Slimbook Battery 4 Released with Improved Power-Saving Features

We spotlighted Slimbook Battery optimiser a couple of years ago, describing it as an essential tool for those looking to get longer battery life on Linux.

Today, a major update to the battery tuning tool was released. It is said to extend compatibility to a ‘greater number of laptop brands’ (and Ubuntu-based distros) and offer improved power-saving prowess — yup: even if your laptop isn’t made by Slimbook!

Slimbook Battery 4 also works with the Spanish PC company’s custom AMD and Intel controller apps. Paired together they unlock additional performance enhancing or power-saving possibilities.

10 Best Linux Tools For Digital Artists [2021]

There is no shortage of graphic design software for Linux users. While it is possible to create stunning graphics and make professional edits with several online software, today’s focus is on the most effective, memory-friendly software for Linux. Please note that these applications are listed randomly and not in order of their popularity, complexity, functionality, or price. Read more

Kernel: Raspberry Pi, Intel/x86, and Asahi Linux (M1)

  • Raspberry Pi "V3D" Driver Landing Support For Multiple Sync Objects - Phoronix

    A new batch of drm-misc-next updates were sent out today for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window. With this week's changes there is a notable addition for the Broadcom V3D DRM kernel driver, which most notably is for the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.

  • Linux 5.16 Preps More Display Code For Alder Lake P & DG2/Alchemist - Phoronix

    In Linux 5.14 Intel introduced initial Alder Lake P enablement driver support including around the new "XeLPD" display block. With Linux 5.15 there was the initial enablement around DG2/Alchemist graphics. Now for Linux 5.16 is a significant amount of new driver code for actually getting the display support into shape for both DG2 and ADL-P.

  • Progress Report: September 2021 - Asahi Linux

    It’s been a busy month! We’ve had a lot of movement in kernel land, as well as some tooling improvements and reverse engineering sessions. At this point, Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)! The ground had been shifting until now, but we’re seeing drivers settle down. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on.

  • Asahi Linux Progress Report September [LWN.net]

    The Asahi Linux project has a progress report on its goal of running Linux on Mac M1 hardware.

  • Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration

    The Asahi Linux project that has been working nearly the past year on bringing up Apple M1 support under Linux has issued their September 2021 porting and reverse engineering report. With the progress made over the past month, "Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)!" There are many new Apple M1 driver submissions under review for mainline inclusion on Linux, including around pinctrl, I2C driver, ASC mailbox, IOMMU 4K handling, and device power management. CPU core frequency scaling support meanwhile is currently undergoing a clean-up before being posted as a "request for comments" series. There is also development work happening on the RTKit layer, NVMe + SART, and DCP code. Bringing up the Apple M1 graphics with a kernel DRM driver and the necessary OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa driver code remains the big elephant in the room but progress continues to be made there too.

Raspberry Pi 4 SSD Case With Stats Display

In this project, we’re going to be taking my previous Raspberry Pi Desktop Case design and adapting it to accommodate an SSD underneath the Pi. The case uses the same Raspberry Pi and Ice Tower combination that I used on the last version, but this time I’m going to add a Geekworm mSata SSD shield and a 128gb SSD. I’ve chosen an mSata shield and drive as these are typically quite a bit cheaper than NVME drives, and you don’t get that much benefit from using an NVME drive as you’re limited by the maximum speed of the USB 3 port in any case. You only really benefit from an NVME drive if it is connected through a PCIe port. You can buy a premade kit to assemble your own Pi SSD Case from my Etsy store. Read more

Security: Patches, Reproducible Builds, and More

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (cryptopp), Mageia (apache), Slackware (httpd), and Ubuntu (squid, squid3).

  • Monthly Report (September 2021)

    Reproducible Builds There have been 3 releases of rebuilderd this month, 0.14.0, and two minor bugfix releases, 0.14.1 and 0.14.2. The 0.14.0 release introduced experimental support to rebuild Tails images in #66. Tails is a portable operating system that’s known for it’s strong focus on privacy and security, and commonly used by activists, journalists and various human-rights NGOs. It already had reproducible images for a long time (since around 2017), but you had to reproduce the images manually. Starting with this release you can setup rebuilderd to monitor Tails for new releases and automatically attempt to recreate the release from source, on your own independent build system

  • Reproducible Builds in September 2021 — reproducible-builds.org

    The goal behind “reproducible builds” is to ensure that no deliberate flaws have been introduced during compilation processes via promising or mandating that identical results are always generated from a given source. This allowing multiple third-parties to come to an agreement on whether a build was compromised or not by a system of distributed consensus. In these reports we outline the most important things that have been happening in the world of reproducible builds in the past month:

  • TuxCare Services Launches Database Live Patching for MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL - No Maintenance Window Required [Ed: Ambitious claims as they assume 100% assurance all patches would not cause any conflicts or require some form of human intervention, testing, debugging etc.]

    -TuxCare announced today the availability of DatabaseCare, its live patching service for the most common open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL -- which is a first in the industry.

  • Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Says It Was Hacked

    A company that is a critical part of the global telecommunications infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and several others around the world such as Vodafone and China Mobile, quietly disclosed that hackers were inside its systems for years, impacting more than 200 of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide.

  • Syniverse Hack - Schneier on Security

    No details about the hack. It could be nothing. It could be a national intelligence service looking for information.

