Guide for Upgrading to MongoDB 5.0 and Rocket.Chat 4.0 on Docker
Rocket.Chat 4.0.0 has recently been released. The upgrade process from the previous version is not quite simple to be very honest.
Even though you can make the transition from an old 3.x.y version of Rocket.Chat, earlier versions of MongoDB, namely, 3.6 and 4.0, have been deprecated for use with the popular chat server since the new release. MongoDB 3.4 support has also been removed. These changes were first confirmed on pull request #22907 merged two weeks earlier.
In this tutorial, I've documented a complete step-by-step process to make a successful upgrade to Rocket.Chat including upgrading your MongoDB database version to the most recent 5.0.
-
How To Install Flatpak Made Simple
This tutorial explains computer users how to quickly, easily download and install applications on GNU/Linux by using Flatpak. Flatpak, with its apps download website Flathub.org, is a new technology to make end-users easily get apps they want regardless their distro choices and versions. We will learn by example using Fedora Workstation here and it is applicable to other distros. Let's start app hunting!
-
How To Install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a free, open-source, and web-based application used for managing MySQL databases, user accounts, and privileges, execute SQL statements, import and export data in a variety of data formats, and much more from the web interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of phpMyAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install Usermin on Ubuntu21 - Unixcop
Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases and a web-based SSH terminal. It is a simpler version of Webmin for regular users without always system administrators.
It’s a version of Webmin that is for regular users without always system administrators. Usermin, like Webmin, is a basic web server and a set of CGI scripts that update user config files such as / .cshrc and / .forward. All CGI scripts and the web server are in Perl 5, and use only the non-standard Authen::PAM perl module.
-
How to Install rsync on Linux
Usually, you need to perform folder synchronizations on different computers. In Linux, this task is fully accomplished by the rsync command. Rsync is present in the official repositories of many Linux distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and others.
Also, the Linux rsync command has many different options that allow you to modify the way synchronizations are performed. These synchronizations are copies of directories or files, but they are done in an advanced way.
-
How to Repair Corrupted root filesystem in RHEL 8
Sometimes the Linux system crashes due to corruption of the root filesystem, in which case you need to boot the system into recovery mode and then repair your file system.
The panic screen will show that the root file system is corrupted and suggests manually running fsck to repair it.
-
How to install umami on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
umami is a free, fast and simple open-source that own your website analytics.
It is a self-hosted web analytics alternative to Google Analytics that focuses on privacy.
In this guide we will show you how to install Umami on CentOS 8.
-
How to install CURL on Alpine Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the command to install the CURL tool on Alpine Linux to transfer or download files using various protocols.
cURL is a program that enables files to be transferred from or to a server without user interaction. In addition to HTTP, the program supports a variety of other network protocols such as FTP, FTPS, HTTPS, GOPHER, TELNET, DICT, FILE, and LDAP. It is controlled via command-line parameters that are specified when the program is called.
cURL uses the libcurl library for all functions relating to data transfer. It is often used for working with REST -ful services, e.g. for developing or debugging such services.
-
How to connect to Red Hat Data Grid without SSL | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Data Grid is an in-memory data service you can use to speed up your applications. Red Hat's single sign-on technology (SSO) provides a convenient way to connect to Data Grid. Normally, SSO is used with Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), as I explained in my previous article. But if this layer of security is not needed, you can use SSO between your application and Red Hat Data Grid without SSL. This article shows how to integrate Data Grid and SSO into Red Hat OpenShift without SSL.
This integration of Data Grid and SSO with SSL communication disabled is suitable for test scenarios, where it can be used to set up an environment quickly and carry out tests to understand how Data Grid can be used as a remote store with SSO.
Note: All the cross-site replication use cases between Red Hat Data Grid and Red Hat's single sign-on technology are in tech preview. Thus, the material in this article does not make use of a cross-site replication use case and is not recommended for production use. This article employs Data Grid as a remote store with SSO, which also requires proper performance tuning and would require a support exception in order to engage Red Hat technical support.
-
How to Setup Rsyslog Server on Debian 11
Rsyslog is a free and open-source logging software that forwards all log files to the centralized log server through the IP network. It helps system administrators to keep an eye on all servers from the central point. Rsyslog works in a client/server model, it receives logs from the remote client on port 514 over the TCP/UDP protocol.
In this post, we will show you how to set up the Rsyslog server on Debian 11.
-
Linux Essentials - Bash Aliases - Invidious
Aliases in Bash enable you to essentially create your own commands, or even just simplify existing ones. In this video, I'll explain what aliases are, and I'll show you some of my personal favorites. At the end, I'll show you how to make your aliases persist between sessions.
-
File Searching on elementary OS
This simple tutorial explains how to search files and folders on elementary OS. This uses Files, the default file manager of elementary OS, also known as Pantheon Files and io.elementary.files. It is not to be confused with Files, the file manager of Ubuntu also known as Nautilus. This is based on today's latest elementary OS 6 codenamed Odin and in the future it might change like any other software.
-
Install NoMachine on Kali Linux 2021 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial you will learn how to install NoMachine on Kali Linux 2021. NoMachine is a remote desktop tool. It works just like VNC, TeamViewer etc.
It is designed to work across several platforms such as Windows, Mac and Linux to give users access to the physical desktop of the remote computer. NoMachine provides the best, fastest and highest quality remote desktop experience.
-
How To Install and Setup Thunderbird Mail Client On Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup Thunderbird mail client on Ubuntu 20.04. Thunderbird is an open source and flexible email, news, chat, and calendar client and RSS reader. It was developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Its creators believe strongly in the benefits of open standards. Thunderbird intentionally rejects closed platforms with this free and open source project.
Thunderbird is a free, cross-platform client that offers users a vast number of features. These features include a tabbed email function, attachment reminder, smart folders, a built-in Do Not Track mode, and more. It’s extremely user-friendly so anyone can easily install and setup the mail client.
-
Easily Install Kali Linux 2021.3 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kali Linux 2021.3 on VirtualBox. Kali Linux is an Advanced Penetration Testing Debian-based Linux distribution used for Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking and network security assessments.
Kali Linux 2021.3 is the third (Quarter 3) 2021 Kali Rolling release. It comes pimped with various awesome updates.
-
Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali Linux 2021.3 - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Kali Linux 2021.3.
-
Quick Way to Install LEMP Stack on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com
This guide presents a quick way to install LEMP Stack on Debian 11.
LEMP stack is an acronym for the commonly used web application and deployment component;
-
Install and Setup OpenLDAP Server on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install and setup OpenLDAP Server on Debian 11. OpenLDAP is an open source implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol, a client-server protocol for accessing directory services, specifically X. 500-based directory services.
-
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
