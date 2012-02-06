Games: Hotel Magnate, Heroes of Might and Magic Clone and More
-
Build and manage your own special resort in Hotel Magnate now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
After the success on Kickstarter in 2019, Hotel Magnate from developer Arcade Oven and publisher Crytivo has arrived to let you build up your own special resort.
Like the tycoon games of old, Hotel Magnate gives you all the tools you need and a dirt-patch to start from. Build your floors, walls and eventually decorate every single part of it to your liking. From bathrooms to nightclubs, there's a lot you get to place inside your walls. Since it's only just started life, the developer has plans to add plenty more to it.
-
Qualcomm, Valve, AMD and more team up for Wi-Fi Dual Station | GamingOnLinux
Wi-Fi Dual Station is the name of what appears to be quite the leap for latency-sensitive gaming where a wired connection remains top but for how long? Probably forever but the gap is getting shorter.
Qualcomm together with Acer, AMD, Lenovo, Microsoft, Snapdragon Compute Platforms and Valve teamed up to enable this new tech that uses multiple Wi-FI bands and antennas concurrently. As they said in the press release "By simultaneously utilizing the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band (or 6 GHz where available), latency issues in one band can be easily resolved at a system-level both quickly and transparently to the end user".
-
Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine recreation fheroes2 v0.9.8 out now | GamingOnLinux
Play the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II thanks to fheroes2, a fantastic game engine recreation project allowing you to play it cross-platform and it's open source.
Much like other similar reimplementations including OpenMW, openXcom, OpenRA and more it aims to reproduce the original game but give many enhancements to how you play and interact with it like improved AI, bug fixes, UI improvements and more.
-
AYN Odin is a handheld Android game console with Snapdragon 845 for $175 and up (crowdfunding)
The AYN Odin is a handheld game console that resembles like a Nintendo Switch Lite, with a 6 inch, 1080p IPS LCD display surrounded by game controllers and it’s expected to have a starting price of less than $200.
But under the hood, the Odin has the guts of a flagship Android phone from a few years ago, including support for up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (plus a microSD card reader). First revealed earlier this year with the code-name “Project Valhalla,” the Odin is designed to be an inexpensive handheld gaming device, and it’s expected to begin shipping in November.
-
Twitch has suffered a huge leak of source code with a possible Steam competitor (updated)
Twitch is not having a good time lately. On top of battling bots engaging in hate-raids spamming chats with horrible things, it appears they've also suffered a massive data breach.
First reported (as far as we can tell) by VGC, who have since had it confirmed that it's legitimate, this is a massive blow to Twitch and really shines a light on their security for such a thing to happen. Even though there's no indication yet that it includes login details, you may want to be extra careful and go change your Twitch password.
-
ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing - Phoronix
One of our favorite open-source game projects, ET: Legacy for letting the legendary game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory live on as a community project, is out with a new release.
It was just earlier this year was ET: Legacy 2.77 for this game built off the open-source id Tech 3 engine code. Now as the weather cools down they are ready with ET: Legacy 2.78 for gamers wishing to continue enjoying this two decade old gaming experience.
ET: Legacy 2.78 improves its OpenAL sound system code, server-side demo recordings are now working, various frame-rate dependency handling improvements for a smoother gameplay, random crashes have been resolved, This release also brings a number of adjustments to improve the in-game competitiveness.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 583 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
Recent comments
57 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago