Jetson-based SDR system features updated AirStack software
Deepwave Digital’s v0.5.0 release of its Ubuntu-based AirStack SDR stack adds CV sample rates and improved recovery support. AirStack runs on Deepwave’s AIR-T and rugged new AIR-T Edge systems based on a Jetson TX2i, Artix-7 FPGA, and an AD transceiver.
Philadelphia-based Deepwave Digital has released v.0.5.0 of its Ubuntu-based AirStack distribution for software defined radio (SDR) applications. The software runs on its AIR-T development boards and enclosed AIR-T Embedded systems. The 0.5.0 release is required for the recently announced AIR-T Edge Series. The initial AIR-T Edge AIR8201 model is on pre-sale at an undisclosed price.
