5.15 Git kernel for showing what the current potential is on the open-source OpenGL RadeonSI and Vulkan RADV drivers.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Beta is now available
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 Beta is full of improvements, new features and is easier for RHEL users to access and test out. This release brings live kernel patching to the web console, a number of system roles and management enhancements, and removes the requirement to explicitly ask for beta access.
A number of the new features and enhancements in this release are a direct response to customer requests. This release continues the 6-month release cadence Red Hat announced at the beginning of the RHEL 8 cycle, providing users with a predictable and reliable release schedule.
Ubuntu 21.10 is upon us, and it's small changes for major improvements
The official release of Ubuntu 21.10 is Oct. 14. This is a non-LTS release, so it won't gain nearly the attention the LTS releases will receive. That's a shame because although 21.10 (Impish Indri) might not at first blush include major changes, it does finally bring to Ubuntu one big shift that should make users very happy.
That shift comes in the way of GNOME 40. Yes, this iteration of the GNOME desktop has been out for some time, and many other distributions have been shipping with G40 for some time. So, GNOME 40 is old news within the Linux community. I've covered GNOME 40 a bit more in-depth in "GNOME 40 takes a few bold steps to improve the desktop."
