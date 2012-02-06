Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 6th of October 2021 08:52:14 PM
HowTos
  • Guide for Upgrading to MongoDB 5.0 and Rocket.Chat 4.0 on Docker

    Rocket.Chat 4.0.0 has recently been released. The upgrade process from the previous version is not quite simple to be very honest.

    Even though you can make the transition from an old 3.x.y version of Rocket.Chat, earlier versions of MongoDB, namely, 3.6 and 4.0, have been deprecated for use with the popular chat server since the new release. MongoDB 3.4 support has also been removed. These changes were first confirmed on pull request #22907 merged two weeks earlier.

    In this tutorial, I've documented a complete step-by-step process to make a successful upgrade to Rocket.Chat including upgrading your MongoDB database version to the most recent 5.0.

  • How To Install Flatpak Made Simple

    This tutorial explains computer users how to quickly, easily download and install applications on GNU/Linux by using Flatpak. Flatpak, with its apps download website Flathub.org, is a new technology to make end-users easily get apps they want regardless their distro choices and versions. We will learn by example using Fedora Workstation here and it is applicable to other distros. Let's start app hunting!

  • How To Install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a free, open-source, and web-based application used for managing MySQL databases, user accounts, and privileges, execute SQL statements, import and export data in a variety of data formats, and much more from the web interface.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of phpMyAdmin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to Install Usermin on Ubuntu21 - Unixcop

    Usermin is a web-based interface mainly for webmail designed for non-root users to perform routine tasks including, reading mail, changing passwords, setting up databases and a web-based SSH terminal. It is a simpler version of Webmin for regular users without always system administrators.

    It’s a version of Webmin that is for regular users without always system administrators. Usermin, like Webmin, is a basic web server and a set of CGI scripts that update user config files such as / .cshrc and / .forward. All CGI scripts and the web server are in Perl 5, and use only the non-standard Authen::PAM perl module.

  • How to Install rsync on Linux

    Usually, you need to perform folder synchronizations on different computers. In Linux, this task is fully accomplished by the rsync command. Rsync is present in the official repositories of many Linux distributions like Debian, Ubuntu, CentOS, and others.

    Also, the Linux rsync command has many different options that allow you to modify the way synchronizations are performed. These synchronizations are copies of directories or files, but they are done in an advanced way.

  • How to Repair Corrupted root filesystem in RHEL 8

    Sometimes the Linux system crashes due to corruption of the root filesystem, in which case you need to boot the system into recovery mode and then repair your file system.

    The panic screen will show that the root file system is corrupted and suggests manually running fsck to repair it.

  • How to install umami on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    umami is a free, fast and simple open-source that own your website analytics.

    It is a self-hosted web analytics alternative to Google Analytics that focuses on privacy.

    In this guide we will show you how to install Umami on CentOS 8.

  • How to install CURL on Alpine Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the command to install the CURL tool on Alpine Linux to transfer or download files using various protocols.

    cURL is a program that enables files to be transferred from or to a server without user interaction. In addition to HTTP, the program supports a variety of other network protocols such as FTP, FTPS, HTTPS, GOPHER, TELNET, DICT, FILE, and LDAP. It is controlled via command-line parameters that are specified when the program is called.

    cURL uses the libcurl library for all functions relating to data transfer. It is often used for working with REST -ful services, e.g. for developing or debugging such services.

  • How to connect to Red Hat Data Grid without SSL | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat Data Grid is an in-memory data service you can use to speed up your applications. Red Hat's single sign-on technology (SSO) provides a convenient way to connect to Data Grid. Normally, SSO is used with Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), as I explained in my previous article. But if this layer of security is not needed, you can use SSO between your application and Red Hat Data Grid without SSL. This article shows how to integrate Data Grid and SSO into Red Hat OpenShift without SSL.

    This integration of Data Grid and SSO with SSL communication disabled is suitable for test scenarios, where it can be used to set up an environment quickly and carry out tests to understand how Data Grid can be used as a remote store with SSO.

    Note: All the cross-site replication use cases between Red Hat Data Grid and Red Hat's single sign-on technology are in tech preview. Thus, the material in this article does not make use of a cross-site replication use case and is not recommended for production use. This article employs Data Grid as a remote store with SSO, which also requires proper performance tuning and would require a support exception in order to engage Red Hat technical support.

  • How to Setup Rsyslog Server on Debian 11

    Rsyslog is a free and open-source logging software that forwards all log files to the centralized log server through the IP network. It helps system administrators to keep an eye on all servers from the central point. Rsyslog works in a client/server model, it receives logs from the remote client on port 514 over the TCP/UDP protocol.

    In this post, we will show you how to set up the Rsyslog server on Debian 11.

  • Linux Essentials - Bash Aliases - Invidious

    Aliases in Bash enable you to essentially create your own commands, or even just simplify existing ones. In this video, I'll explain what aliases are, and I'll show you some of my personal favorites. At the end, I'll show you how to make your aliases persist between sessions.

  • File Searching on elementary OS

    This simple tutorial explains how to search files and folders on elementary OS. This uses Files, the default file manager of elementary OS, also known as Pantheon Files and io.elementary.files. It is not to be confused with Files, the file manager of Ubuntu also known as Nautilus. This is based on today's latest elementary OS 6 codenamed Odin and in the future it might change like any other software.

  • Install NoMachine on Kali Linux 2021 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install NoMachine on Kali Linux 2021. NoMachine is a remote desktop tool. It works just like VNC, TeamViewer etc.

    It is designed to work across several platforms such as Windows, Mac and Linux to give users access to the physical desktop of the remote computer. NoMachine provides the best, fastest and highest quality remote desktop experience.

  • How To Install and Setup Thunderbird Mail Client On Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and setup Thunderbird mail client on Ubuntu 20.04. Thunderbird is an open source and flexible email, news, chat, and calendar client and RSS reader. It was developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Its creators believe strongly in the benefits of open standards. Thunderbird intentionally rejects closed platforms with this free and open source project.

    Thunderbird is a free, cross-platform client that offers users a vast number of features. These features include a tabbed email function, attachment reminder, smart folders, a built-in Do Not Track mode, and more. It’s extremely user-friendly so anyone can easily install and setup the mail client.

  • Easily Install Kali Linux 2021.3 on VirtualBox - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Kali Linux 2021.3 on VirtualBox. Kali Linux is an Advanced Penetration Testing Debian-based Linux distribution used for Penetration Testing, Ethical Hacking and network security assessments.

    Kali Linux 2021.3 is the third (Quarter 3) 2021 Kali Rolling release. It comes pimped with various awesome updates.

  • Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali Linux 2021.3 - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Kali Linux 2021.3.

  • Quick Way to Install LEMP Stack on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com

    This guide presents a quick way to install LEMP Stack on Debian 11.

    LEMP stack is an acronym for the commonly used web application and deployment component;

  • Install and Setup OpenLDAP Server on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install and setup OpenLDAP Server on Debian 11. OpenLDAP is an open source implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol, a client-server protocol for accessing directory services, specifically X. 500-based directory services.

10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]

There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price. Read more

Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)

  • Raspberry Pi "V3D" Driver Landing Support For Multiple Sync Objects - Phoronix

    A new batch of drm-misc-next updates were sent out today for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window. With this week's changes there is a notable addition for the Broadcom V3D DRM kernel driver, which most notably is for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.

  • Linux 5.16 Preps More Display Code For Alder Lake P & DG2/Alchemist - Phoronix

    In Linux 5.14 Intel introduced initial Alder Lake P enablement driver support including around the new "XeLPD" display block. With Linux 5.15 there was the initial enablement around DG2/Alchemist graphics. Now for Linux 5.16 is a significant amount of new driver code for actually getting the display support into shape for both DG2 and ADL-P.

  • Progress Report: September 2021 - Asahi Linux

    It’s been a busy month! We’ve had a lot of movement in kernel land, as well as some tooling improvements and reverse engineering sessions. At this point, Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)! The ground had been shifting until now, but we’re seeing drivers settle down. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on.

  • Asahi Linux Progress Report September [LWN.net]

    The Asahi Linux project has a progress report on its goal of running Linux on Mac M1 hardware.

  • Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration

    The Asahi Linux project that has been working nearly the past year on bringing up Apple M1 support under Linux has issued their September 2021 porting and reverse engineering report. With the progress made over the past month, "Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)!" There are many new Apple M1 driver submissions under review for mainline inclusion on Linux, including around pinctrl, I2C driver, ASC mailbox, IOMMU 4K handling, and device power management. CPU core frequency scaling support meanwhile is currently undergoing a clean-up before being posted as a "request for comments" series. There is also development work happening on the RTKit layer, NVMe + SART, and DCP code. Bringing up the Apple M1 graphics with a kernel DRM driver and the necessary OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa driver code remains the big elephant in the room but progress continues to be made there too.

Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display

In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store. Read more

Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cryptopp), Mageia (apache), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (squid, squid3).

  • Monthly Report (September 2021)

    Reproducible Builds There have been 3 releases of rebuilderd this month, 0.14.0, and two minor bugfix releases, 0.14.1 and 0.14.2. The 0.14.0 release introduced experimental support to rebuild Tails images in #66. Tails is a portable operating system that’s known for it’s strong focus on privacy and security, and commonly used by activists, journalists and various human-rights NGOs. It already had reproducible images for a long time (since around 2017), but you had to reproduce the images manually. Starting with this release you can setup rebuilderd to monitor Tails for new releases and automatically attempt to recreate the release from source, on your own independent build system

  • Reproducible Builds in September 2021 — reproducible-builds.org

    The goal behind “reproducible builds” is to ensure that no deliberate flaws have been introduced during compilation processes via promising or mandating that identical results are always generated from a given source. This allowing multiple third-parties to come to an agreement on whether a build was compromised or not by a system of distributed consensus. In these reports we outline the most important things that have been happening in the world of reproducible builds in the past month:

  • TuxCare Services Launches Database Live Patching for MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL - No Maintenance Window Required [Ed: Ambitious claims as they assume 100% assurance all patches would not cause any conflicts or require some form of human intervention, testing, debugging etc.]

    -TuxCare announced today the availability of DatabaseCare, its live patching service for the most common open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL -- which is a first in the industry.

  • Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked

    A company that is a critical part of the global telecommunications infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and several others around the world such as Vodafone and China Mobile, quietly disclosed that hackers were inside its systems for years, impacting more than 200 of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide.

  • Syniverse Hack - Schneier on Security

    No details about the hack. It could be nothing. It could be a national intelligence service looking for information.

