Games: Hotel Magnate, Heroes of Might and Magic Clone and More

Gaming
  • Build and manage your own special resort in Hotel Magnate now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    After the success on Kickstarter in 2019, Hotel Magnate from developer Arcade Oven and publisher Crytivo has arrived to let you build up your own special resort.

    Like the tycoon games of old, Hotel Magnate gives you all the tools you need and a dirt-patch to start from. Build your floors, walls and eventually decorate every single part of it to your liking. From bathrooms to nightclubs, there's a lot you get to place inside your walls. Since it's only just started life, the developer has plans to add plenty more to it.

  • Qualcomm, Valve, AMD and more team up for Wi-Fi Dual Station | GamingOnLinux

    Wi-Fi Dual Station is the name of what appears to be quite the leap for latency-sensitive gaming where a wired connection remains top but for how long? Probably forever but the gap is getting shorter.

    Qualcomm together with Acer, AMD, Lenovo, Microsoft, Snapdragon Compute Platforms and Valve teamed up to enable this new tech that uses multiple Wi-FI bands and antennas concurrently. As they said in the press release "By simultaneously utilizing the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band (or 6 GHz where available), latency issues in one band can be easily resolved at a system-level both quickly and transparently to the end user".

  • Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine recreation fheroes2 v0.9.8 out now | GamingOnLinux

    Play the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II thanks to fheroes2, a fantastic game engine recreation project allowing you to play it cross-platform and it's open source.

    Much like other similar reimplementations including OpenMW, openXcom, OpenRA and more it aims to reproduce the original game but give many enhancements to how you play and interact with it like improved AI, bug fixes, UI improvements and more.

  • AYN Odin is a handheld Android game console with Snapdragon 845 for $175 and up (crowdfunding)

    The AYN Odin is a handheld game console that resembles like a Nintendo Switch Lite, with a 6 inch, 1080p IPS LCD display surrounded by game controllers and it’s expected to have a starting price of less than $200.

    But under the hood, the Odin has the guts of a flagship Android phone from a few years ago, including support for up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (plus a microSD card reader). First revealed earlier this year with the code-name “Project Valhalla,” the Odin is designed to be an inexpensive handheld gaming device, and it’s expected to begin shipping in November.

  • Twitch has suffered a huge leak of source code with a possible Steam competitor (updated)

    Twitch is not having a good time lately. On top of battling bots engaging in hate-raids spamming chats with horrible things, it appears they've also suffered a massive data breach.

    First reported (as far as we can tell) by VGC, who have since had it confirmed that it's legitimate, this is a massive blow to Twitch and really shines a light on their security for such a thing to happen. Even though there's no indication yet that it includes login details, you may want to be extra careful and go change your Twitch password.

  • ET: Legacy 2.78 Released With Better OpenAL Sound, Android Support Materializing - Phoronix

    One of our favorite open-source game projects, ET: Legacy for letting the legendary game Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory live on as a community project, is out with a new release.

    It was just earlier this year was ET: Legacy 2.77 for this game built off the open-source id Tech 3 engine code. Now as the weather cools down they are ready with ET: Legacy 2.78 for gamers wishing to continue enjoying this two decade old gaming experience.

    ET: Legacy 2.78 improves its OpenAL sound system code, server-side demo recordings are now working, various frame-rate dependency handling improvements for a smoother gameplay, random crashes have been resolved, This release also brings a number of adjustments to improve the in-game competitiveness.

10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]

There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price. Read more

Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)

  • Raspberry Pi "V3D" Driver Landing Support For Multiple Sync Objects - Phoronix

    A new batch of drm-misc-next updates were sent out today for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window. With this week's changes there is a notable addition for the Broadcom V3D DRM kernel driver, which most notably is for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.

  • Linux 5.16 Preps More Display Code For Alder Lake P & DG2/Alchemist - Phoronix

    In Linux 5.14 Intel introduced initial Alder Lake P enablement driver support including around the new "XeLPD" display block. With Linux 5.15 there was the initial enablement around DG2/Alchemist graphics. Now for Linux 5.16 is a significant amount of new driver code for actually getting the display support into shape for both DG2 and ADL-P.

  • Progress Report: September 2021 - Asahi Linux

    It’s been a busy month! We’ve had a lot of movement in kernel land, as well as some tooling improvements and reverse engineering sessions. At this point, Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)! The ground had been shifting until now, but we’re seeing drivers settle down. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on.

  • Asahi Linux Progress Report September [LWN.net]

    The Asahi Linux project has a progress report on its goal of running Linux on Mac M1 hardware.

  • Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration

    The Asahi Linux project that has been working nearly the past year on bringing up Apple M1 support under Linux has issued their September 2021 porting and reverse engineering report. With the progress made over the past month, "Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)!" There are many new Apple M1 driver submissions under review for mainline inclusion on Linux, including around pinctrl, I2C driver, ASC mailbox, IOMMU 4K handling, and device power management. CPU core frequency scaling support meanwhile is currently undergoing a clean-up before being posted as a "request for comments" series. There is also development work happening on the RTKit layer, NVMe + SART, and DCP code. Bringing up the Apple M1 graphics with a kernel DRM driver and the necessary OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa driver code remains the big elephant in the room but progress continues to be made there too.

Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display

In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store. Read more

Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cryptopp), Mageia (apache), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (squid, squid3).

  • Monthly Report (September 2021)

    Reproducible Builds There have been 3 releases of rebuilderd this month, 0.14.0, and two minor bugfix releases, 0.14.1 and 0.14.2. The 0.14.0 release introduced experimental support to rebuild Tails images in #66. Tails is a portable operating system that’s known for it’s strong focus on privacy and security, and commonly used by activists, journalists and various human-rights NGOs. It already had reproducible images for a long time (since around 2017), but you had to reproduce the images manually. Starting with this release you can setup rebuilderd to monitor Tails for new releases and automatically attempt to recreate the release from source, on your own independent build system

  • Reproducible Builds in September 2021 — reproducible-builds.org

    The goal behind “reproducible builds” is to ensure that no deliberate flaws have been introduced during compilation processes via promising or mandating that identical results are always generated from a given source. This allowing multiple third-parties to come to an agreement on whether a build was compromised or not by a system of distributed consensus. In these reports we outline the most important things that have been happening in the world of reproducible builds in the past month:

  • TuxCare Services Launches Database Live Patching for MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL - No Maintenance Window Required [Ed: Ambitious claims as they assume 100% assurance all patches would not cause any conflicts or require some form of human intervention, testing, debugging etc.]

    -TuxCare announced today the availability of DatabaseCare, its live patching service for the most common open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL -- which is a first in the industry.

  • Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked

    A company that is a critical part of the global telecommunications infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and several others around the world such as Vodafone and China Mobile, quietly disclosed that hackers were inside its systems for years, impacting more than 200 of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide.

  • Syniverse Hack - Schneier on Security

    No details about the hack. It could be nothing. It could be a national intelligence service looking for information.

