today's leftovers
First 3.5-inch Ryzen V2000 SBC breaks cover
Ibase’s 3.5-inch “IB952” SBC runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 2x M.2, COM, DP, and 6x USB, including a DP-ready Type-C port.
Ibase announced what appears to be the first 3.5-inch SBC built around AMD’s 7nm fabricated Ryzen Embedded V2000. The IB952, which follows Ibase’s 3.5-inch, Ryzen V1000 powered IB918, appears to be only the second V2000-based board smaller than Mini-ITX boards such as Ibase’s MI989. (The other is ASRock’s smaller 101 x 101mm 4×4-V2000.) The Ubuntu-ready SBC is designed for POS, kiosk, digital signage, and factory automation applications.
IT careers: 5 ways to get out of a rut
IT career ruts happen for many reasons. If you’re feeling stuck, it may have to do with your workplace culture, or with the person you see in the mirror every day. Routine work can lead to boredom. At the same time, workplace pressures may create a sense of fear, so performing tasks is no longer enjoyable and rewarding as survival instincts take over and the fear of losing a job outweighs everything else.
The combination of fear and boredom often leads to a feeling of inertia in your career. You might find it difficult to take on new challenges due to a fear of coming up short.
Some people have a mistaken belief in The Peter Principle, which posits that in an organizational hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to their level of incompetence. This outlook is misguided. Most people can become competent in their positions, even if they are bored. The good news? You have the ability to make lasting changes.
Luis Villa: Notes on histories [Ed: He's among the GNU deniers and corporate revisioinists of so-called "open source"... pretending Free softare was never a thing.]
I have been doing a variety of history reading of late, but have not had time to properly synthesize them. They keep coming up in conversation, though, so I wanted to write down some bullet points I could refer to. I hope they are interesting and/or provocative in a good way to someone.
Resemblance to the history of open source was rarely why I read these books. (In fact at least one was read deliberately to get away from open source thinking.) And yet the parallels — around power, mindshare, “territory”, autonomy, empowerment, innovation—keep coming back to me. I leave conclusions, for the most part, for now, to the reader.
7 Reasons Why Learning Java in 2021 is Still a Good Idea - kifarunix.com
The global IT industry enjoyed massive growth in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic as more and more companies saw the increased need to take their business online and compete on a global scale. There is a demand for programmers who can work on various platforms and use flexible programming languages like Java.
10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]
There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price.
Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)
Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display
In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store.
Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More
